Technarte 2024
Technarte 2024

Technarte 2024

  Noema Staff

Art & Technology International Conference
17th MAY 2024
Bilbao

CALL FOR PAPERS

Deadline: 24th November 2023

Call Summary

The Technarte International Conference on Art and Technology will be held in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain on May 17, 2024.

We are currently looking for artists and technologists from around the world who want to join this exciting event as a speaker and share their vision of the fusion between art, science and technology.

Call Keywords

Nanoart
Bioart
Architecture
Interactive Sculpture
Interactive architecture
Installation
Wearable
Fashion Tech
Smart materials
Digital Design
Human Computer Interaction
3D printing
3D Scanning
Virtual Reality
Augmented Reality
Gaming
Robotics
Performance
Engineering
Generative art
Data art
AI art

More: www.technarte.org/call

 

