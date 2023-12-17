Italiano [English below]

La transizione digitale in atto a livello globale pone continue sfide economiche, sociali e culturali generando un flusso di soluzioni d’intersezione tra la nostra eredità storica e le ICT (Information and Communication Technologies). In questo ampio contesto creativo l’oggetto “libro” in carta stampata è tutt’oggi considerato un essenziale e insostituibile dispositivo a supporto dell’evoluzione delle società, ma esso non è escluso dalla riflessione intorno alla propria natura, soprattutto in un periodo in cui la quantità d’informazione a disposizione è di gran lunga superiore, sia in termini quantitativi che di fruibilità, rispetto all’era pre-digitale. Il libro INCITE: Digital Art & Activism domanda a se stesso cosa significhi “curare l’attivismo” (Leuzzi, L., 2023, p. 54) e chi meglio degli artisti, in quanto “catalizzatori di discussione e cambiamento” (Dunlop, G., 2023, p. 38), può rispondere?

INCITE: Digital Art & Activism è un libro d’artista collettivo realizzato da artisti, studiosi e attivisti provenienti da Scozia, Inghilterra, Stati Uniti, Italia, Portogallo e Sud America

connessi attraverso il Digital Art and Activism Network i quali, come affermano gli editori del libro, Joseph DeLappe (Università di Abertay) e Laura Leuzzi (Università Robert Gordon), sono “motivati ​​a continuare a lottare per il cambiamento attraverso l’utilizzo creativo delle nuove tecnologie e, cosa forse più importante, connettendosi e lavorando con altri soggetti che condividono il nostro interesse nel promuovere un cambiamento positivo attraverso l’azione creativa” (Delappe, J., Leuzzi, L., 2023, p.8).

In INCITE il concetto di attivismo in ambito tecnologico digitale non rappresenta solo l’area in cui le personalità coinvolte operano, bensì è la chiave con cui lo stesso libro è stato scritto e impaginato. In un periodo che va dal 2019 al 2022, caratterizzato da pubblicazioni, simposi ed eventi pubblici, ogni co-autore ha avuto a disposizione tre pagine in formato A5 per conservare e diffondere la memoria del proprio intervento: mentre il progetto grafico generale collega i differenti capitoli, ognuno di questi ultimi conserva la totale libertà del singolo autore di generare una lettura “attiva” dei suoi contenuti, grazie ai continui rimandi e riferimenti iper-testuali che la narrazione offre, sconfinando in varie piattaforme online. Lo scopo è superare i limiti delle stesse pagine del libro per “incitare” future ri-letture, approfondimenti e interpretazioni delle tematiche che esso narra. Al suo interno si trovano “manifesti, istantanee di sopravvivenza pandemica/politica, arte Xerox, istruzioni per azioni, documenti di azioni/oggetti/performance, ricette, lettere, documenti di opere d’arte o azioni, narrazioni visive, istantanee, ecc…” (Delappe, J., Leuzzi, L., 2023, p.9) che, come dei connettori, danno forma e reggono una rete rizomatica in continuo divenire, proprio come la società in cui stiamo vivendo.

INCITE è stato realizzato con il supporto di The Royal Society di Edimburgo, Università di Abertay, DJCAD dell’Università di Dundee, Delfina Foundation, Gray’s School of Art dell’Università Robert Gordon, SARAS, Sapienza Università di Roma, SGSAH (una Scuola di specializzazione scozzese per le arti e gli studi umanistici) e il NEoN Digital Arts Festival (Dundee).

J. DeLappe, L. Leuzzi (a cura di), INCITE: Digital Art & Activism, Aberdeen, Peacock & the worm, 2023.

G. Dunlop, “Sounding Coastal Change”, in INCITE: Digital Art & Activism, Aberdeen, Peacock & the worm, 2023.

Link per l’acquisto

https://peacock.studio/shopping/products/incite-digital-art-activism

Curatori

Laura Leuzzi: storica dell’arte e curatrice di origini italiane, è stata ricercatrice presso l’Università La Sapienza di Roma ed è attualmente Chancellor’s Fellow alla Gray’s School of Art (RGU) ad Aberdeen in Scozia, i suoi progetti e pubblicazioni esplorano le intersezioni tra videoarte, femminismo, attivismo e nuovi media.

Joseph DeLappe: artista, attivista di origini americane, dal 2017 vive in Scozia dove è professore di Giochi e media tattici all’Università di Abertay, lavora con i media elettronici e digitali dal 1983 realizzando performance di gioco online, sculture e installazioni elettromeccaniche.

