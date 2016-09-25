Ideas, Top News 25 September 2016

Contemplating Greenness


vanderelst_fig4

‘Greenness’ is an index used in environmental modeling. It is calculated from remotely sensed and image processed satellite/aerial data. Simply said, it indicates vegetation health of a specific land surface area during the time of data capture. But Greenness can also be considered a poetic representation of the land, one that connects health and aesthetic experience and a gateway for a new direction toward spatial understanding.


Essay 4 September 2016

Emergence of Creative Machines

Recent years demonstrates a divide between the old humanistic vision that puts the human at the center of all things and the increasing machine autonomy. We witness an effective resistance to the unavoidable cultural change. However, the endeavor to make machines more intelligent, creative and even capable of some consciousness, is determined by need and is now unstoppable.

Article 26 August 2016

Berg emotional soundscapes

[ITA] Berg è quindi una geografia emozionale, dove si ricerca un piano di significazione differente consegnando all’utente la facoltà di attivazione di un processo desiderante e relazionale con lo spazio.
[ENG] Berg maps an emotional geography, where the listener finds a different signification level in assigning the user with the option of activating a desiring and relational process with the space.

Essay, Ideas 10 August 2016

The Art of Emotional Intelligence

The challenges of the 21st century require new ways of thinking, making it crucial for educators and policy makers to understand the processes of creative thinking and achievement. […] Emotions are central to all art forms, from painting and sculpture, to music, film, theatre and other arts.

Essay, Ideas 27 July 2016

Media fingerprints in the representation

In general sense, representation is a term which implies a distance between a subject and its reproduction. This reproduction must be considered in equal way, in any form of mediated experience. However, our aim is to focus on visual representation and to expose the seams that it wants to hide.

Article, Ideas 10 July 2016

La Cura Summer school

[ITA] La Cura attiva un processo biopolitico per un progetto open source applicato alla medicina, dove il corpo umano è la risultante di una storia personale ed intima.
[ENG] La Cura generates a bio-political process, an open source project applied to medicine, where the human body is the result of a personal and intimate story.

Essay, Ideas 1 July 2016

Regulation and Social Media: Speed Bumps or the Code 2.0

“Governments of the Industrial World, you weary giants of flesh and steel, I come from Cyberspace, the new home of Mind. On behalf of the future, I ask you of the past to leave us alone. You are not welcome among us. You have no sovereignty where we gather (…)” (Barlow 1996).

Essay, Ideas 5 June 2016

Beyond the map: an experiment in affective geographies

In this paper I use a recent research creation project and its mobile component (the TiP lab) to draw attention to the importance of regarding the city as an entanglement of sometimes evident, sometimes hidden naturecultural geographies and more-than-human encounters. I argue that while official narratives are not interested in narrating such vibrant multidimensionality, traditional cartographic practices don’t seem to be able to seize them.

Article, Editorial 17 June 2016

Note sulla Survey dei 15 anni di attività di Noema / Note on Noema’s 15th Anniversary Survey

[ITA] Gli elementi selezionati sono destinati a influenzare profondamente la società, la dimensione politica e sociale, la vita quotidiana, le abitudini, in un periodo di tempo che va dall’altro ieri a un futuro remoto.
[ENG] The selected items will profoundly influence society, politics and social dimensions, everyday life, habits, over a period of time ranging from the day before yesterday to a remote future.

Article, Editorial 13 April 2016

Survey per i 15 anni di attività di Noema / Survey on Noema 15 years of activity

[ITA] In occasione dei 15 anni di attività Noema lancia una survey per tutti quelli che sono interessati alle relazioni tra cultura, società, scienze e tecnologie. I risultati saranno pubblicati online, a beneficio di tutti.
[ENG] On the occasion of 15 years of activity Noema launches a survey for all the people interested in the relationships and influences among culture, society, sciences and technology. The results will be published online, for the benefit of all.

Editorial, Ideas 2 April 2016

Noema, un’analisi su 15 anni di innovazione / an analysis on 15 years of innovation

[ITA] Social network, smartphone, biotecnologie, 11 Settembre e finanziarizzazione dell’economia gli elementi fondamentali nel rapporto tra tecnologie e società.
[ENG] In the last 15 years social networks, smartphones, biotechnologies, 11 September and the financialisation of economy the main factors in the relationships among technology and society.

Article, Ideas 30 March 2016

L’età dell’ansia. Egloga post-digitale / The Age of Anxiety: a Post-digital Eclogue

[ITA] A Transmediale si è riflettuto sugli aspetti della vita contemporanea nell’epoca del capitalismo digitale: quali sono le attività e i comportamenti che la caratterizzano?
[ENG] Transmediale’s focus was on aspects of contemporary life in the age of digital capitalism: what are the activities and behaviors that characterize it?

Essay, Ideas 27 January 2016

Refounding Legitimacy Toward Aethogenesis

The fusion of human and technology takes us into an unheard world, populated by quasi-living species that would relegate us to the rank of alienated agents, emptied of their identity and consciousness. I argue instead that our world is woven by simple, though invisible, perspectives, which may renew our ability of judgment and our autonomy, I have called Anoptical Perspectives.

Essay, Ideas 8 December 2015

Staging Aliveness, Challenging Anthropocentrism: Subverting an Art Historical Paradigm

According to Edward O. Wilson, human beings have an “innate tendency to focus on life and lifelike processes.” And art writer Jack Burnham even maintained that “art is a form of biological signal”.

Essay, Ideas 7 November 2015

A Different Theory of Mediation for Technospaces

Diffractive Technospaces undertakes a redefinition of the relationship between space and representation, beginning from a revision of both according to a performative, non-representational perspective. Here, representation is not refused, but differently articulated in a relation of reciprocity with the same articulation of technospaces.

Essay 11 October 2015

The Tesseract: between mediated consciousness and embodiment


Essay 14 September 2015

Sul concetto di Media Art / On the Notion of Media Art


Essay 20 June 2015

Architectures of Interaction, Architectures of Communication


Article 2 April 2015

Transmediale15: a reflection about algorithmic life


Essay 18 March 2015

Luci, tecnologie, arti… / Lights, Technologies, Arts…


Article 8 February 2015

Exhibiting Elsewhere


Article 26 December 2014

Giornalisti? ‘Cani da carne’ in salsa high-tech / Journalists? ‘Meat dog’ with high-tech sauce


Essay 30 November 2014

Rhizome as an open system: some notes


Article 22 November 2014

What does it take… Notes on Ars Electronica 2014


Article 16 November 2014

C… what it takes to change? Una visione postcritica su/A postcriticism vision about Ars Electronica 2014


Article 29 October 2014

McLuhan’s “Understanding Media” is 50


Essay 22 June 2014

In the Name of the Pattern


Article 2 June 2014

Subtle Technologies 2014. Open Culture in Art and Science – A reportage


Article 22 March 2014

After the afterglow (Transmediale14). For an undisciplined research


Article 16 February 2014

Thesis on the Interface-Database Dichotomy


Calls 27 July 2016

Consciousness Reframed. Art and Consciousness in the Post-Biological Era


Essay 26 January 2014

Tapzy: a post-(human)Iconkiller?