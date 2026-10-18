On Friday 23 October, KIKK Festival dedicates a full day of its conference programme to Underwater Signals, a special programme presented as part of the European S+T+ARTS AQUA MOTION project.

Friday, 23 October 2026 | 10:30–17:30

Théâtre de Namur, Studio

Free admission – Open to everyone, no registration required!

Bringing together artists, scientists, researchers, designers and practitioners, the day explores water not simply as a resource to be managed, but as a living environment — inhabited by complex ecosystems, species, signals and forms of intelligence.

Through keynotes, artistic research and interdisciplinary conversations, Underwater Signals moves between ocean science, interspecies relationships, environmental sensing, aquatic ecosystems, artistic experimentation and new ways of understanding and caring for the living world.

Water holds signals, secrets, life.

Humans listen for silences, choruses and messages.

We dive, we perceive, we measure.

We bring noise, extraction and pollution too.

Over the course of a day below the surface,

between talks, panels and experiences,

Underwater Signals weaves the oceanic perspectives

of contributors with first hand experience of water ecosystems.

Divers, artists, navigators, designers, scientists, advocates,

who spend time within water,

Looking for signals, clues, solutions

Developing new sensorialities, understandings,

And ways of caring for aquatic life.

A DAY BELOW THE SURFACE

From the consciousness of fish to interspecies cohabitation, from artistic research beneath the ocean surface to new approaches to ecosystem restoration, the programme brings together people whose work is shaped by direct encounters with aquatic environments.

Rather than separating artistic, scientific and technological perspectives, Underwater Signals places them in conversation. How do we perceive other forms of life? What can listening, sensing and observing reveal that conventional ways of looking cannot? How can artistic practices translate scientific knowledge into experiences that change the way we relate to aquatic worlds?

The programme also gives the floor to artists from the S+T+ARTS AQUA MOTION residencies, whose projects have developed through collaborations with scientists, technologists, communities and water-related organisations across Europe.

Underwater Signals is co-curated by Marie du Chastel, Artistic Director of KIKK, and artist and researcher Antoine Bertin.

PROGRAM

10:30

S+T+ARTS AQUA MOTION

Welcome & Introduction

Opening of Underwater Signals and introduction to S+T+ARTS AQUA MOTION, a European initiative bringing together artists, scientists, technologists and water communities to explore new approaches to the ecological challenges facing aquatic environments.

10:40

ANTOINE BERTIN

Fish String Theory: A Fish That Sings at Sunset in the Mediterranean Sea

Every night in the Mediterranean Sea, a fish sings. The existence of this underwater sound has been known for millennia, yet it was only recently that scientists identified its mysterious author and discovered a vocal apparatus unlike any other, resembling a string instrument.

Artist and researcher Antoine Bertin takes us on an underwater listening journey at the intersection of music, marine research and interspecies communication, exploring what it might mean to listen to the sea from below and develop new ways of communicating with aquatic life.

10:40–11:00

11:00

ALEX JORDAN

The Behavioural Nebula and the underwater event horizon

What can the behaviour of fish tell us about how they perceive, experience and navigate their world?

Behavioural scientist Alex Jordan explores fish cognition and consciousness, and the scientific and artistic approaches that may help us better understand the lives and perspectives of aquatic species.

11:00–11:30

11:40

S+T+ARTS AQUA MOTION Artist Presentations

Two short presentations offer a glimpse into artistic research developed through the S+T+ARTS AQUA MOTION residencies.

Aqua Ductus – Water Traces

Lukas Taido · 11:40–11:45

The Rain Paths

Micol Grazioli · 11:45–11:50

11:50

PANEL DISCUSSION

Water Resonances: Listening, Translating, Advocating

Water teems with life, signals and patterns for us to dive into, decipher and care about. This conversation brings together scientific research into aquatic behaviour, artistic practices exploring water’s flows and patterns, and advocacy working to bring the importance of rivers, lakes and seas into human attention and decision-making.

WITH

— Alex Jordan, Behavioural Scientist, Max Planck Institute

— Paula Nishijima, S+T+ARTS AQUA MOTION artist

— Hila Mor, S+T+ARTS AQUA MOTION artist

— Valentine Boccas, Fondation Tara Océan

Moderated by Camilla Colombo, OHME

11:50–12:50

13:00

BREAK

Lunch Break

13:00–14:00

14:00

FILIPA RAMOS

She, Argonaut: Curiosity and Invention Beneath the Surface

A 19th-century woman naturalist and a Mediterranean argonaut (Argonauta argo) offer an unexpected starting point for thinking about art, science and technology.

