IT for Security Department, Institute of ICT, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences in cooperation with Association for the Development of the Information Society is organizing a joint research & industrial expert forum “Transcending Digital Disruptions in the Post-Informational Age”.

Joint Research & Industrial Expert Forum

Transcending Digital Disruptions in the Post-Informational Age

31.05.2019, Place: Hotel Plaza, Plovdiv

The event is expected to bring together rising & proven experts, professionals and innovative young researchers from the region and globally, working in multiple fields of the future transcending digital disruptions in the post-informational age:

Advanced Technologies Innovations & Disruptions

Economic & Investment Perspectives of the Future

Transcending, Alternative & Mixed Realities

New Media Opportunities & Pitfalls

R&D Key Outlines & Exceeds

Security Landscape Adversaries & Challenges

Cognitive & Social Outlooks

Wearable Innovations & New Communication Approaches

Robotics, Machine & Artificial Intelligence Innovations

Education & Research Future

Governance & Management Expectations

Policies & Strategies Necessities

The forum will be organized for a second year (since 2018) and has been successfully established in the framework of the Securing Digital Future 21 initiative of the Joint Training Simulation & Analysis Centre, IT for Security Department.

The new book Future Digital Society Resilience in the Informational Age, produced as a result of the 2018 start-up forum, encompassing future innovations and accents for the digital society resilience multiple necessities, achievements and perspectives will be also promoted to the participants.

Selected & extended forum results will be published in a special issue of Information & Security. An International Journal.

Where: May 30-31, 2019, Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

For additional information: zlatogor [dot] minchev [at] gmail [dot] com

Web: https://it4sec.org/node/18414

Program

10:00 – 10:10 Opening Remarks: Prof. Zlatogor Minchev, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Forum President

10:10 – 10:20 Greeting Addresses from Ministry of Education & Science and the hosts

10:20: 10:40 Knowledge Management through Social Media in Security Crisis in the Information Age: Prof. Galit Ben-Israel, Beit Berl College, Israel

10:40 – 11: 00 Robotics for students – How to Prepare Tomorrow’s Professionals: Mr. Simeon Marlokov, TU Plovdiv

11:00 – 11:20 Agricultural solutions from Technologica using satellite imagery: Mr. Vasil Vasilev, Technologica Bulgaria

11:20 – 11:40 AI Role in Future Cybersecurity: Mr. Stefan Tafkov, PU ‘Paisii Hilendarski’

11:40 – 12:10 Discussion: Challenges & Opportunities to the new technologies & Young People in the Postinformational Age – Moderator: Prof. Galit Ben-Israel

12:10 – 13:30 Light Lunch & short break

14:00 – 14:20 An Academic Approach to Digital Transformation and Cyber Resilience: Prof. Velizar Shalamanov, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

14:30 – 14:50 Future Media in the Post-informational Age: Mr. Yulian Hristov, Offnews

14: 50 – 15:10 Self-driving Cars: Present & Future: Prof. Stliyan Georgiev, Visteon Corporation, USA

15:10 – 15:30 Low-cost Four-leg Educational Robot: Mr. Jordan Tsvetkov, MG Plovdiv

15:30 – 15:50 Live & common threats in Future Cyberspace: Mr. Ivan Gaydarski, Infinity Bulgaria & Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

15:50 – 16:30 Discussion & Closing Remarks: Future Digital Society Resilience in the Informational & Post-Informational Age, Moderator: Prof. Velizar Shalamanov