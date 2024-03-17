Realities in Transition (RiT) is an international community that aims at both exploring and supporting alternative Extended Reality (XR) productions, and experiment new narratives and creative processes. RiT aims at building a strong, independent European XR creative and activist community, a think tank to tackle current and future challenges in the digital sector.

RiT wants to consolidate and share XR related knowledge, tools and methodologies. RiT takes a critical look at XR, bringing together creation, curation and dissemination practices with education methods, privacy, ethics and sustainability issues.

RIT supports emerging XR creatives, artists and projects to foster inclusive and sustainable practices into experimental XR creations.

Consolidating existing creative and activist XR initiatives and communities on the one hand means creating opportunities for networking and peer-to-peer learning between existing independent and activist XR initiatives, XR artists, researchers, coders, cultural and creative sector professionals, decision-makers, and the general public interested in XR and coming together to use XR as a common, open and sustainable tool in their work. On the other hand, it implies centralising existing independent and activist XR initiatives and promoting them to help them gain recognition at European level.

WHAT IS THE EUROPEAN XR MANIFESTO?

The European XR manifesto is a statement of the values, principles, beliefs and mission of the Creative and Activist European XR community.

WHY?

The use and concepts of XR, Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Metaverse technologies need to be clarified because they are the next evolution of the Internet.

This revolution marks a technological breakthrough that has a profound and lasting impact on our societies at the cultural, economic, legal, fiscal, political, ethical and civilizational levels.

The mastery of these new technologies is now becoming a major strategic challenge for the development of companies, employment and territories, as well as to support the ecological transition, promote our values and our cultures.

More: https://www.realities-in-transition.eu