Venus, a review of the monograph ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~venus©~Ñ~vibrator stripped bare, even by the New York Designer, Joseph Nechvatal.

The book begins with a tension of location. First the anonymity of a high priced prostitute on the verge of awakening in the morning. It is an introduction to the technology of fantasy that the book deals with describing: a customizer of love of self and others in coitus.

The book is strong on ideas but difficult to read. The passages move from metaphor to metaphor in a difficult to comprehend pattern.

It is an exceedingly slow read. You have been warned.

That said, the work is worth reading for the type of person that enjoys prose poetry. It reminds me of the Netherland’s writer of science fiction Hannu Rajaniemi where the work reads with a poetry so sensual that it communicates quite religiously. The work of Rajaniemi is best known for the series The Fractal Prince as it describes the conversation between the last human being and his Gods. Very interesting direct premise in that work. However, Venus suffers from a very brimming ambition to communicate its subject. There are simply too many points of relevance to consider any singular message of direct importance in the writing of Nechvatal. A small poetic mistake of the circumstance of the writing, being written over a very long period of time.

That said, the meandering of the prose is quite beautiful in some passages.

And finally, the ambition of the work: ontology of our drives as a study and topic of fiction.

There are few real remarks made to the point of ontology in history. We have Foucault, Aristotle, and any number of others that describe how we hold the cup of knowledge in the meat of the mind, Descartes held a duality of mind/body, whereas this writing holds something of a difficult thesis that is notably different. That of the body knows it comforts and that they may be crafted to a person from the inputs of that body experience.

All we have to consider in analysis of this book for reference is that of Skinner in our history, where a mind and its meat hold experience in satisfying drives and repeat those behaviors to obtain that experience again. Behaviourism is made contemporary in an essentially networked pinnacle of sensual reward. Each reward experience is customized to the loneliness of their owners’ experience.

The work reminds me of the fundamental erotic sadness of love and disappointment of trust in that love once it flees. The premise of the book seems to be constructing a world in which the flight of love is clipped in enslavement.

There is a considerable sadness in its abandonment of trust to the loving sexual partner in its prose. Love died in the creation of its technology of control. Owned or free love is this book’s circumstance of wonder.

