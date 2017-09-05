Ars Electronica 2017 – The Small Cities Forum

Among the many events in Ars Electronica 2017 – we will make reportages and reviews in the n-blog, like the last year – there is a workshop about the small cities as engines of innovation, The Small Cities Forum. The Small Cities Forum is an initiative of Pordenone Design Week and Ars Electronica Linz to promote the power of the small cities and to provide a place for the exchange of experiences and best practice models.

When we talk about innovations, new technologies and cool gadgets we usually think of the big cities as the epicenter of the future. And of course there are many good reasons for this, after all it’s there where the elite universities are, the big companies and the investors. But what about the small cities and regions? Can’t they become vital places for future innovations as well? Places where new ways of doing business in a much more sustainable way are being developed? What role can art, design and creativity play and what support is needed to put this potential into effect?

Schedule for Friday the 8th September in the WORKSHOPSPACE at main Festival venue POST CITY

10.00 – 11.00

Welcome Session – first introduction of participants (PUBLIC)

G. Marinelli-an example of a collaborative university, the case history

of Pordenone Design Week that involves Isia Rome Design

11.00 – 13.00

Examples of best practice and inspiring projects – cities present their activities (PUBLIC)

The city of Pordenone will talk about its experience by representatives of the companies and municipality.

13.00 – 15.00

Networking Lunch (CLOSED)

15.00 – 17.30

First drafting of a Small Cities Manifesto (CLOSED – working group)

From the organizers:

We know, from the sciences of the complexity, that the capacity of the social systems to evolve don’t depend specially from the muscles or dimension, but from the quantity of hidden complexity that we are able to put in evidence, to shape and to transform in value. For these reasons to be a small city don’t means at all to represent a small system. If we operate correctly small cities don’t will miss in opportunity, diversity, or in cultural proposal than the bigger ones, also sustained by social media in which we are deeply living. How it will possible to regenerate our city-life at the reasonable costs will be the argument of this seminar that will analyses new kind of tools to better operate and to put all the city intangible assets on the top condition to synergize. See the Pordenone small city experience. This seminar proposes a new kind of methodologies and tools that every city can easily use. In the first part of the seminar we will confront some best practice and real experience, narrated by the protagonists underlying the relationship from the different components as culture, entrepreneurship, administrations and the creative class, specially centering the role of the young people. In the second part we will have a deepen and large discussion on the methodology taking in consideration all issues or questions. Finally we will launch the Manifesto. Using more creative disciplines as art and design and using a cross disciplinary approach, small city will be a perennial source of job opportunities and quality of life. (Giuseppe Marinelli from Pordenone on Small Cities Forum)

More: https://www.aec.at/ai/en/small-cities-forum-workshop/