Writer and researcher Filipa Ramos revisits the story of Jeanne Villepreux-Power, whose careful observation of living marine animals led to the invention of the modern aquarium and helped resolve a longstanding scientific debate around the argonaut.

From an ecofeminist perspective, the talk connects natural history with contemporary ecological art to consider animal ingenuity, human invention and the technologies through which we encounter, observe and represent aquatic life.

14:00–14:30

14:30

ERSIN HAN ERSIN, MARSHMALLOW LASER FEAST

In the Mind of the Whale

What is the ocean to a mind that sees with sound?

Moving through the sensory worlds of dolphins and whales, Ersin Han Ersin explores how cetaceans perceive environments built largely through sound. From echolocation and whale song to the vast ocean currents carrying heat, nutrients and life around the planet, the talk shifts between individual perception and planetary systems.

Drawing on Marshmallow Laser Feast’s Seeing Echoes in the Mind of the Whale and the idea of interbeing, this performance lecture asks where a body ends and the ocean begins, and how processes too vast or unfamiliar for human senses can enter our attention.

14:30–15:00

15:10

A RECOLETORA

Salt Mouth: Expanded Archive

A short presentation of Salt Mouth, developed within S+T+ARTS AQUA MOTION, inviting audiences to encounter aquatic environments through situated knowledge, material research and sensory experience.

15:10–15:20

15:20

PANEL DISCUSSION

Echoes from Below

Underwater worlds reach us as echoes. Below the surface, they are known through images, recordings, data, stories and the imagined lives of aquatic beings. From these fragments we build, back on land, our relationship with the sea: one that can become care and protection, or convenient assumption and even indifference.

These perceptions shape the policies, laws and decisions that govern how we relate to oceans, lakes and rivers. This panel brings together the perspectives of authors, artists, designers and policymakers to reflect on how these echoes are made, who shapes them, and how they travel from imagination to decision.

WITH

— Elahe Rajabiani, Joint Research Centre, EU Policy Lab

— Ersin Han Ersin, Marshmallow Laser Feast

— Tatiana Rosa & Pedro Matias, S+T+ARTS AQUA MOTION artists

Moderated by Filipa Ramos

15:20–16:10

16:20

PANEL DISCUSSION

Hidrotopias: Living with Changing Waters

Drawing on field research conducted in the Danube Delta, Hidrotopias explores how artistic practices can reveal the complex relationships between water, communities, other forms of life and the infrastructures shaping aquatic environments.

Through three distinct artistic approaches, the conversation reflects on ecological transformation, adaptation and coexistence, and on how art can bring together different ways of observing, understanding and engaging with a changing territory.

WITH

— Floriama Cândea, Artist

— Ioana Vreme Moser, Artist & Researcher

— Pepa Ivanova, Artist

Moderated by Diane Pricop, Obsolete Studio

16:20–17:00

17:00

TOM MUSTILL

Sounds Fishy- Unexpected discoveries from the frontiers of underwater signal exploration

To close Underwater Signals, writer and filmmaker Tom Mustill brings us back beneath the surface and into the lives, signals and sensory worlds of the ocean’s inhabitants.

Drawing on his encounters with whales, scientists and researchers studying animal communication, he reflects on what new technologies are allowing us to hear and understand, and what listening differently might change about our relationship with the ocean and the other beings with whom we share it.

17:00–17:30

S+T+ARTS

ABOUT S+T+ARTS AQUA MOTION

S+T+ARTS AQUA MOTION is a European initiative bringing together artists, scientists, technologists and local communities to explore some of the major challenges facing water and aquatic ecosystems — from climate change and pollution to biodiversity loss, water scarcity and our evolving relationship with these environments.

Through artistic residencies, research collaborations and public programmes, AQUA MOTION creates encounters between disciplines that do not always have the opportunity to work together, exploring how artistic practices and emerging technologies can contribute to new forms of knowledge, perception and engagement around water.

Underwater Signals at KIKK Festival is part of S+T+ARTS AQUA MOTION.

More: https://kikkfestival.be/pro/underwater-signals