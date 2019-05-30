Loading posts...
Home Events Transcending Digital Disruptions in the Post-Informational Age
Transcending Digital Disruptions in the Post-Informational Age

Transcending Digital Disruptions in the Post-Informational Age

  • Noema Staff

IT for Security Department, Institute of ICT, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences in cooperation with Association for the Development of the Information Society is organizing a joint research & industrial expert forum “Transcending Digital Disruptions in the Post-Informational Age”.

Joint Research & Industrial Expert Forum
Transcending Digital Disruptions in the Post-Informational Age
31.05.2019, Place: Hotel Plaza, Plovdiv

The event is expected to bring together rising & proven experts, professionals and innovative young researchers from the region and globally, working in multiple fields of the future transcending digital disruptions in the post-informational age:

Advanced Technologies Innovations & Disruptions
Economic & Investment Perspectives of the Future
Transcending, Alternative & Mixed Realities
New Media Opportunities & Pitfalls
R&D Key Outlines & Exceeds
Security Landscape Adversaries & Challenges
Cognitive & Social Outlooks
Wearable Innovations & New Communication Approaches
Robotics, Machine & Artificial Intelligence Innovations
Education & Research Future
Governance & Management Expectations
Policies & Strategies Necessities

The forum will be organized for a second year (since 2018) and has been successfully established in the framework of the Securing Digital Future 21 initiative of the Joint Training Simulation & Analysis Centre, IT for Security Department.

The new book Future Digital Society Resilience in the Informational Age, produced as a result of the 2018 start-up forum, encompassing future innovations and accents for the digital society resilience multiple necessities, achievements and perspectives will be also promoted to the participants.

Selected & extended forum results will be published in a special issue of Information & Security. An International Journal.

Where: May 30-31, 2019, Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

For additional information: zlatogor [dot] minchev [at] gmail [dot] com
Web: https://it4sec.org/node/18414

 

Program

10:00 – 10:10 Opening Remarks: Prof. Zlatogor Minchev, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Forum President

10:10 – 10:20 Greeting Addresses from Ministry of Education & Science and the hosts

10:20: 10:40 Knowledge Management through Social Media in Security Crisis in the Information Age: Prof. Galit Ben-Israel, Beit Berl College, Israel

10:40 – 11: 00 Robotics for students – How to Prepare Tomorrow’s Professionals: Mr. Simeon Marlokov, TU Plovdiv

11:00 – 11:20 Agricultural solutions from Technologica using satellite imagery: Mr. Vasil Vasilev, Technologica Bulgaria

11:20 – 11:40 AI Role in Future Cybersecurity: Mr. Stefan Tafkov, PU ‘Paisii Hilendarski’

11:40 – 12:10 Discussion: Challenges & Opportunities to the new technologies & Young People in the Postinformational Age – Moderator: Prof. Galit Ben-Israel

12:10 – 13:30 Light Lunch & short break

14:00 – 14:20 An Academic Approach to Digital Transformation and Cyber Resilience: Prof. Velizar Shalamanov, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

14:30 – 14:50 Future Media in the Post-informational Age: Mr. Yulian Hristov, Offnews

14: 50 – 15:10 Self-driving Cars: Present & Future: Prof. Stliyan Georgiev, Visteon Corporation, USA

15:10 – 15:30 Low-cost Four-leg Educational Robot: Mr. Jordan Tsvetkov, MG Plovdiv

15:30 – 15:50 Live & common threats in Future Cyberspace: Mr. Ivan Gaydarski, Infinity Bulgaria & Bulgarian Academy of Sciences

15:50 – 16:30 Discussion & Closing Remarks: Future Digital Society Resilience in the Informational & Post-Informational Age, Moderator: Prof. Velizar Shalamanov

Tagged in:

Comments are closed

Related posts

Portraits of New Media: Historical Exemplars
View
  • 192 views

Portraits of New Media: Historical Exemplars

  • Noema Staff
In partnership with CYLAND Media Lab - Lecture by Danielle Siembieda, Director of the International Society for the Arts, Sciences and Technology Leonardo (Leonardo/ISAST). Danielle will talk about theoretical concepts and new media examples that have cataloge...
Continue reading
0 Shares
What3words e locative media: una possibile traccia artistica
View
  • 2090 views

What3words e locative media: una possibile traccia artistica

  • Paolo Berti
[ITA] L’intuizione principale dietro what3words sta nell’aver tradotto le incomunicabili quindici cifre di latitudine e longitudine in un linguaggio perfettamente umano e memorizzabile. [ENG] The what3words commercial geocoding system, founded in 2013, allows...
Continue reading
0 Shares
Big Data Analysis and perception of digital space through a complex multimedia system
View
  • 828 views

Big Data Analysis and perception of digital space through a complex multimedia system

  • Lorenzo Gorza, Haki Dine
The idea of this project consists in the development of a multimedia system with two main purposes: entertaining the people with music accompained by catchy visuals, and make them think about the influence that the analysis of Big Data has in our lives.
Continue reading
1 Shares
Strambinaria – Folle di Scienza. Raccontare la scienza
View
  • 1517 views

Strambinaria – Folle di Scienza. Raccontare la scienza

  • Noema Staff
Saranno cinquanta tra giornalisti, scrittori, blogger, progettisti di mostre e laboratori, animatori. Provengono da tutta Italia e hanno una caratteristica in comune: amano la scienza e provano a raccontarla al grande pubblico. Si troveranno a Strambino dal 20...
Continue reading
0 Shares

Interview with Delma Rodriguez

Interview with Olga Kisseleva

Interview with Anna Dumitriu

Interview with Luz María Sánchez

Interview with Danielle Siembieda

Interview with Freddy Paul Grunert

Interview with Bruno D'Amore

Interview with Elif Ayiter

Interview with Luis Miguel Girão

Interview with Roberta Buiani

Interview with Bill Seaman

Interview with Roger Malina

Interview with Pavel Smetana

Interview with Christa Sommerer

Interview with Annick Bureaud

Interview with Leonel Moura

Interview with Nina Czegledy

Interview with Alberto Abruzzese (Italiano)

Interview with Stelarc

Interview with Derrick de Kerckhove

Interview with Margarete Jahrmann

Interview with Jaromil