The Leonardo Convening is the culminating event of our 50th anniversary. The event’s aim is to initiate a challenging, vital network-wide experience. The event is designed to bring together attendees from diverse disciplines and experiences. We want this event not only to celebrate 50 years of building our network but also to help us design where we want to be in the next 50 years. This will be both an outcome of design thinking and a sector manifesto.

This event is neither a festival or a conference. Rather this is the culmination of the 35 international celebrations for our 50th anniversary. We are crossing industries, fields and boundaries in order to make deep intentional experiences.

Registration Required. Limited Space Available.

Day 1 – Experiential

This day will encompass a set of transdisciplinary experiences from sources ranging from small art/sci collaborations to institutional, academic and corporate innovation, and will conclude with an evening reception.

Arrival

Peripatetic Conversations by The Exploratorium

Convening attendees are invited to join in one-on-one conversations initiated by open-ended questions. The power of slowing down to contemplate and express your own ideas and then in turn, closely listen to the perspective of your conversational partner will help set an empathetic tone for subsequent activities. Participants will make individual selections of cards containing several key questions on themes relevant to the Convening. The suggestion to walk (peripatetic) during the conversation is to help support the sense that any conversation can be a journey and exploration of ideas and new perspectives.

The activity was developed by Claire Pillsbury, Program Director, and Kirstin Bach, Program Manager, Center for Art & Inquiry in collaboration with Marina McDougall, Founding Director, Center for Art & Inquiry (staff and alumna of the Exploratorium).

Welcome

Moderator/Introduction by Danielle Siembieda, Managing Director Leonardo/ISAST

Welcome to San Francisco Art Institute by SFAI President Gordon Knox

Introductory remarks by Leonardo Executive Editor Roger Malina

Experiential Sessions Morning + Afternoon

COn-SCIENCE Theatre of Being by Anna Bacchia

The Vortex Workshop by Scientific Delirium Madness Alumni Meredith Tromble and Donna Sternberg

Pedagogical Practices Workshop by Matt Ganucheau formerly of Gray Area Arts

Art in a Petri Dish workshop by Counter Culture Labs

Performance David Rosenboom – CalArts

Citizen Sticks Workshop by Joel Slayton

Lunchtime

Brownbag no-host lunch. Food trucks will be available

Keynote

Domhnaill Hernon, Director of E.A.T. Nokia Bell Labs

International Women’s Panel

Panelists:

Jadwiga Charzyńska the Director Laznia Centre for Contemporary Art Gdańsk, Poland.

Luz María Sánchez Cardona, Ph.D. Department of Arts and Humanities, Chair Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana, Lerma Campus.

Anna Frants, Director/Founder of Cyland Media Lab Saint Petersburg, Russia

Moderated by Diana Domingues, Director of LART- Laboratory of Research in Art and TechnoScience, Brasilia, Brazil

Intersection Evening

Curated and programmed by CODAME Art + Tech

Highlighted projects and performances:

“1945-2015” performance by Kinetech Arts sponsored by Djerassi Resident Artists Program

“No-0” by Anna Frants supported by the Cyland Media Lab

“Block Bills” by Matthias Dörfelt sponsored by The Lumen Prize

Food trucks available for guests.

Day 2 – Vision Planning

Participants will gather for a facilitated daylong future-casting workshop focused on the transdisciplinary movement as a whole and its relationship to society. This may result in a manifesto or multiple manifestos, new collaborations and a new vision for Leonardo.

Presentations by Ashley Bear from the National Academy of Sciences and Sha Xin Wei from Arizona State University.

Facilitated by Future Strategist Alan Boldon, Dartington Labs and Weave Global Labs

Special Surprise Ceremony After the Vision Planning Workshop