Weaving Water | World Water 2024 explores the concepts of water, relational ways of being, ecosystems restoration and connectivity. It is a virtual residency program happening between 11 to 22 March, culminating in an exhibition acknowledging World Water Day, Friday 22 March at Treecreate Studio.

The theme for World Water Day in 2024 is Leveraging Water for Peace.

World Water Day celebrates water and raises awareness of the 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water. It is all about taking action to tackle the global water crisis.

A core focus of World Water Day is to support the achievement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030. This is to ensure that all have access to safe water throughout the world by 2030!

In 2024, the World Water Day campaign is led by the UN-Water Expert group on climate and water. UN Water https://www.unwater.org/our-work/world-water-day

Our continuing Weaving Water program brings together scientists, knowledge holders, technologists and creatives to work collaboratively, with a focus on linking diverse knowledges to co-create across disciplines and meditate on the themes of ecological restoration, water and the more-than-human.

Our inaugural onsite residency, Weaving Water @ Yarun was held between 27 November and 8 December with over 20 participants converging on Yarun Bribie Island to connect, create and learn about the fragile ecologies of this sand island situated in Moreton Bay, Australia.

Public events

Opening presentation

An overview of the events happening over the 11 day program.

We have a number of public events which you can sign up for:

11 March 2024 Keynote presentation by Nola Turner-Jensen. Nola gave a talk about her ongoing research into water, place and language.

14 March 2024 Water and Peace Panel with Harete Tito, Kate Genevieve and guests. This panel will explore water and the geopolitical and colonial context of how it is used.

15 March 2024 Water Dialogues with Nina Czegledy.

21 March 2024 Water, Walking and Place – panel with Bronwin Patrickson, Maggie Buxton and Tracey Benson.

22 March 2024 Opening of World Water 2024 exhibition at Treecreate Studio.

Sign up

*All funds raised from ticket sales go back to support Weaving Water projects.

More: https://weavingwater.net/water-projects/weaving-water-world-water-2024/