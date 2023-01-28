The Great Circle Project (TGC) – with a text by Franco Torriani

The work [Below the text by Franco Torriani, in French]

Gigapixel Immersive Art Experience at the KUNSTKRAFTWERK (THE GREAT CIRCLE)

by Franz Fischnaller

THE GREAT CIRCLE (TGC) is an immersive Gigapixel artistic experience. A 25 minute computer-generated film with a resolution of 41,472,000 pixels (CG Gigapixel film).

A Franz Fischnaller Immersive Gigapixel Art Experience, opened at KUNSTKRAFTWERK’s Maschinenhalle in Leipzig, Germany. (To visit from March 11 to December 31, 2022.)

The show will be running in 2023 as well.

(TGC) combines computer graphics, two-dimensional and three-dimensional graphics with 2D and 3D characters, animation, visual effects (VFX), volumetric data visualization, visual composting of the 3D model, 3D simulation, motion graphics, immersive point cloud animation, laser scanning combined with 3D Photogrammetry visualization, CT SCAN [computed tomography] scientific data visualization, computer vision algorithms blend with music and special sound effects.

THE GREAT CIRCLE is freely inspired by one of the largest monumental panorama oil on canvas painting in the world: The Early Bourgeois Revolution in Germany, (German: Frühbürgerliche Revolution in Deutschland), also known as the Peasants’ War Panorama (Bauernkriegspanorama), by Werner Tübke (1929-2004), recognized as one of the most important East German artists. Tübke was an official painter of the German Democratic Republic (GDR). He was Rector of the Academy of Visual Arts in Leipzig and one of the founders of the Leipzig School of Art.

The Peasants’ War Panorama painting, spans 123 x14 M. on a 1722 m² in circumference, has more than 3000 figures in 75 key scenes, depicts a circular panorama of the Battle of Frankenhausen, fought on 15 May 1525 during the German Peasants’ War, as a result of the protestant reformation.

The original painting is located at the Panorama Museum – built specifically to house it, situated Bad Frankenhausen, Thuringia, Germany, near the foot of the hills of Kyffhäuse in the town of Bad Frankenhausen Thuringia were the battlefield took place.

TGC uses the world’s highest-resolution photo (24 Gigapixels, i.e. 24,000 Megapixel) of the original painting carried out for the first time for the realization of this Project by CENTRICA, Florence, Italy.

Visitors can experience the Great Circle, a 25 minute compelling Gigapixel Immersive storytelling articulated by 12 key scenes in the large scale multi viewer immersive venue spaces, of is 32 Mt long and 16 Mt wide with a height of 8 to 12, equipped with a 1.170 m² (4 walls and floor projection) and sound system reaching an ‘extreme’ resolution of 21. 840×2. 000 pixels by 25 Projectors of the Maschinenhalle (MH) of the KUNSTKRAFTWERK (KKW), in Leipzig, Germany.

TGC was created by FRANZ FISCHNALLER with the collaboration of Visit Lab CINECA, Bologna, Italy; Editing & Postproduction: DIAC, Italy; Music, Original Composition and musical arrangement: Steve Bryson, USA. Special thanks to Satre Stuelke, USA and Jéssica Roude, Argentina, for the HighRes 3D CT scanned model; and to Bingqing Dong for the Special 3D modelling. In comparison to the original Tuebke’s masterpiece painted on 1722 m² canvas, in KKW the 25 projector beam the 10 GigaPixel image: 295924 x 32850 pixels” with all its details on a 1280 m² surface. THE GREAT CIRCLE is part of the TÜBKE MONUMENTAL Project, initiated, produced and organized by KUNSTKRAFTWERK Leipzig, Germany (KKW), an old Power Station transformed into a cross-disciplinary multi-functional Digital Art Center. See links below on next page.

Franz Fischnaller, The Great Circle, 2022

Franco Torriani

Il s’agit d’une expérience immersive, à mon avis tout à fait remarquable et passionnante.

