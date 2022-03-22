Italiano [English below]

Accademia di Belle Arti di Urbino

What Is Life?

A cura di Pier Luigi Capucci e Noema

What is Life?

Il tema che l’Accademia di Belle Arti di Urbino si propone di approfondire mediante interventi, workshop, collaborazioni e con la mostra “Life as Surprize”, è quello della vita: “What Is Life?” [1], “che cos’è la vita?”. Si tratta di un tema di grande attualità perché contiene alcuni degli snodi contemporanei e può essere interpretato da punti di vista diversi.

La vita, il vivente, è un argomento fondamentale e nel contempo sfuggente. Da sempre sulla vita si interrogano i miti e le religioni. Le scienze mediche curano la vita umana e ne hanno quasi raddoppiato la durata media in poco più di un secolo. Tuttavia, anche se dal punto di vista scientifico esistono molte definizioni di vita provenienti da varie discipline, nessuna di queste è esaustiva, dunque di fatto non sappiamo che cosa fa della materia organica un organismo vivente.

Oggi abbiamo a che fare con un panorama del vivente molto ampio. C’è la vita organica, quella di animali, piante, batteri…, che costituisce la natura, l’ambiente di cui facciamo parte. Un continuum profondamente interconnesso, sottoposto a un devastante impatto umano [2], della cui importanza, anche per la nostra sopravvivenza, diventiamo sempre più consapevoli. Il mondo naturale, minacciato, che è anche il nostro habitat, richiede rispetto, riconoscenza, in una sorta di patto con la natura e con il vivente [3].

Tuttavia, oltre che nella vita organica, la natura e il vivente sono presenti anche negli artefatti e nei dispositivi che ne copiano le forme, le dinamiche e i comportamenti. Esistono delle applicazioni artificiali, cioè create dall’umanità, che simulano o emulano il vivente grazie a discipline come la Robotica, la Vita Artificiale, l’Intelligenza Artificiale, oppure, nel campo dell’organico, come la Genetica e la Vita Sintetica, che modificano gli organismi esistenti o ne creano di nuovi. Dunque, grazie alle scienze e alle tecnologie, i confini della vita si espandono oltre a quelli tradizionali, legati alla sfera umana, all’ambiente e alla natura. Questi due aspetti, quello ambientale della natura e del vivente e quello tecnologico-scientifico, sono in cima agli impegni delle politiche della Commissione Europea e dei governi.

What Is Life? – L’arte

Fin dal paleolitico l’arte ha rappresentato la vita, la natura. Ma l’arte può fornire contributi importanti in campi fondamentali della contemporaneità nei quali le società umane si trovano a fronteggiare problematiche complesse, la cui soluzione non è possibile con metodi tradizionali ma che richiedono dei nuovi paradigmi, dei salti cognitivi. Fenomeni come la turbolenta caoticità delle interazioni umane, le dinamiche dei mercati, i processi di comunicazione globale, il sincretismo delle culture, ma anche le teorie della fisica, le matematiche del caos, la complessità di molti fenomeni naturali legati all’ecologia, appaiono vicini alle dinamiche e alle processualità artistiche [4]. Il “nuovo”, l’“innovazione”, sono connaturati all’arte. Oggi è difficile comprendere e descrivere la complessità del mondo, sviluppare una formazione e una sensibilità sociale, etica e ambientale, rapportarsi con il vivente non umano e con l’idea di Natura senza attivare atteggiamenti e approcci artistici. Anche grazie alla sua vocazione critica e alla sua preziosa indipendenza l’arte può aiutare a raggiungere questa consapevolezza, può fornire idee e visioni utili a capire il presente e guardare al futuro. L’arte è una sorta di filosofia della contemporaneità, può favorire questo passaggio epocale e le trasformazioni che ne conseguono, i cambiamenti che le culture umane devono affrontare.

