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Home Events The Hybrid Nexus | CERN Art and Science Summit 2026
The Hybrid Nexus | CERN Art and Science Summit 2026

The Hybrid Nexus | CERN Art and Science Summit 2026

  • Noema Staff

 

19 and 20 November

VENUE
CERN Science Gateway, Geneva, Switzerland

The third edition of the CERN Art and Science Summit, The Hybrid Nexus, explores the convergence of particle physics, quantum technologies, and artificial intelligence, and the ways in which these fields extend beyond the domains of science and technology into artistic inquiry.

Registration for 19 November – Day 1: Evening Event
Registration for 20 November – Day 2: Full-day Event

Curated by Arts at CERN, the Laboratory’s arts programme, The Hybrid Nexus reaffirms CERN’s commitment to fostering dialogue between fundamental research, the arts, and contemporary thought. This year’s gathering draws inspiration from the observation posited by mathematician and philosopher Norbert Wiener (1894 – 1964) that the “boundary regions of science” offer “the richest opportunity to the qualified investigator.” The Summit brings together artists, scientists, creative technologists, and thinkers to reflect on the new horizons emerging from this convergence, and their significance for research and contemporary thought across disciplines.

Through keynote presentations, lecture performances, roundtable discussions, and film screenings, The Hybrid Nexus opens a space to trace the hybridisation of research infrastructures and their potential as fertile sites for experimentation and interdisciplinary exploration. It will consider how the evolving relationships between science, technology, and the arts give rise to new conceptual, formal, and applied approaches, as well as broader questions concerning culture, philosophy, and creative practice.

19 November – Day 1: Evening Event
20 November – Day 2: Full-day Event

SUPPORT

With support from the Canton and Republic of Geneva, the City of Geneva, and Loterie Romande. With additional support from the CERN & Society Foundation.

SPEAKERS

Rosa Barba, Giulia Bini, Daniel Birnbaum, Dominique Koch, Marta Kuzma, Martyna Marciniak, Robin Meier Wiratunga, Metahaven, Amanda E. Metzger, Mothquantum, Puneet Anantha Murthy, Lívia Nolasco-Rózsás, Sabrina Pasterski, Enrique Rivera Gallardo, Marion Tampon-Lajarriette, Sofia Vallecorsa, Wendi Yan

More: https://arts.cern/event/the-hybrid-nexus-cern-art-and-science-summit-2026-19-and-20-november/

 

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