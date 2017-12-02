La fine del mondo. Il Nuovo Centro Pecci di Prato / The end of the world. Prato’s New Center Pecci

Italiano [English below]

La fine del mondo. Il Nuovo Centro Pecci di Prato riapre. Un buon inizio

A Prato il Centro per l’Arte Contemporanea Luigi Pecci è la prima istituzione italiana costruita ex novo per presentare, collezionare, documentare e promuovere le ricerche artistiche più avanzate. Dalla sua apertura nel 1988 ha prodotto una vasta attività espositiva e di documentazione sull’arte contemporanea, numerosi programmi didattici, spettacoli ed eventi multimediali. Ha raccolto in collezione oltre mille opere che mappano le tendenze artistiche dagli anni Sessanta ad oggi: pittura, scultura, cinema e video, installazioni, opere su carta, libri d’artista, fotografie, grafica, e progetti commissionati. Nel 2016 il Centro Pecci riapre dopo il completamento dell’ampliamento a firma dell’architetto Maurice Nio e la ristrutturazione dell’edificio originario progettato dall’architetto razionalista Italo Gamberini.

In occasione della sua riapertura, il Centro Pecci presenta la mostra La fine del mondo, a cura del direttore Fabio Cavallucci.

Attraverso le opere di oltre 50 artisti internazionali la mostra si configura come una specie di esercizio della distanza, che spinge a vedere il nostro presente da lontano. Lo spettatore si vede proiettato a qualche migliaio di anni luce di distanza, per rivedere il mondo di oggi come se fosse un reperto fossile, lontano ere geologiche dal tempo presente, con la sensazione di essere sospesi in un limbo tra un passato ormai lontanissimo e un futuro ancora distante. La fine del mondo si colloca all’interno di questo limbo e attraverso lavori di natura diversa, spesso da attraversare, da esperire fisicamente, in una scansione di spazi e di suoni che si succedono, trascina in un movimento continuo, ineluttabile, una specie di loop, di eterno ritorno che ritmicamente ci allontana e ci riavvicina al presente, proponendoci nuove chiavi di lettura. L’apertura del nuovo centro decide di partire dalla fine come si intitola la prima mostra. Una scelta turbante, ma allo stesso tempo innovativa che stimola il dibattito multiculturale tra le arti e le scienze. La fine del mondo da un lato indica la fine del nostro modo fisico, la fine spaziale dell’Universo. Ma cosa si nasconde dopo quel confine che si coinvolge il nostro mondo? In tempi di cambiamenti climatici globali, attacchi di terrorismo, mutazioni politiche e antropologiche, migrazioni irrefrenabili si cortocircuitano in senso catastrofico riversandosi sulla natura umana. Questo stato di incertezza che fa crollare ogni nostra convinzione e ci lascia in uno stato di sospensione evidenzia una forte incapacità di comprendere cosa sta realmente accadendo intorno a noi.

Si incontrano passeggiando nella mostra quasi spaesati, crolli, emersioni di fossili, costruzioni fittizie di labirinti, caverne, reperti archeologici, echi cosmici, moti eterni, paesaggi astrali e ritmi universali. In qualche modo lo spettatore è invitato ad attraversare l’universo con i suoi ritorni, le sue eclissi, i suoi moti, le differenze temporali, i suoi intermezzi, quasi a simulare un montaggio cinematografico pulsante. Forse in questo stato “finale” si innalza a valore profondo il senso della ricerca, quello che prova ricostruire il Centro Pecci con la sua prima mostra. Una fine con dentro il senso di un nuovo inizio. La mostra tenta di investigare il senso dell’arte, non la sua fine (già tanto conclamata) e neanche la fine delle istituzioni che cercano di conservare lo statuto dell’arte stessa. In questo senso di incertezza si può pensare di celebrare un mondo che nella sua finitudine si apre verso la s-finitudine dell’universo, i suoi satelliti, asteroidi e galassie per recuperare un senso finito dell’esistenza umana e più consapevole e responsabile, traendo sicuramente consigli dalla ricchezza artistica del passato andando però in direzione di un futuro plurale, pieno, immenso e allo stesso tempo complesso.

