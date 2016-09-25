Recent years demonstrates a divide between the old humanistic vision that puts the human at the center of all things and the increasing machine autonomy. We witness an effective resistance to the unavoidable cultural change. However, the endeavor to make machines more intelligent, creative and even capable of some consciousness, is determined by need and is now unstoppable.
Contemplating Greenness
‘Greenness’ is an index used in environmental modeling. It is calculated from remotely sensed and image processed satellite/aerial data. Simply said, it indicates vegetation health of a specific land surface area during the time of data capture. But Greenness can also be considered a poetic representation of the land, one that connects health and aesthetic experience and a gateway for a new direction toward spatial understanding.
Berg emotional soundscapes
[ITA] Berg è quindi una geografia emozionale, dove si ricerca un piano di significazione differente consegnando all’utente la facoltà di attivazione di un processo desiderante e relazionale con lo spazio.
[ENG] Berg maps an emotional geography, where the listener finds a different signification level in assigning the user with the option of activating a desiring and relational process with the space.
The Art of Emotional Intelligence
The challenges of the 21st century require new ways of thinking, making it crucial for educators and policy makers to understand the processes of creative thinking and achievement. […] Emotions are central to all art forms, from painting and sculpture, to music, film, theatre and other arts.
Media fingerprints in the representation
In general sense, representation is a term which implies a distance between a subject and its reproduction. This reproduction must be considered in equal way, in any form of mediated experience. However, our aim is to focus on visual representation and to expose the seams that it wants to hide.
La Cura Summer school
[ITA] La Cura attiva un processo biopolitico per un progetto open source applicato alla medicina, dove il corpo umano è la risultante di una storia personale ed intima.
[ENG] La Cura generates a bio-political process, an open source project applied to medicine, where the human body is the result of a personal and intimate story.
Beyond the map: an experiment in affective geographies
In this paper I use a recent research creation project and its mobile component (the TiP lab) to draw attention to the importance of regarding the city as an entanglement of sometimes evident, sometimes hidden naturecultural geographies and more-than-human encounters. I argue that while official narratives are not interested in narrating such vibrant multidimensionality, traditional cartographic practices don’t seem to be able to seize them.
Note sulla Survey dei 15 anni di attività di Noema / Note on Noema’s 15th Anniversary Survey
[ITA] Gli elementi selezionati sono destinati a influenzare profondamente la società, la dimensione politica e sociale, la vita quotidiana, le abitudini, in un periodo di tempo che va dall’altro ieri a un futuro remoto.
[ENG] The selected items will profoundly influence society, politics and social dimensions, everyday life, habits, over a period of time ranging from the day before yesterday to a remote future.
Survey per i 15 anni di attività di Noema / Survey on Noema 15 years of activity
[ITA] In occasione dei 15 anni di attività Noema lancia una survey per tutti quelli che sono interessati alle relazioni tra cultura, società, scienze e tecnologie. I risultati saranno pubblicati online, a beneficio di tutti.
[ENG] On the occasion of 15 years of activity Noema launches a survey for all the people interested in the relationships and influences among culture, society, sciences and technology. The results will be published online, for the benefit of all.
Noema, un’analisi su 15 anni di innovazione / an analysis on 15 years of innovation
[ITA] Social network, smartphone, biotecnologie, 11 Settembre e finanziarizzazione dell’economia gli elementi fondamentali nel rapporto tra tecnologie e società.
[ENG] In the last 15 years social networks, smartphones, biotechnologies, 11 September and the financialisation of economy the main factors in the relationships among technology and society.
L’età dell’ansia. Egloga post-digitale / The Age of Anxiety: a Post-digital Eclogue
[ITA] A Transmediale si è riflettuto sugli aspetti della vita contemporanea nell’epoca del capitalismo digitale: quali sono le attività e i comportamenti che la caratterizzano?
[ENG] Transmediale’s focus was on aspects of contemporary life in the age of digital capitalism: what are the activities and behaviors that characterize it?
Refounding Legitimacy Toward Aethogenesis
The fusion of human and technology takes us into an unheard world, populated by quasi-living species that would relegate us to the rank of alienated agents, emptied of their identity and consciousness. I argue instead that our world is woven by simple, though invisible, perspectives, which may renew our ability of judgment and our autonomy, I have called Anoptical Perspectives.
Staging Aliveness, Challenging Anthropocentrism: Subverting an Art Historical Paradigm
According to Edward O. Wilson, human beings have an “innate tendency to focus on life and lifelike processes.” And art writer Jack Burnham even maintained that “art is a form of biological signal”.
A Different Theory of Mediation for Technospaces
Diffractive Technospaces undertakes a redefinition of the relationship between space and representation, beginning from a revision of both according to a performative, non-representational perspective. Here, representation is not refused, but differently articulated in a relation of reciprocity with the same articulation of technospaces.