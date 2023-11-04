Technarte 2024

Art & Technology International Conference
17th MAY 2024
Bilbao
CALL FOR PAPERS
Deadline: 24th November 2023
Call Summary
The Technarte International Conference on Art and Technology will be held in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain on May 17, 2024.
We are currently looking for artists and technologists from around the world who want to join this exciting event as a speaker and share their vision of the fusion between art, science and technology.
Call Keywords
Nanoart
Bioart
Architecture
Interactive Sculpture
Interactive architecture
Installation
Wearable
Fashion Tech
Smart materials
Digital Design
Human Computer Interaction
3D printing
3D Scanning
Virtual Reality
Augmented Reality
Gaming
Robotics
Performance
Engineering
Generative art
Data art
AI art
More: www.technarte.org/call
Comments are closed