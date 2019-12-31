Tanti auguri per un 2020 responsabile da Noema! / Best wishes for a responsible 2020 from Noema!

[ITA] Tanti auguri per un 2020 responsabile da Noema!

Nel 2020 Noema compie 20 anni (2000-2020) e stiamo pensando a diversi progetti per celebrare questo compleanno speciale. Ma vogliamo anche che sia un compleanno condiviso, quindi se avete delle idee saremo felici di discuterne!

[ENG] Best wishes for a responsible 2020 from Noema!

In 2020 Noema is 20 (2000-2020) and we are thinking about some projects to celebrate this special birthday. But we also want it to be a shared birthday, so if you have any ideas we will be happy to discuss them!