L’œuvre a été produite avec des technologies assez sophistiquées par Franz, bien évidemment avec des apports interdisciplinaires de haut niveau, d’ailleurs bien indiqués dans le communiqué de presse. Elle est maintenant exposée à Leipzig, au Kunstkraftwerk, jusqu’au 31 décembre 2022. Je ne suis pas allé au vernissage en Mars, Leipzig est pour mois assez loin. J’ai bien regardé tout ce qui est possible en ligne, j’espère pouvoir y aller en été.

Je ne sais pas si, au passé, je t’avais déjà mentionné quelques examples de ses œuvres interactives et immersives.

La ligne de fonde historique de The Great Circle est la Guerre des Paysans en Allemagne (à partir du 1524, sans compter les insurrections précédentes), Der Bauernkrieg.

On peut s’immerger dans ce terrible soulevement, un conflit impitoyable et avorté, que en Allemagne des historiens appellent aussi “Le soulevement de l’homme ordinaire”, au Centre et au Sud de l’Allemagne et en parties de L’Alsace, de la Lorraine et de la Suisse.

The Great Circle est librement inspiré à une peinture monumentale de Werner Tuebke (1929-2004), l’un des artistes entre les plus celèbres de l’ex-DDR. Cette peinture monstre – 123 mètres par 14! – est aussi connue comme le Bauernkriegspanorama.

Dans le parcours maintenant de son œuvre, Franz nous fait … “circuler” dans un environnement où on plonge dans le contexte sans répit avec ses tensions sociales, luttes de classes, conflits aussi religieux liées à la Reforme Protestante.

Il me sont venues à l’esprit – une association risquée? – quelques principes que j’avais lu dans le document sur L’émersiologie, méthode mixte.

Quelle mixité “… entre corpe vivant et corps vécu” est, si elle est, possible dans une environnement immersif tel que The Great Circle?

Le mixte, come tu l’a écrit… “… le trosième genre, résulte du mélange de deux autres” (B. Andrieu). L’émersion, en s’immergeant…, produit un rapport entre activité du vivant et conscience.

Je crois qu’il soit très important, avec une …émotion historique, la Guerre en question, et ses projections catastrophiques actuelles, de refuser à la fois, je reprends tes mots, “la réduction naturaliste à des donnés biologiques et phisiques et de ne pas tout interpréter en terme culturalistes et symboliques”.

Je vois cette œuvre tout à fait cohérente dans le domain de l’art immersif, un art distanciel qui, tu l’a bien souligné, mettant “…le corps en alerte par son émersivité”:

Il y a donc une expérience interactive “… entre corps, l’œuvre et environnement…”.

Il se produit une émersion d’images, des sensations, de sons, le tout dans un intense processus immérsant.

Selected Links

THE GREAT CIRCLE.F.Fischnaller.PDF (Summary Description+Images)

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/gigapixel-immersive-art-experience-kunstkraftwerk-franz-fischnaller/

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/trailer-great-circle-t%C3%BCbke-monumental-kkw-franz-fischnaller/

Opening Day ( Video) Excerpt by Steve Bryson and Franz Fischnaller.

Program by the cultural magazine MDR kulture- Sendung KulturZeit – Sat3 ( Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utzEdLCA4Qo

Interview to Franz Fischnaller ( Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JjPA1sTzTmk

Tübke Monumental – THE GREAT CIRCLE – AB 11. MÄRZ 2022-Trailer ( Video 1&2)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rp53fzpzVbc

TGC in Kunstkraftwerk-leipzig (Web)

https://www.kunstkraftwerk-leipzig.com/de/ausstellungen/the-great-circle

Tübke Monumental – THE GREAT CIRCLE Making of (EN subs) CINECA (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fY8tEy4KZLw

The Original Painting (Video)

Digitaliserung eines giganten I Wie Tübkes Bauernkriegsgemälde in die Kamera passt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nuyq7pc5rns

Source: Auto Draft