Quantum Theories of Consciousness

Space is not empty… [it’s] the ground for the existence of everything, including ourselves. [David Bohm, Physicist]

He was one of the 20th Century’s most brilliant physicists. Albert Einstein called him his spiritual son. The Dalai Lama relied upon him as his “science guru.” So why is it that hardly any of us know the name: David Bohm?

By telling the little-known story of David Bohm and evoking the realms he explored in his research, INFINITE POTENTIAL takes us on a mesmerizing and immersive journey into the mystery of consciousness––through the use of hypnotic music and rich visual tapestries. The film includes interviews with luminaries such as H.H. the Dalai Lama, esteemed artist Sir Antony Gormley, Oxford philosopher and physicist Sir Roger Penrose, and many more who were influenced by Bohm’s revolutionary work.

Growing up in a poor Pennsylvania coal-mining town during the Great Depression, David Bohm possessed a rare and maverick intelligence that baffled his parents and peers. After earning a scholarship to go to college, Bohm got the attention of the greatest minds in science, including Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the Atomic Bomb, who became his thesis advisor but would eventually turn against him.

Bohm’s explorations led him to intuit a hidden order to reality––the Quantum Potential–– that underlies both the microscopic world of subatomic particles and also the macro world of stars and galaxies. Bohm had turned to Eastern thought and the wisdom traditions of India to talk about this field that “informs” all of creation––a realm that mystics have known about for millennia and modern science is only just beginning to explore. Bohm’s revolutionary ideas were way ahead of their time––a threat to the scientific orthodoxy.

And that’s why he was ignored.

Today, University College London and the University of Toronto are conducting experiments to prove the existence of the Quantum Potential, which could revolutionize human thought, our relationship to the planet––and David Bohm could well become a household name.

Einstein considered him to be his “spiritual son;” Robert Oppenheimer was his thesis advisor. But the scientific orthodoxy ultimately dismissed the radical work of physicist David Bohm, who introduced Consciousness into quantum theory. Discover the little-known story by registering and watching the film.

Panel Discussion and Live Q&A

Following the film, will be a panel discussion and live Q&A with a very special group of scientists, philosophers and scholars. Meet with us “virtually” in the field that connects us all, as David Bohm so deeply believed.

Moderator

Stuart Hameroff, M.D.

Professor of Anesthesiology and Psychology, University of Arizona.

Director of the Center for Consciousness Studies, University of Arizona.

Co-Originator of the Penrose-Hameroff “Orch OR” theory.

Panelists

Harald Atmanspacher, Physicist, Collegium Helveticum Zurich

Sabine Hossenfelder, Author and Physicist, FIAS

Paavo Pylkkänen, Philosopher, University of Helsinki

ABOUT THE FILM

INFINITE POTENTIAL takes us on a mystical and scientific journey into the nature of life and reality with David Bohm, the man Einstein called his “spiritual son” and the Dalai Lama his “science guru.” A physicist and explorer of Consciousness, Bohm turned to Eastern wisdom to develop groundbreaking insights into the profound interconnectedness of the Universe and our place within it.

More: https://www.infinitepotential.com/science/