Co-autori

B.D. Owens, Donna Holford-Lovell, Elaine Shemilt, Ellie Harrison, Emile Shemilt, Eve Mosher, Gair Dunlop, Giulia Casalini, Hadi Mehrpouya & Duncan Nicoll, Iliyana Nedkova, John Butler, Jon Blackwood, Joseph DeLappe, Laura Leuzzi, Maja Zećo, Malath Abbas, Martin Zeilinger, Moza Almatrooshi, Niya B, Tom De Majo (Biome Collective), Va-Bene Elikem Fiatsi, Zoyander Street.

English

The ongoing digital transition at a global level poses continuous economic, social, and cultural challenges, generating a flow of solutions at the intersection between our historical heritage and Information and Communication Technologies (ICT). In this broad creative context, the object “book” in printed form is still considered an essential and irreplaceable device supporting the evolution of societies. However, it is not exempt from reflection on its nature, especially in a period where the quantity of available information is far greater, both quantitatively and in terms of accessibility, compared to the pre-digital era. The book INCITE: Digital Art & Activism questions itself what it means to “curate activism” (L. Leuzzi 2023, p. 54), and who better than artists, as “catalysts for discussion and change” (G. Dunlop, 2023, p. 38), can provide an answer?

INCITE: Digital Art & Activism is a collective artist’s book created by artists, scholars, and activists from Scotland, England, the United States, Italy, Portugal, and South America connected through the Digital Art and Activism Network who, as the book’s editors Joseph DeLappe (University of Abertay) and Laura Leuzzi (Robert Gordon University) affirm, are “motivated to continue to fight for change through the creative utilisation of new technologies and perhaps most importantly through connecting and working with others who share our interest in fostering positive change through creative action” (L. Leuzzi, J. DeLappe 2023, p.8).

In INCITE, the concept of activism in the digital technological realm is not just the area in which the involved personalities operate; it is the key with which the book itself was written and laid out. Over a period from 2019 to 2022, characterized by publications, symposia, and public events, each co-author had three A5-sized pages to preserve and disseminate the memory of their interventions. While the overall graphic design connects different chapters, each one of them retains the complete freedom of the individual author to generate an “active” reading of its contents, thanks to continuous cross-references and hyper-textual references that the narrative offers, crossing over into further online platforms. The purpose is to overcome the limits of the book’s pages to “incite” future re-readings, deep dives, and interpretations of the themes it narrates. Inside, there are “manifestos, snapshots of pandemic/political survival, Xerox art, instructions for actions, documents of actions/objects/performances, recipes, letters, documents of artworks or actions, visual narratives, snapshots, etc.” (L. Leuzzi, J. DeLappe 2023, p.9) that, like connectors, form and sustain a rhizomatic network in constant evolution, just like the society we are living in.

J. DeLappe, L. Leuzzi (eds.), INCITE: Digital Art & Activism, Aberdeen, Peacock & the worm, 2023.

G. Dunlop, “Sounding Coastal Change”, in INCITE: Digital Art & Activism, Aberdeen, Peacock & the worm, 2023.

Link to purchase

https://peacock.studio/shopping/products/incite-digital-art-activism

Co-editors

Joseph DeLappe: artist, activist Joseph DeLappe, of American origins, has lived in Scotland since 2017 where he is professor of Games and Tactical Media at the University of Abertay, has worked with electronic and digital media since 1983 creating online game performances, sculptures and electromechanical installations.

Laura Leuzzi: art historian and curator of Italian origins, she was a researcher at the La Sapienza University of Rome and is currently Chancellor’s Fellow at Gray’s School of Art (RGU), in Aberdeen, Scotland. Her projects and publications explore the intersections between video art, feminism, activism and new media.

Co-authors

B.D. Owens, Donna Holford-Lovell, Elaine Shemilt, Ellie Harrison, Emile Shemilt, Eve Mosher, Gair Dunlop, Giulia Casalini, Hadi Mehrpouya & Duncan Nicoll, Iliyana Nedkova, John Butler, Jon Blackwood, Joseph DeLappe, Laura Leuzzi, Maja Zećo, Malath Abbas, Martin Zeilinger, Moza Almatrooshi, Niya B, Tom De Majo (Biome Collective), Va-Bene Elikem Fiatsi, Zoyander Street.