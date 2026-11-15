17–18 November 2026

Palais des Festivals et des Congrès

Cannes, France

Official website: https://www.worldquantumcannesfestival.com/

The World Quantum Cannes Festival is an international event dedicated to the latest developments, applications and future perspectives of quantum technologies. It brings together leading scientists, researchers, universities, institutions, technology companies and representatives of industry to explore the scientific advances and transformative potential of quantum science. Its areas of focus include quantum computing, quantum communications, cybersecurity, photonics and quantum sensing, as well as their applications in fields such as energy, finance, healthcare, telecommunications and aerospace.

Among the distinguished scientific personalities announced for the Festival is Alain Aspect, 2022 Nobel Laureate in Physics, who chairs the Festival’s Honorary Committee. His presence reflects the scientific significance of the event and its ambition to encourage dialogue between fundamental research, technological innovation and society.

The scientific programme also brings together internationally recognised researchers and experts, including Rainer Blatt, from the University of Innsbruck and President of the Scientific Committee; Seth Lloyd, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT); and Peter Zoller, from the University of Innsbruck. Their contributions represent important areas of research in quantum physics, quantum information and the development of emerging quantum technologies.

The Festival will also welcome prominent figures from the industrial, technological and investment sectors. Among them are Hermann Hauser, co-founder of Amadeus Capital Partners; Hervé Derrey, President and CEO of Thales Alenia Space; and Markus Pflitsch, founder and CEO of Terra Quantum. Their involvement illustrates the growing connections between scientific research, technological development, investment and the industrial applications of quantum innovation.

The event is organised with the involvement of Institut EuropIA, a non-profit organisation chaired by Marco Landi, with Candace Johnson serving as Vice President. Institut EuropIA has been actively involved in promoting awareness, education and discussion around artificial intelligence and responsible, human-centred technological development, including through its involvement in the World AI Cannes Festival (WAICF). Its participation in the World Quantum Cannes Festival extends this interdisciplinary perspective to the emerging quantum ecosystem.

Professional event management is provided by ValueXchange, represented by its CEO, Olivier Cadi.

The Festival is connected to a broad academic and scientific ecosystem that includes Université Côte d’Azur, EDHEC Quantum Institute, Aix-Marseille Université, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of Innsbruck and CNRS. These institutions are represented through their researchers, scientific activities and contributions to quantum science and related fields. Their involvement highlights the importance of collaboration between universities, research centres and the international scientific community in advancing quantum technologies.

The industrial and technological ecosystem represented at the Festival includes major companies and organisations such as IBM, Airbus, Leonardo, Thales Alenia Space, Pasqal, Quandela, Classiq, SEALSQ, Quobly and Quantonation. Their activities cover different areas of technological research, quantum hardware and software, computing, aerospace and the development of applications for the next generation of quantum technologies.

The Festival also benefits from institutional support and the involvement of public partners, including the City of Cannes, the Department of Alpes-Maritimes and Université Côte d’Azur, contributing to the development of Cannes as a meeting place for international scientific and technological exchange.

According to figures announced by the organisers, the 2026 edition is expected to bring together more than 200 experts and approximately 1,200 representatives of the international quantum ecosystem. This gathering is intended to encourage exchanges between scientific research, industry, investment, public institutions and the wider community.

For the first time, the World Quantum Cannes Festival opens a new space where quantum meets art, culture and society. From monumental artworks by quantum artists to cinema, graphic storytelling, interactive experiences and accessible introductions to quantum technologies, discover a different side of the quantum revolution — one made for everyone to explore, question and experience.

Quantum Art & Society explores the relationships between science, art, culture and society. Through artistic projects, immersive installations, cinema, music, visual storytelling and interactive experiences, this initiative opens a space for dialogue between scientific knowledge, creative expression and new ways of understanding the world.

MORE INFO: WORLD QUANTUM CANNES FESTIVAL 2026

Official website: https://www.worldquantumcannesfestival.com/