What Is Life? – Il programma

– Leonardo Caffo, filosofo, “Il futuro dell’arte contemporanea e delle discipline creative orientate da una nuova filosofia”, 8 Marzo

https://www.accademiadiurbino.it/en/attivita/leonardo-caffo-allaccademia/

Per seguire l’evento in remoto il link è sul sito dell’Accademia

Leonardo Caffo (1988) è una delle personalità più interessanti della filosofia italiana. Laddove altri pensatori parlano un linguaggio e un pensiero vincolato generazionalmente a un territorio di cultura che si è fossilizzato nelle soluzioni intellettuali novecentesche, oramai più che decantate e sigillate dal punto di vista delle prospettive, Caffo, con i suoi libri, parla un linguaggio e un pensiero generazionalmente rivolto ai giovani che sollecitano domande e chiedono, giustamente, orizzonti, aurore e non tramonti. Caffo è pertanto un filosofo in ogni senso giovane. È autore di bellissimi libri come Quattro capanne o della semplicità (Nottetempo), Essere giovani (Ponte alle Grazie), Vegan. Manifesto filosofico (Einaudi), Adesso l’animalità (Graphe.it), La vita di ogni giorno (Einaudi).

È attualmente filosofo in residenza presso il Castello di Rivoli Museo d’arte contemporanea e professore di Estetica dei media e della moda alla NABA di Milano.

https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leonardo_Caffo

https://leonardocaffo.org

– Vanessa Vozzo, artista e docente, “Photosynthetic You”, lecture 24 Marzo mattina, workshop 24 Marzo pomeriggio e 25 Marzo mattina e pomeriggio

https://www.accademiadiurbino.it/en/attivita/what-is-life-2-vanessa-vozzo/

Per partecipare al workshop è necessario iscriversi online sul sito dell’Accademia. Per seguire l’evento in remoto il link è sul medesimo sito

Si occupa di arte da più di 25 anni. Dal 2005 si specializza in media art, in particolare in interactive media, arte e scienza, XR e cinema immersivo. Come artista lavora nel campo delle installazioni multimediali, interactive/open documentary, art and science/hybrid art. Le sue opere hanno ricevuto premi e riconoscimenti tra cui: il premio internazionale S+T+Arts for Social Good (2021), Invisible Cities 2018, Power Structure/Hidden Borders (Palazzo Mora Biennale Venezia 2017), Bando ORA! (2016). Sono state selezionate per Ars Electronica (LINZ) 2020 e 2019 ed esibite internazionalmente in vari musei e festival tra cui, di recente: York Art Gallery di York (UK), Musrara Mix Festival – Jerusalem, Venice Biennale, Speculum Artium Festival – Slovenia.

Vanessa V insegna nel campo della media art, del cinema immersivo e del documentario interattivo presso: Ingegneria del Cinema e dei Mezzi di Comunicazione, Politecnico di Torino; Accademia Albertina di Belle Arti; Civica Scuola di Cinema “Luchino Visconti”. Collabora con Dipartimento Studi Umanistici dell’Università degli Studi di Torino attraverso la realizzazione di Project Work.

Cura eventi e mostre nel campo della Media Art, tra cui la sezione VR del Sottodiciotto Film Festival e nel campo dell’Arte Contemporanea (come il Padiglione Catalogna e Isole Baleari Biennale di Venezia 2011). Nel 2007 ha co-fondato la piattaforma di media art Officine Sintetiche di cui cura le attività. Attualmente, inoltre, si sta specializzando presso il Master Interface Culture integrato nel circuito di Ars Electronica a Linz (AU), con una tesi sulle nuove narrative tra documentario, media art, azione e pensiero critico.

https://www.accademiadiurbino.it/en/attivita/what-is-life-2-vanessa-vozzo/

https://www.vanessav.net/

https://www.vanessav.net/projects/photosynthetic-me/

https://www.starts.eu/article/detail/starts-prize-for-social-good/

https://www.ufg.at/Photosynthetic-Me.17856.0.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDakJjpnaF4

– Adriaan Eeckels (SciArt EU Project), Caterina Benincasa (NaturArchy), Ioannis Vakalis (EC, Science and Art), Naouma Kourti (EU JRC, Science in Support of Policy), “Il progetto di ricerca europeo SciArt, le mostre ‘Resonances’ e il bando ‘NaturArchy’”, 7 Aprile mattina.

