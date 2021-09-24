Transcultures – Pepinieres of Creation @ Festival Ibrida

Forli (It), 25.09 – 26.09.2021

Transcultures et les European Pepinieres of Creation presents for this 2021 edition of the Ibrida festival a selection of videos produced as part of their No Lockdown Art project that they initiated during the first global containment linked to Covid-19 (Spring 2020) aimed at support contemporary artistic projects likely to be disseminated online. Several videos have been produced by international visual, sound, multimedia artists… integrating sound and experimental dimensions in creations of various aesthetics, which escape traditional classifications and offer a poetic and alternative look on our mutant world. The artist Kika Nicolela will also present a selection of her videos.

Ibrida is a festival of intermedial arts which started in 2015 for the purpose of investigating and divulging the most recent productions and research carried on in the field of experimental audiovisual (video art, found footage, metacinema, 2D and 3D animation, etc.). The festival naturally includes performance art and electronic music. Ibrida thrives on the seeds planted by Re/Azione (our first event). In 2016 the duration was extended and more venues in the town of Forlì were added to the first one, the Candle Factory, as the festival was very well received by the audience and the professionals.

The society of showbusiness won. Reality has been ultimately replaced by a mock-up. It’s no use fighting. The virtual facade of simulation has conquered our lives and the objects decorating them. There’s nothing left for us to do but express our disenchantment and our disillusionment by forcing the codes and the clichés available to create works which express a radical and almost desperate nihilism or an ironic warning to let everybody know that people are not being manipulated anymore, instead they are active protagonists of the manipulation. Recent softwares allow all kinds of semantic shuffle as far as language and genres are concerned, thus liberating the artistic vision from every possible categorization. While the Internet has become a shared technological subconscious, the artist still owns the prerogative of inventing new worlds, finding visionary alternatives or make a parody of the existing by focusing on perceptions and human relationships as basic elements of the experience.

Ibrida Festival is curated by Vertov Project. Its artistic directors are Francesca Leoni and Davide Mastrangelo operating with the contribution of Piero Deggiovanni critical awareness.

For the Ibrida festival, Philippe Franck presents the transversal, relational, contextual and prospective approach of Transcultures (Belgium) as well as that of the network of European Pepinières of Creation (whose coordination is based in Paris) which he also directs and develops in a internationalist spirit.

With these two associated structures, he initiated, in 2020, the ‘No Lockdown Art’ project in order to support contemporary and intermedia creation during the virus lockdown and to offer it an online distribution platform, but also to encourage, more broadly, collaborations between partners and artists as well as the links between creation and reflection. In this perspective, he will comment on the ‘No Lockdown Video’ selection offered to Ibrida, favoring a poetic aspect and the intimate link between moving images and sound flows.

