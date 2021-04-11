Symmetry Festival – Sofia 2021 – Symmetry in Nature and Society

International Conference, , Exhibitions, Concerts, Public workshops

Symmetry Festival 2021

July 9-12, 2021

Sofia, Bulgaria

Symmetry in Nature and Society

The World’s Largest Multidisciplinary Conference & Art Festival in Symmetry Studies

Conference venue

National Museum “Earth and Man”

Blvd. Cherni Vrah 4; Sofia 1421, Bulgaria

E-mail:

earth.and.man@gmail.com

office@earthandman.org

Phone:

+359 28656639

Web

This is final update on the scientific event. A hybrid type festival is suggested that combines a “live” in-person event with an online component.

Organized by SYMMETRION, under the auspices of the International Symmetry Association.

National organizers: National Museum “Earth and Man”; Bulgarian Academy of Sciences; Bulgarian Mineralogical Society (Symmetry Festival national coordinator: Ruslan I. Kostov, rikostov@yahoo.com).

Scientific and Art Program (oral and poster presentations):

International interdisciplinary scientific and art festival – including talks, presentations, workshops, art exhibitions, book shows, concerts, movies, performances and public events.

Planned sessions:

Symmetry and natural history

Symmetry in physics, chemistry and material science

Symmetry in mathematics and informatics

Symmetry in architecture, design and visual arts

Symmetry in biosciences and medicine

Symmetry and culture (archaeology; history; mythology; ethnology; fashion; psychology; linguistics; economics)

Symmetry in music, dance, folklore, literature and other arts

Symmetry in education and computer applications

Symmetry Festival 2021 Sofia (festival2021@symmetry.hu)

Extended abstracts (4 pages) to be published in the journal of Symmetrion – Symmetry: Culture and Science (for submission of abstracts see here).

Please, submit the extended abstracts to festival2021@symmetry.hu.

Keynote speakers and session chairs for the Symmetry Festival 2021:

Matthew He

Prof. Matthew He is Assistant Dean of the Halmos College of Natural Sciences and Oceanography of Nova Southeastern University in Florida. He is an editor of International Journal of Biological Systems, International Journal of Cognitive Informatics and Natural Intelligence, and International Journal of Integrative Biology. He is the book editor of Advances in Bioinformatics and its Applications of World Scientific Publishing. He is a series editor of Biomedical and Life Sciences of Henry Stewart Talk on “Using Bioinformatics in Exploration in Genetic Diversity.” He serves as a member of International Advisory Board of “International Symmetry Association (ISA).

Reiko Kuroda

Prof. Reiko Kuroda is a professor in Chemistry, Spectroscopy, X-ray Crystallography, Molecular Biology and Developmental Biology.

She works in the Institute for Science and Technology Research, Chubu University. She is Professor Emeritus of the University of Tokyo and a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Haresh Lalvani

Prof. Haresh Lalvani is a sculptor, inventor, architect, designer, morphologist and visual mathematician. He works at the Pratt Institute, New York.

He is also affiliated with The Structural Morphology Group, the International Association of Shell and Space Structures, the Japan Institute of Hyperspace Science.

He was awarded by the Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in Fine Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the National Institute for Architectural Education, and worked as an artist-in-residence at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York and as the Co-Director of the Center for Experimental Structures at the School of Architecture, Pratt Institute. He is Honorary Member of the International Symmetry Association.

Sergey Petukhov

Prof. Sergey Petukhov works in biophysics and bioinformatics.

He is awarded with Soviet Union State prize (1986). He is head of the Laboratory of Biomechanical Systems of the Mechanical Engineering Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences and a leading researcher at the Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Musical Creativity of the Moscow State Conservatory. He is Chair of the Advisory Committee of the International Symmetry Association.

Konstantin Zenkin

Prof. Konstantin Zenkin is a Russian pianist and theoretic of music.

He is a Moscow P. I. Tchaikovsky Conservatory’s vice rector for academic studies and an author of a number of books and articles about European music of the 19th -20th centuries, philosophy of music and piano performance art.

Victor Borovkov

Victor Borovkov works as a professor of chemistry at South-Central University for Nationalities (China) and a senior research scientist at Tallinn University of Technology (Estonia).

He is a member of the editorial boards of several scientific journals, an author of more than 125 publications including research papers, reviews, and books, 10 patents, and serving as an external peer-reviewer of various international journals and scientific foundations.

His current research interests include chemistry of porphyrins and related macrocycles, supramolecular chemistry, nanotechnology, chirality science, functional chiral materials, and asymmetric catalysis.

Riina Aav

Prof. Riina Aav works at Tallinn University of Technology, Estonia.

Her scientific interests focus on design of macrocyclic container molecules such as hemicucurbiturils, studies of their formation, structure, chiroptical and supramolecular properties, and their applications.

She have worked in the group of Prof. A. Alexakis at the University of Geneva and as a Fulbright visiting scientist with Prof. S. E. Denmark at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She is teaching organic and analytical chemistry as well as spectroscopy courses.

Congress Management and Events Ltd.

