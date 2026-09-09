EMAP Residencies 2027

Open Call for Media Art Residencies opens

3. September 2026

Co-funded by the European Union’s Creative Europe programme, the European Media Art Platform continues its residency programme for artists, artist duos, collectives, and other artistic collaborations working across digital, media, robotic, and bio art.

EMAP opens its call for the 2027 residency programme on 3 September 2026. The deadline is 6 November 2026, 2:00 pm CET.

Artists, artist duos, collectives, and other artistic collaborations can apply for a two-month production residency at one of 15 host organisations across Europe. The call covers digital, media, robotic, and bio art in the broadest sense — from immersive installation to bio-technological research, with no single practice prioritised over another.

Collaboration is central to the 2027 call: every applicant works together with a collaborating partner. That partner can already be on board, or found later — including through the host institution.

Every residency comes with real backing: a €4,000 grant for the applying artist, travel costs, and €2,000 for the collaborating partner — plus a separate €4,000 production budget. Accommodation is covered for the full two months, and each host institution opens up its studios, equipment, and media labs to match what the project requires.

All applicants are also invited to a kick-off conference in March 2027, hosted by LABoral in Gijón, where artists present their projects and get to know each other and the host institutions.

It’s not just a residency. It also includes:

— the chance to be selected for EMAP members’ own exhibitions and group shows across Europe

— the work joins a pool that more than 150 partner institutions worldwide can select from, backed by dedicated presentation grants when they do it

— becomes part of EMAP’s permanent archive of media art

Since 2018, work produced through EMAP residencies has picked up 85 awards, nominations, and honorary mentions.

Applications go in online at call.emare.eu. Each one needs a CV, audiovisual documentation of previous work, and a preliminary outline of the project. Collaborating artists don’t need to be confirmed yet at the point of submission. Applicants can submit multiple projects and keep editing right up until the deadline.

Fifteen institutions are hosting in 2027: Ars Electronica (Linz, Austria), Chroniques (Marseille, France), CIKE Creative Industry Košice (Košice, Slovakia), gnration (Braga, Portugal), iMAL (Brussels, Belgium), IMPAKT [Centre for Media Culture] (Utrecht, Netherlands), Kersnikova Institute [Kapelica Gallery] (Ljubljana, Slovenia), KONTEJNER | bureau of contemporary art praxis (Zagreb, Croatia), LABoral Centro de Arte y Creación Industrial (Gijón, Spain), Meet Digital Culture Center (Milano, Italy), NeMe (Limassol, Cyprus), Onassis Foundation (Athens, Greece), RIXC Centre for New Media Culture (Riga, Latvia), Werkleitz Centre for Media Art (Halle/Saale, Germany), WRO Art Center (Wrocław, Poland)

Applicants must be residents or taxpayers of an EU member state, or of an eligible non-EU country under Creative Europe. Undergraduate and Master’s students are not eligible. PhD candidates and emerging artists of any age or academic background are welcome to apply.

EMAP was initiated by werkleitz and has been co-funded by Creative Europe since 2018. It’s a network of 16 leading European organisations working in digital and media art, bio art, and robotic art. Beyond the annual open call, EMAP supports artists’ visibility through exhibitions, festivals, and other formats — on-site and online.

More about EMAP: emare.eu

Apply fo residency: call.emare.eu

Press contact: Lars Rummel, Communication Manager EMAP, pr@emare.eu

More: https://emare.eu/