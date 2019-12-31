Loading posts...
Home Events Tanti auguri per un 2020 responsabile da Noema! / Best wishes for a responsible 2020 from Noema!
Tanti auguri per un 2020 responsabile da Noema! / Best wishes for a responsible 2020 from Noema!

Tanti auguri per un 2020 responsabile da Noema! / Best wishes for a responsible 2020 from Noema!

  • Noema Staff

[ITA] Tanti auguri per un 2020 responsabile da Noema!
Nel 2020 Noema compie 20 anni (2000-2020) e stiamo pensando a diversi progetti per celebrare questo compleanno speciale. Ma vogliamo anche che sia un compleanno condiviso, quindi se avete delle idee saremo felici di discuterne!

[ENG] Best wishes for a responsible 2020 from Noema!
In 2020 Noema is 20 (2000-2020) and we are thinking about some projects to celebrate this special birthday. But we also want it to be a shared birthday, so if you have any ideas we will be happy to discuss them!

 

Tagged in:

Comments are closed

Related posts

Noema @ Joint Research Center of the European Commission
View
  • 871 views

Noema @ Joint Research Center of the European Commission

  • Noema Staff
[ITA] Noema e i progetti a cui ha dato origine sono stati presentati alla Summer School “Resonances” a Ispra, presso il Joint Research Center (JRC) della Commissione Europea. [ENG] Noema and the projects originated from it have been presented at the Summer Sc...
Continue reading
0 Shares
Ars Electronica e le intelligenze artificiali. Alcune riflessioni / Ars Electronica and artificial intelligences. Some reflections
View
  • 1685 views

Ars Electronica e le intelligenze artificiali. Alcune riflessioni / Ars Electronica and artificial intelligences. Some reflections

  • Gianna Angelini
[ITA] Ciò che rimane per sperare in un’evoluzione costruttiva e non distruttiva come talvolta la cronaca ci prospetta, non è che rimanere focalizzati sulle relazioni. Le relazioni umane. La ricerca di una nuova definizione di Umanesimo in ottica di un nuovo Ri...
Continue reading
2 Shares
Note sulla Survey dei 15 anni di attività di Noema / Note on Noema’s 15th Anniversary Survey
View
  • 1371 views

Note sulla Survey dei 15 anni di attività di Noema / Note on Noema’s 15th Anniversary Survey

  • Pier Luigi Capucci
[ITA] Gli elementi selezionati sono destinati a influenzare profondamente la società, la dimensione politica e sociale, la vita quotidiana, le abitudini, in un periodo di tempo che va dall’altro ieri a un futuro remoto.[ENG] The selected items will profoundly ...
Continue reading
0 Shares
Noema, un’analisi su 15 anni di innovazione / an analysis on 15 years of innovation
View
  • 1083 views

Noema, un’analisi su 15 anni di innovazione / an analysis on 15 years of innovation

  • Pier Luigi Capucci, Paolo Chighine
[ITA] Social network, smartphone, biotecnologie, 11 Settembre e finanziarizzazione dell’economia gli elementi fondamentali nel rapporto tra tecnologie e società. [ENG] In the last 15 years social networks, smartphones, biotechnologies, 11 September and the fi...
Continue reading
0 Shares

Interview with Marta de Menezes

Interview with Dalila Honorato

Interview with Adam Zaretsky

Interview with Jadwiga Charzyńska

Interview with Delma Rodriguez

Interview with Olga Kisseleva

Interview with Anna Dumitriu

Interview with Luz María Sánchez

Interview with Danielle Siembieda

Interview with Freddy Paul Grunert

Interview with Elif Ayiter

Interview with Roberta Buiani

Interview with Bill Seaman

Interview with Roger Malina

Interview with Christa Sommerer

Interview with Annick Bureaud

Interview with Leonel Moura

Interview with Nina Czegledy

Interview with Stelarc

Interview with Derrick de Kerckhove

Interview with Margarete Jahrmann

Interview with Jaromil