Break-Throug (one) e (two) (2013-2016), è la prima opera di Thomas Hirschorn che accoglie lo spettatore all’inizio dello spazio espositivo, un accumulo di rovine posticce, composte da cartone, schotch, polistirolo e gommapiuma, cade da un soffitto apparentemente distrutto. Il disordine della materia annuncia uno scenario apocalittico: la fine del tempo e contemporaneamente il caos primario che è l’origine di tutto. Appena prima, incontriamo la straordinaria scultura Australopithecines degli artisti Istvan Zimmermann e Giovanna Amoroso, che restituiscono quasi realisticamente la celebre fotografia Hearliest Human Realitivises di Hiroshi Sugimoto che ha reso appunto gli autrolopitechi delle icone e fonte di ispirazione. Camminando nello spazio del Museo Pecci da lontano risuona l’inconfondibile voce di Bjork con il brano Blake Lake, tratto dal suo ultimo album musicale Vulnicura. Nel video girato interamente in Islanda, l’artista poliedrica ricrea uno scenario particolare che mescola la caverna, la tundra e un paesaggio quasi lunare dove si rievoca il senso della perdita, delle ferite provocate dall’abbandono. Lo stesso abbandono che si trasforma in labirinto nella maestosa installazione di Henrique Oliveira, il quale ricostruisce un viaggio esperienziale all’interno dell’opera stessa fatta di stanze, grotte, caverne e un tronco cavo per poi riuscire nello spazio espositivo attraverso delle ramificazioni che sembrano delle radici. Con l’opera Transcorrendor l’artista brasiliano consegna allo spettatore un percorso quasi claustrofobico in una specie di viaggio sensoriale nel tempo raccontato anche attraverso i differenti materiali usati (dal legno, alla paglia, al mattone) e i diversi spazi che si aprono e si restringono fino a riveder la luce alla fine del viaggio. Non poteva mancare nemmeno la citazione a Fellini con 8 e ½, il grande maestro del cinema italiano racconta attraverso il suo alter ego Marcello Mastroianni, la storia di un regista che non riesca a portare a termine il film a cui sta lavorando a causa di una profonda crisi esistenziale privata fatta di illusioni, aspirazioni, fallimenti, ricordi e contraddizioni. Il risultato è un mirabile capolavoro senza tempo, oltre il tempo, addirittura contemporaneo che ci restituisce un’immagine del mondo precaria, fragile, problematica e allo stesso tempo piena di possibilità. Un viaggio che si conclude con l’opera Head On, un’installazione di Cai Guo-Guang che riproduce in grandezza naturale 99 lupi che corrono in branco per poi schiantarsi in aria uno contro l’altro, andando a sbattere in maniera spettacolare contro un muro di vetro, per poi ritornare al punto di partenza. L’opera cerca di riflettere su come l’energia collettiva può essere manipolata e quindi consegnarci effetti pericolosi e addirittura disastrosi per la collettività stessa.

Un percorso lunghissimo raccontato attraverso poche opere scelte qui, ma che raccoglie l’idea immensa di un incredibile schianto verso il presente, ma aprendo voragini luminose verso il futuro. A sciogliere in maniera aulica la bellezza perturbante di questa mostra è Francis Bacon con il suo quadro Studio per ritratto del 1961, l’artista attraverso la sua “logica della sensazione” rappresenta un corpo isterico, deformato, dove emerge la crudità della carne contorta e simbolicamente recupera lo stato atroce della condizione umana. La fine del mondo sicuramente consegna allo spettatore un disagio interno che deve fare i conti con quello esterno, perdendo le coordinate della vita per un rinnovamento e una contemplazione di quel che resta, una sorta di desolazione propulsiva verso qualcos’altro. Il giorno dopo la catastrofe si ricostruisce una nuova dimensione di futuro, dove la fine si trasforma in un sottile, leggero e persino accurato senso di significazione delle cose che ci appartengono, ci circondano, ci sovrastano, rivivendole sotto una forma diversa di essenza e di vita. Ciò che ci gira intorno non è altro che il frutto della nostra percezione, specchio di noi stessi e delle nostre inquietudine. La fine del mondo sicuramente ci rimette in gioco in una geografia delle emozioni. Non è questione di fine dell’arte (ne potremmo parlare all’infinito senza risolverci) e nemmeno fine del mondo materico, sicuramente ciò che accade è frutto delle scelte (a volte purtroppo consapevoli) di una umanità che si è posta sempre al centro dell’universo. Credo che sia giunto il momento di riordinare le linee di direzione, spostando l’antropocentrismo verso un pluri-centrismo fatto di percorsi, storie, immaginari, desideri, sogni che coabitano e vivono col mondo, intorno al mondo, non al centro del mondo. Potrebbe essere un buon inizio.

English

The end of the world. Prato’s New Center Pecci re-opens. A good start.

In Prato, the Center for Contemporary Art Luigi Pecci is the first Italian institution built ex novo to present, collect, document and promote the most advanced artistic research. Since its inauguration in 1988, it has produced extensive exhibiting and documentation activities on contemporary art, numerous educational programs, shows and multimedia events. It has collected more than a thousand works that map art trends from the 1960s to today: painting, sculpture, cinema and video, installations, works on paper, art books, photographs, graphics and commissioned projects. In 2016, the Pecci Center reopens after the conclusion of the architectural extension Maurice Nio and the renovation of the original building designed by the rationalist architect Italo Gamberini.

On occasion of its reopening, Centro Pecci presents the exhibition The End of the World, curated by the Pecci’s director Fabio Cavallucci.

Through the works of more than 50 international artists, the exhibition is a sort of exercise on distance that drives us to see our present from afar. The spectator is seen to be projected to a few thousand light years away to revise the world of today as if it was a fossil find, geological era far from the present time, with the feeling of being suspended in a limbo between a now far-away past and a future far away. The end of the world lies within this limbo, and through works of a different nature, often to be crossed, physically experienced, in a scanning of spaces and sounds that follow, drags in a continuous movement, inevitable, a sort of loop, of eternal return that rhythmically moves us away and brings us closer to the present, proposing new reading keys. The opening of the new center decides to start from the end as it is called the first exhibition. This choice is disturbing but innovative at the same time, and it stimulates the multicultural debate between arts and sciences.

