Télé—Visions: Technologies of Ubiquity in the Visual Arts (19th – 21st Centuries)

This event is convened by the research group IMAGO-Cultures Visuelles (Dr. Pascal Rousseau, Professor of Contemporary Art History, Dr. Pierre-Jacques Pernuit, and Ph.D. candidates Léa Dreyer, Evgenii Kozlof and Clara M. Royer) from the Centre de recherche Histoire Culturelle et Sociale de l’Art (HiCSA), with its generous support as well as that of the École Doctorale 441 d’Histoire de l’art, the Collège des écoles doctorales de l’Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne and the Laboratoire International de Recherches en Art (LIRA EA7343, Université Paris 3 Sorbonne Nouvelle).

The international symposium Télé—Visions brings together a body of recent work on the influence of emission, transmission and reception technologies in the visual arts and visual culture, from the 19th century to the present. Beyond the medium of television itself, the plural “tele-visions” refers to the variety of remote viewing and image transmission techniques which, from semaphores to wireless telegraphy and up to fiber optics and contemporary networks, have configured new models for the circulation and transmission of images. Dialoguing with the history of science and technology as well as with media archaeology, the contributors to the conference will explore broad topics such as the joint evolution of perceptual regimes and remote transmission techniques, the modalities of “prosthetic vision,” the material effects of image transmission and the spatio-temporal issues inherent to network dynamics.

This conference takes as its core hypothesis that the “conquest of ubiquity” by the transport of images at any time and in any place described by Paul Valéry in 1928 anticipated the contemporary society of globalized exchanges and, as such, marks a turning point in the history of art. The association IMAGO—Cultures Visuelles proposes to study this turning point, placing it within the historical panorama of the great artistic changes brought about by technology, in the spirit of the importance respectively given to reproduction and storage technologies by Walter Benjamin and Friedrich A. Kittler. Recent research in media studies shows a growing interest in visual telecommunication technologies through such key concepts of “circulation,” “flow” and “network.” Télé—Visions proposes to broaden the scope of this new conceptual understanding of images by exploring the social factors, cultural strategies and technical-aesthetic concerns that have shaped the history of transmitted images and the artistic use of telecommunications.

PROGRAM

TUESDAY, October, 3

2 p.m. Introduction

2:15 pm Pascal Rousseau (Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne), Psychométrie. La fantaisie de la rétrovision

2:45 pm André Lange (histv.net), L’invention littéraire de la vision à distance

3:15 pm Coffee break

3:30 pm Evgenii Kozlov (Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne), Carrying the Sign into the Distance: Aerial Telegraphy, or Writing/Reading Images in the Landscape

4:00 pm Doron Galili (University of Gothenburg/Stockholm University), Recording and Transmitting Electrical Images in the Fin-de-siecle

4:30 pm Coffee break

4:45 pm Antonio Somaini (Université Sorbonne-Nouvelle), Transparency, Dissolution, Wireless Transmission: László Moholy-Nagy’s Dematerialization of Technical Media

5:15 pm Pierre-Jacques Pernuit (Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne), Distant Lights: Avant-garde TV Experiments in the Interwar

WEDNESDAY, October, 4

9:30 am Gillian Young (Wofford College), Archaeologies of Telepresence in the Early Work of Joan Jonas

10:00 am Léa Dreyer (Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne), “Some Circumstances that Separate Us”: Implicit Sonicity in Lars Fredrikson’s Fax Art

10:30 am Beatriz Escribano Belmar (Universidad de Salamanca), Reproduction, Transmission, and Distance: Revealing the Aesthetics of Poor Images in Artistic Fax Exchanges

11:00 am Coffee break

11:15 am Francesco Spampinato (Università di Bologna), Access to Tools: Guerrilla Television, Media Art and the late 1960s Counterculture

11:45 am Jean-Paul Fourmentraux (Aix-Marseille Université), Sousveillance: L’œil du contre-pouvoir

12:15 am Lunch break

2:00 pm Anne-Katrin Weber (UNIL Lausanne), Televisual Mission Control, ca.1969

2:30 pm Brooke Belisle (Stony Brook University), Mediating the Moon: Imaging as Observation and Simulation

3:00 pm Coffee break

3:15 pm Clara M. Royer (Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne), Communicationsphere: Sarah Dickinson and Aldo Tambellini’s geopolitics of telepresence

3:45 pm Kris Paulsen (Ohio State University), Martian Time Slips: Telepresent Views of a Future Mars

4:15 pm Discussion and closing remarks.

Le colloque international Télé — Visions fédère un ensemble de récents travaux portant sur le rayonnement des technologies d’émission, de transmission et de réception dans les arts plastiques et la culture visuelle, du XIXe siècle à nos jours. Au-delà du médium de la télévision en lui-même, le pluriel « Télé — Visions » fait référence à la pluralité des techniques de vision à distance et de transmission d’images qui, des sémaphores à la télégraphie sans fil, en passant par la fibre optique et jusqu’au réseau informatique contemporain, ont configuré de nouveaux modèles de circulation et de transmission des images selon des principes de flux et d’immédiateté. Au prisme d’un dialogue avec l’histoire des sciences et des techniques et l’archéologie des médias, les intervenant·e·s interrogeront l’évolution conjointe des régimes de perceptions et des techniques de transmission à distance, les modalités de la « vision prosthétique », les effets matériels de la transmission des images et les problématiques spatio-temporelles inhérentes aux dynamiques des réseaux.

L’hypothèse qui motive ce projet est que la «conquête de l’ubiquité» par le «transport» des images «à tout moment» et «en tout lieu» décrit par Paul Valéry en 1928, a anticipé la société d’échanges mondialisés que nous connaissons aujourd’hui et marque, à ce titre, un tournant dans l’histoire de l’art et des images. L’association IMAGO propose d’étudier ce virage en l’inscrivant dans le panorama historique des grands bouleversements artistiques entraînés par le perfectionnement de la technologie, au même titre que la reproductibilité technique et les technologies de stockage respectivement étudiées par Walter Benjamin et Friedrich A. Kittler. La recherche récente en étude de médias donne à voir un intérêt croissant pour les technologies de télécommunications visuelles à travers les concepts clefs de « circulation », de «flux » et de « réseau », trois notions qui participent d’un renouvellement théorique des conceptions de l’image. Télé — Visions donne suite à ces travaux et propose d’en élargir la portée par l’exploration des facteurs sociaux, des stratégies culturelles et des préoccupations technico-esthétiques ayant façonné l’histoire des images transmises et de l’utilisation artistique des télécommunications.

