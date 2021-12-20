Resonances IV SciArt Summer School – open call for expression of interest

Alexandra Arènes: The Thickness of the Critical Zone at the Planetary Scale, 2019 - in: Bruno Latour Peter Weibel, Critical Zones, The Sience and Politics of Landing Earth, Karlsruhe - Cambridge MA, 2020. ©Alexandra Arènes

Artists across creative disciplines, countries and at any stage of their career are invited to submit an application to participate in the Resonances IV Summer School.

As a melting pot of perspectives and disciplines, the Summer School will be a fertile ground for fermenting ideas on the theme of “NaturArchy: Towards a Natural Contract”.

The programme reaches out to artists producing work in the rich lands between art and science, whose work engages diverse audiences, and who show strong interest in scientific inquiry.

Application

Apply online

https://ec.europa.eu/eusurvey/runner/RIVSummerSchoolApplicationFormforArtists

Deadline: 15 February 2022

You will be asked to upload a CV and a portfolio.

To access the form, you might be asked to create an EU Login account.

A maximum of 20 artists will be selected.

Selection Criteria & application procedure

For more information on selection, procedure, and allowance, accommodation and transport

The summer school

The purpose of the summer school is to invite artists to explore and be inspired by the challenges of doing science for policy.

JRC scientists and policy-makers will be part of this group, jointly discussing and discovering the theme of NaturArchy in its contexts and perspectives.

Through this process, we wish to create a safe haven where artists and JRC scientists have the possibility to engage in high-quality pioneering collaborations.

We hope these exchanges will lead to inspiring projects and works of art at the intersection of the arts, sciences, and society.

Of greatest interest are works that spill over from art and research cenacles into the streets.

Exhibit your project

A maximum of 20 artists will be selected and invited as experts according to European Commission rules to participate actively to a summer school workshop.

At the end of the summer school, they will be invited to submit a project proposal that combines research and production in view of a more extensive residency at one of the JRC sites in Europe.

If selected, the proposal will be produced and showcased at the JRC, with the possibility to exhibit, subsequently, in a major European venue.

More: https://ec.europa.eu/jrc/en/event/other-event/resonances-iv-sciart-summer-school