Workshop con artisti che hanno partecipato al progetto europeo SciArt, 7 Aprile pomeriggio

Gli interventi e i workshop in programma in Accademia e la mostra “Life as Surprize”, centrati sul tema “What Is Life?”, vedono anche la partecipazione e la collaborazione del Joint Research Centre di Ispra [5] della Commissione Europea, il terzo per dimensione dei sei centri di ricerca (Bruxelles, Geel, Karlsruhe, Petten, Siviglia) che ospitano laboratori con decine di scienziati. Questi centri svolgono per la Commissione Europea un servizio indipendente di ricerca e conoscenza fornendo informazioni e strumenti su cui basare le decisioni, le leggi e la politica dell’Unione su argomenti che vanno dall’energia alla sostenibilità, dalla sicurezza informatica a quella alimentare, dai nuovi materiali all’ambiente, dalle questioni demografiche all’innovazione e all’economia…

Il Joint Research Centre (JRC) di Ispra è uno dei principali campus di ricerca in Europa, ha attivato da qualche anno un laboratorio su scienza/arte e il progetto SciArt (Science, Art, Society), che organizza, mediante dei bandi internazionali, delle collaborazioni tra artisti e scienziati su progetti da concretizzare in opere prodotte e ospitate nelle mostre “Resonances” [6]. Dunque, sostenendo questo laboratorio di ricerca e il progetto SciArt, la Commissione Europea considera fondamentale il ruolo e il contributo dell’arte per quanto riguarda l’impatto sociale, gli aspetti legislativi ed etici, le possibilità di generare innovazione e gli investimenti economici inerenti alle tecnologie e alle discipline scientifiche.

Il programma di ricerca Scienza/Arte del Joint Research Centre (JRC) della Commissione Europea parteciperà agli eventi di “What Is Life?” con la presentazione del progetto SciArt, del ciclo di mostre “Resonances”, del bando “NaturArchy” e dei lavori di artisti che hanno partecipato al progetto.

https://joint-research-centre.ec.europa.eu/jrc-sites-across-europe/jrc-ispra-italy_en

https://resonances.jrc.ec.europa.euhttps://ec.europa.eu/jrc/en/event/open-day/resonances-iii-festival

https://noemalab.eu/memo/calls/resonances-iv-sciart-summer-school-open-call-for-expression-of-interest/

https://noemalab.eu/ideas/artscience-and-the-new-european-bauhaus/

Note

1) Erwin Schrödinger, What is life? The Physical Aspect of the Living Cell, Cambridge, Cambridge University Press, 1944 (trad. it. in Che cos’è la vita? La cellula vivente dal punto di vista fisico, Milano, Adelphi, 1995, 5° edizione). [back]

2) Elizabeth Kolbert, The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History, New York, Henry Holt and Company, 2014 (trad. it. in La sesta estinzione, Milano, BEAT, 2020). [back]

3) Michel Serres, Le contrat naturel, Parigi, François Bourin, 1990 (trad. it. in Il contratto naturale, Milano, Feltrinelli, 1991). [back]

4) Pier Luigi Capucci, Simonetta Simoni (a cura di), Arte e complessità, Ravenna, Noema Media, 2018. [back]

5) https://joint-research-centre.ec.europa.eu/jrc-sites-across-europe/jrc-ispra-italy_en [back]

6) https://resonances.jrc.ec.europa.eu; https://ec.europa.eu/jrc/en/event/open-day/resonances-iii-festival [back]

English

Fine Arts Academy of Urbino

What Is Life?

Curated by Pier Luigi Capucci and Noema

What is Life?

The theme that the Academy of Fine Arts of Urbino aims to explore through lectures, workshops, collaborations and with the exhibition “Life as Surprize”, is that of life: “What Is Life?” [1]. It is a very topical contemporary issue and it can be considered from different points of view.

Life, the living being, is a fundamental and at the same time an elusive topic. Myths and religions have always posed questions about life. The medical sciences can cure human life and have almost doubled its average duration in just over a century. However, although from a scientific point of view there are many definitions of life from many disciplines, none of them is exhaustive, so in fact we do not know what makes a living organism from organic matter.

