EVA London Conference

Held annually in July, EVA London is one of the international Electronic Visualisation & the Arts conferences. The first EVA conference was held in 1990, with the intention to create a space for people using or interested in the new technologies to share their experiences and network in a friendly, collaborative atmosphere. EVA London’s focus is on the development and application of visualisation technologies to various domains, including art, music, dance, theatre and the sciences.

EVA London:

  • has a focus on visualisation for the arts and culture – interpreted broadly to include its implications, effects, and consequent strategies and policies
  • covers the burgeoning creative uses of digital media for works of art and creative productions
  • is a networking event for groups and projects, including European projects and groups
  • includes a free-of-charge Research Workshop for MA, MSc and PhD students and others, to share their research in a friendly and informal setting
  • is inspiring and informative, collaborative and friendly

EVA London is a conference of the Computer Arts Society, a specialist group of the Chartered Institute for IT (BCS). It is sponsored and supported by these organisations.

EVA London 2017 conference will take place from Tuesday 11th July – Thursday 13th July 2017, with a Pre-conference Symposium on Monday 10th July 2017. We will once again bring together artists, designers, researchers, technologists from all over the world, to discuss electronic visualisation technologies in art, design, music, dance, theatre, the sciences and more.

EVA London 2017 will be held at the British Computing Society offices, a central London venue near Covent Garden.

Conference themes

EVA London’s Conference themes include new and emerging technologies and applications in the following themes (to be broadly interpreted):

  • Digital Art
  • Data, Scientific and Creative Visualisation
  • Digitally Enhanced Reality and Everyware
  • 2D and 3D Imaging, Display and Printing
  • Mobile Applications
  • Museums and Collections
  • Music, Performing arts, and Technologies
  • Open Source and Technologies
  • Preservation of Digital Visual Culture
  • Virtual Cultural Heritage
  • Virtual Worlds and Video Game Art

More information on the official website.

 