17, Frederic Jolio-Curie Str., bldg. 2, fl. 5, office 9

Sofia 1113, Bulgaria

tel: (+359)29877422, 0896700951; www.cmebg.com

Contact persons: Mira Bonova – mira@cmebg.com; Denitza Yonkova – denitza@cmebg.com

Online platform for registration:

https://events.cmebg.com/symmetry-festival-2021/204

Registration fees:

The Festival fee (regular 300 EUR; late and on site 350 EUR; for a second abstract as first author 320 EUR or 370 EUR) includes admission to the scientific and art program of the Festival, refreshments during the official program, one first-author abstract in the journal of abstracts, welcome reception (July 9, 2021). Accompanying persons are welcome (150 EUR: attendance of Festival sessions; welcoming party). Online participant with regular/late fee for 1 or 2 abstracts as first author: 50/70 EUR or 100/140 EUR. The registration fee does not include any insurance for personal injuries sustained, or for loss or damage to property belonging to festival participants (or persons accompanying them). Every attendee must wear her/his official badge to access the sessions. Students (100 EUR) are required to upload a copy of student card or a scan of confirmation of student status from the corresponding academic institution. The official dinner on July 10, 2021 is not included in the registration fee (it can be booked for 50 EUR per person during the registration process or in Sofia at the museum).

Fees can be refunded after the Festival, according to the following policy: cancellations received before May 10, 2021 – 100% refund less 30 EUR for bank and other charges; cancellations received before June 10, 2021 – 50% refund less 30 EUR for bank and other charges; cancellations received after June10, 2021 – no refund can be made.

Hotel accommodation:

CME Ltd. has booked accommodation at preferential rates for festival participants in two hotels in Sofia: Hemus Hotel 3* and Hill Hotel 4*, located in close proximity to the festival venue.

Prices are preferential and are only valid for reservations and payments to Congress Management and Events. Rates are per room per night and include: overnight, buffet breakfast and tax. Hotel rates are not subject to VAT.

Hemus Hotel 3*

CLASSIC single room /bed and breakfast basis/ – 40 euro

CLASSIC double room /bed and breakfast/ – 46 euro

Single business suite /bed and breakfast basis/ – 68 euro

Double business suite /bed and breakfast basis/ – 82 euro

Hill Hotel 4*

Single standard room /bed and breakfast/ – 66 euro

Double executive room /bed and breakfast/ – 88 euro

Hotel booking of the above hotels and payment is possible by visiting the following website: https://events.cmebg.com/symmetry-festival-2021/204/

For other hotels – personal booking is required.

Registration form:

Download

General information:

Presentation type. One or two extended abstracts (each up to 4 pages with references) by a single author and/or first co-author may be submitted as oral and/or poster presentation(s). All oral presentations (30 min. plenary; 15 min. normal) will be made using computers provided by the organizers. For your poster presentations, please print your posters in max. size A0 (ca. 119 x 84 cm; portrait orientation) or smaller. Your abstract(s) will not be published until your registration fee is received. By submitting an abstract, the author(s) attest that the abstract submitted has not been previously published elsewhere and transfers, or otherwise conveys the copyright for its publication.

For online participants: 1 – live online participation in Zoom sessions; 2 – pre-recorded video participation (sent in advance); 3 – participation with a poster, which will be included in the correspondent poster session (sent in advance).

Visiting Bulgaria

The local currency is the Bulgarian Lev (1 Lev ~ 0.5 EUR). Credit/debit cards (VISA, MasterCard, Maestro) are accepted in hotels, restaurants and larger shops throughout the country. However, you should have some cash when travelling (to buy a metro ticket at the airport station or to take a taxi). Getting some cash from an ATM might be more convenient than using exchange offices. We use a 230-V/50-Hz electricity network (or get a travel adapter). If you need assistance from an ambulance or the police, call 112 from any phone (including your mobile phone while roaming).

Visa. Participants from some countries must have a Bulgarian visa from a Bulgarian embassy or consulate. In this case one must send his names, birth date and international passport data to the hosting the conference institution and a standard invitation letter can be received.

E-mail: office@earthandman.org; rikostov@yahoo.com

Transport:

Taxis operate throughout the city (max 2.00 Lev/km in day hours; from Sofia International Airport Terminal 2 to the Symmetry Festival venue it should cost you ~20 Leva or 10 EUR; if you use taxis at the airport, turn to the right exit, where there is an official taxi stop). From the Sofia International Airport metro station to the festival venue it should cost you only 1.60 Lev (=0.8 EUR): ~50-60 minutes travel with transfer from the red metro line at the central Serdica Station to the blue metro line for two stops in direction Vitosha, to station European Union and hotel Hemus which are both in front of the National Museum “Earth and Man”. At the airport operates bus N84 (or N284) to downtown (tickets at the kiosk or from the driver; 1.60 Lev). If you arrive at Sofia International Airport Terminal-1 (low cost flights), you can take a bus to Terminal-2 to the metro station (~5 minutes travel), or you can take a bus or taxi downtown. If you arrive by train or by bus at Sofia Central Railway Station or at the near-by International Bus Station, you can find your way to the metro station and travel 4 stops on the blue metro line to the European Union station (~15 minutes travel; 1.60 Lev).

Sofia Sightseeing and Museums:

National History Museum; National Institute of Archaeology with Museum; National Museum of History; Boyana Church (UNESCO site); St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral Crypt Icon Museum; Sofia History Museum; National Museum of Military History; National Polytechnical Museum; National Anthropological Museum; Kvadrat 500 (International and National Art Museum); Museum of Socialist Art; Sofia Arsenal Museum for Contemporary Art; Art Galleries.

Festival venue

The Symmetry Festival 2021 will take place at the National Museum “Earth and Man”; Bulgaria, Sofia 1421, Blvd. Cherni Vrah 4. E-mail: earth.and.man@gmail.com; office@earthandman.org; http://www.earthandman.org/?page_id=951&lang=bg.

The registration desk at the National Museum “Earth and Man” will be open during the following hours on July 9-10, 2021: 09.00-15.00 h.