Today we are dealing with an expanded panorama of the living. There is organic life, that of animals, plants, bacteria…, which constitutes nature, the environment which we are part of. A deeply interconnected continuum, subject to a devastating human impact [2], that is very important for our survival too, of which we are becoming increasingly aware. The threatened natural world, which is also our habitat, requires respect, gratitude, in a sort of pact with nature and with the living [3].

However, in addition to organic life, nature and the living are also present in the artifacts and devices that copy their forms, dynamics and behaviors. There are artificial applications, i.e. created by humans, which simulate or emulate the living thanks to disciplines such as Robotics, Artificial Life, Artificial Intelligence, or, in the organic field, such as Genetics and Synthetic Life, which can modify the existing organisms or can create new ones. Therefore, thanks to science and technology, the boundaries of life expand beyond the traditional ones, linked to the human sphere, to the environment and to nature. These two aspects, the environmental one of nature and the living, and the technological-scientific one, are at the top of the commitments of the European Commission’s and governments’ policies.

What Is Life? – Art

Since the Paleolithic, art has represented life, nature. But art can provide important contributions in fundamental contemporary fields where the human societies face complex problems. Solutions are not possible with traditional methods but require new paradigms, cognitive leaps. Phenomena such as the turbulent chaos of human interactions, the dynamics of markets, the processes of global communication, the syncretism of cultures, but also the theories of physics, the mathematics of chaos, the complexity of many natural phenomena linked to ecology, appear close to the dynamics and artistic processes [4]. The “new”, “innovation”, are intimately connected to art. Today it is difficult to understand and describe the complexity of the world, to develop a social, ethical and environmental education and sensitivity, to relate to the non-human living and to the idea of​Nature without activating artistic attitudes and approaches. Thanks to its critical vocation and its precious independence, art can help to achieve this awareness. It can provide ideas and visions that can be useful for understanding the present and looking into the future. Art is a sort of philosophy of contemporaneity, it can foster this epochal transition and the transformations that follow, the changes that human cultures must undergo.

What Is Life? – The program

– Leonardo Caffo, philosopher, “The future of contemporary art and creative disciplines oriented by a new philosophy”, 8 March

https://www.accademiadiurbino.it/en/attivita/leonardo-caffo-allaccademia/

To follow the event remotely, the link is on the Academy website

Leonardo Caffo (1988) is one of the most interesting personalities in Italian philosophy. Caffo, with his books, speaks a language and a thought generationally aimed at young people who solicit questions and ask, rightly, horizons, auroras and not sunsets. He is the author of books such as Quattro capanne o della semplicità (Nottetempo), Essere giovani (Ponte alle Grazie), Vegan. Manifesto filosofico (Einaudi), Adesso l’animalità (Graphe.it), La vita di ogni giorno (Einaudi).

He is currently a philosopher in residence at Castello di Rivoli Museum of Contemporary Art and a professor of media and fashion aesthetics at NABA in Milan.

https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leonardo_Caffo

https://leonardocaffo.org

– Vanessa Vozzo, artist and teacher, “Photosynthetic You”, lecture 24 March morning, workshop 24 March afternoon and 25 March morning and afternoon

https://www.accademiadiurbino.it/en/attivita/what-is-life-2-vanessa-vozzo/

To participate in the workshop it is necessary to register online on the Academy website. To follow the event remotely the link is on the same site

Vanessa Vozzo has been involved in art for more than 25 years. Since 2005 she has specialized in media art, in particular in interactive media, art and science, XR and immersive cinema. As an artist she works in the field of multimedia installations, interactive/open documentary, art and science/hybrid art. Her works have received prizes and awards including: the S+T+Arts for Social Good award (2021), Invisible Cities 2018, Power Structure/Hidden Borders (Palazzo Mora Biennale Venezia 2017), Bando ORA! (2016). They have been selected for Ars Electronica (LINZ) 2020 and 2019 and exhibited internationally in museums and festivals including, most recently: York Art Gallery in York (UK), Musrara Mix Festival – Jerusalem, Venice Biennale, Speculum Artium Festival – Slovenia.

