Whose Cloud? Participation, Territory and Chile’s Data Centre Futures

ABSTRACT

What does it mean to build digital infrastructure in a context of environmental constraints, competing territorial interests, and growing demand for data? This session explores Chile’s National Data Centers Plan 2024–2030 as a case study in rethinking the future of digital infrastructure through an eco-social and participatory approach. The plan emerged from years of activism, research, and public debate around the environmental and territorial impacts of data centres, including concerns over water and energy consumption in a country facing increasing climate pressures. Bringing together policymakers, researchers, artists, designers, scientists, local communities, and industry, the Chilean experience offers insights into how participation, territorial knowledge and ecological limits can be integrated into the planning and governance of digital infrastructure. The discussion will explore both the opportunities and challenges of creating meaningful participation in a highly technical and investment-driven policy area, and ask whether alternative approaches can move the “cloud” beyond a model driven primarily by extraction and technological growth towards infrastructure governed in the public interest.

Wednesday, 23 September 2026

14:00–15:30 CEST

Registration link

SPEAKERS

Marina Otero Verzier is an architect, artist and researcher, Lecturer in Architecture at Harvard GSD and leads the Data Mourning Clinic at Columbia University GSAPP. In 2022, she received Harvard’s Wheelwright Prize for her research on the future of data storage. She has collaborated with the Supercomputing Center of the Donostia International Physics Center on alternative models for data storage, including Computational Compost. Otero was also invited by Chile’s Ministry of Science, Technology, Knowledge, and Innovation as an expert in the development of the country’s first National Data Centers Plan. She is the author of En las Profundidades de la Nube (2024), exploring data storage, sovereignty, architecture, and digital culture in the AI era.

Sebastián Díaz is a political scientist with an MSc in Sustainable Cities from the University of Leeds and ten years of experience advising governments on technology, digital infrastructure, sustainability, and citizen participation. At Chile’s Ministry of Science, Technology, Knowledge, and Innovation, he led the development and implementation of the National Data Centers Plan 2024–2030, designed to guide the sustainable growth of the sector through coordinated public policy and territorial planning. He currently advises the Inter-American Development Bank on connectivity and digital infrastructure, supporting more sustainable and inclusive digital development across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Ariane Koek (moderator) is internationally recognised for her transdisciplinary work across art, science, technology and residency development. She has a longstanding interest in art-science and policymaking, having advised the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology and served on the JRC SciArt’s Expert Board since 2018. Koek also initiated and founded Arts at CERN, the first international arts programme at the world’s leading particle physics laboratory, which helped inspire European cultural policy developments including S+T+ARTS and Horizon funding across Europe.

ABOUT THE ART SCIENCE POLICY SEMINAR SERIES

Developed by the Centre for Advanced Studies at the JRC, the Art Science Policy seminar series features case studies of artists and curators who collaborate directly with scientists, policymakers, and public institutions. Each session brings together artistic practitioners and their scientific, policy or institutional collaborators to examine how artistic and curatorial practices can contribute to policymaking in concrete ways, from research and foresight to policy formulation, consultation, deliberation and implementation.

Find out more: Art Science Policy | Seminar Series 2026

JRC SciArt

Centre for Advanced Studies

Dir.S Innovation in Science & Policymaking

Joint Research Centre

European Commission

More: https://science-art-society.ec.europa.eu/front