On the one hand End of the world indicates the end of our physical mode, the spatial end of the Universe. But what lies behind that boundary that involves our world? In times of global climate change, terrorist attacks, political and anthropological mutations, unrepeatable migrations have short circuit in a catastrophic sense over human nature.

This state of uncertainty that let our convictions collapse and leaves us in a level of suspension highlights a strong inability to understand what is really happening around us.

Walking through the areas of the exhibition, a little bit disoriented, we cross fossil empires, dummy buildings of labyrinths, caverns, archeological finds, cosmic echoes, eternal motives, astral landscapes and universal rhythms. Somehow the spectator is invited to cross the universe with its returns, its eclipses, its motions, its temporal differences, its intermissions, almost like simulating a pulsating cinematographic assembly. Perhaps in this “final” state, the meaning of the research rises deeply, the one that tries to reconstruct the Pecci Center with its first exhibition. An end with the sense of a new beginning. The exhibition investigates the sense of art, not its end (already acclaimed), not even the end of institutions seeking to preserve the statute of art itself. In this sense of uncertainty we can think to celebrate a world that in its finitude opens up to the open-finitude of the universe, its satellites, asteroids and galaxies to recover a finite sense of human existence and more conscious and aware, surely taking advice from the past artistic richness but going on the direction of a full, plural, immense and complex future.

Break-Throug (one) and (two) (2013-2016) by Thomas Hirschorn is the first work that greets the spectator at the beginning of the exhibition: a group of fake ruins made of cardboard, scotch tape, wood, styrofoam and foam rubber, fall from an apparently destroyed ceiling. The disorder of matter announces an apocalyptic scenario: the end of time and contemporaneously the primal chaos that is the origin of everything.

Just before we meet extraordinary Australopithecines’s sculpture by artists Istvan Zimmermann and Giovanna Amoroso, who almost realistically recalled the famous photo Hearliest Human Realitivises by Hiroshi Sugimoto, that made Australopithecines icons and source inspiration. Walking through the Center Pecci the unmistakable Bjork’s voice resounds from far away with the musical-tracks Blake Lake, from her latest album Vulnicura. The video was entirely shot in Iceland in various subpolar setting. The polyhedral artist recreates a special scenario that mixes the cave, the tundra, and an almost lunar landscape where the sense of loss and wounds caused by abandonment are recalled.

The same abandonment that becomes amazing in the monumental installation by Henrique Oliveira, which reconstructs an experiential journey that takes place inside the work itself, through different areas such as rooms, caves, caverns and a hollow trunk, until it returns to the museum space through branches that simulate roots. The experience delivered by Transcorrendor from the Brazilian artist’s idea bring along a sort of disquiet caused by claustrophobic route inside the work. When the viewer re-emerges from the sensorial journey through the different materials used wood, straw, brick and the various spaces that open until one can see the light at the end of the journey.

A quote from Fellini’s 8 and ½ could not be missing: through his alter ego played by Marcello Mastroianni, the great master of Italian cinema tells the story of a film director who does not manage to finish the film he is working on, due to a profound private existential crisis made up of illusions, aspirations, failures, memories and contradictions. The result is a timeless masterpiece, Even beyond the contemporary time, which gives us a picture of the precarious, fragile, problematic world and at the same time full of possibilities.

A journey ending with the work Head On, an installation by Cai Guo-Guang that reproduces in 99 life-sized replicas wolves running in a pack, hurling themselves into the air, crashing spectacularly against the glass wall, before returning to the initial point of departure. For the artist, the collective energy can be manipulated or misdirected, leading instead to disastrous and dangerous outcomes.

After this long journey. I have chosen here some works, but the whole exhibition suggests us the immense idea of ​​an incredible crash on the present but opening bright lightning to the future.

Francis Bacon breaks up in refined way the “uncanny” beauty of this exhibition with his painting Studio for portrait (1961). The artist through his “logic of sensation” represents a hysterical, deformed body, where the cruelty of the contorted meat emerges creating the symbolic image out of the atrocious human condition. The End of the world surely gives to the spectator an internal distress that has to deal with the outside, losing the coordinates of life for a renewal, for a contemplation of what remains, a kind of prophetic desolation to something else. The day after the catastrophe, a new dimension of the future is re-constructed, where the end becomes subtle, light and even accurate sense of significance of the things that belong to us, surround us, overlook us, relived them in a different form of essence and life. What turns us around is the outcome of our perception, mirror of ourselves and of our anxiety. The End of the world surely brings us into play in a geography of emotions. It is not a matter of the end of art (we could infinitely talk without a solution) and not even the end of the material world, surely what happens is the result of (sometimes unfortunately aware) choices by humanity that has always been at the center of the universe. I think it is time to reconcile the lines of direction, moving the anthropocentrism to a multi-centered way of paths, stories, imagines, desires, dreams that co-inhabit and live with the world around the world, not the center of the world. It could be a good start.