Vanessa V is a teacher at Cinema and Media Engineering, Turin Polytechnic; Albertina Academy of Fine Arts, Turin; Civic School of Cinema “Luchino Visconti”, and collaborates with the Humanities Department of the University of Turin through the creation of Project Work.

She curates events and exhibitions in the field of Media Art, including the VR section of the Sottodiciotto Film Festival and in the field of Contemporary Art (such as the Catalonia Pavilion and the Balearic Islands at the Venice Biennale 2011). In 2007 she co-founded the media art platform Officine Sintetiche, of which she manages the activities. She is currently specializing at the Master Interface Culture in the Ars Electronica circuit in Linz (AU), with a thesis on new narratives between documentary, media art, action and critical thinking.

https://www.accademiadiurbino.it/en/attivita/what-is-life-2-vanessa-vozzo/

https://www.vanessav.net/

https://www.vanessav.net/projects/photosynthetic-me/

https://www.starts.eu/article/detail/starts-prize-for-social-good/

https://www.ufg.at/Photosynthetic-Me.17856.0.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDakJjpnaF4

– Adriaan Eeckels (SciArt EU Project), Caterina Benincasa (NaturArchy), Ioannis Vakalis (EC, Science and Art), Naouma Kourti (EU JRC, Science in Support of Policy), “The European research project SciArt, the exhibitions ‘Resonances’ and the ‘NaturArchy’ announcement”, 7 April morning.

Workshop with artists who participated in the SciArt European project, 7 April afternoon

The presentations and workshops scheduled in the Fine Arts Academy of Urbino and the “Life as Surprize” exhibition, focused on the theme “What Is Life?”, also see the participation of the Joint Research Center of Ispra [5] of the European Commission, the third largest of the six research centers (Brussels, Geel, Karlsruhe, Petten, Seville) hosting laboratories with dozens of scientists. These centers carry out an independent research and knowledge service for the European Commission, providing information and tools on which to base decisions, laws and the Union policy on topics ranging from energy to sustainability, from cyber security to food, from new materials to environment, from demographic issues to innovation and the economy…

The Joint Research Center (JRC) of Ispra is one of the main research campuses in Europe, it has activated a laboratory on science/art collaboration and the SciArt (Science, Art, Society) project, which organizes, through international calls, collaborations between artists and scientists on projects produced and hosted in the “Resonances” exhibitions [6]. Therefore, by supporting this research laboratory and the SciArt project, the European Commission considers the role and contribution of art as fundamental in terms of social impact, legislative and ethical aspects, the possibilities of generating innovation and the economic investments on technologies and scientific disciplines.

The Science/Art research program of the Joint Research Center (JRC) of the European Commission will participate in the events of “What Is Life?” with the presentation of the SciArt project, the cycle of exhibitions “Resonances”, the “NaturArchy” call and the works of artists who participated in the project.

https://joint-research-centre.ec.europa.eu/jrc-sites-across-europe/jrc-ispra-italy_en

https://resonances.jrc.ec.europa.eu

https://ec.europa.eu/jrc/en/event/open-day/resonances-iii-festival

https://noemalab.eu/memo/calls/resonances-iv-sciart-summer-school-open-call-for-expression-of-interest/

https://noemalab.eu/ideas/artscience-and-the-new-european-bauhaus/

Notes

1) Erwin Schrödinger, What is life? The Physical Aspect of the Living Cell, Cambridge, Cambridge University Press, 1944. [back]

2) Elizabeth Kolbert, The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History, New York, Henry Holt and Company, 2014. [back]

3) Michel Serres, Le contrat naturel, Parigi, François Bourin, 1990. [back]

4) Pier Luigi Capucci, Simonetta Simoni (eds.), Arte e complessità, Ravenna, Noema Media, 2018. [back]

5) https://joint-research-centre.ec.europa.eu/jrc-sites-across-europe/jrc-ispra-italy_en [back]

6) https://resonances.jrc.ec.europa.eu; https://ec.europa.eu/jrc/en/event/open-day/resonances-iii-festival [back]