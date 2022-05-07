Loading posts...
Home Events S+T+ARTS Live Artists – Repairing the Present
S+T+ARTS Live Artists – Repairing the Present

S+T+ARTS Live Artists – Repairing the Present

  • Noema Staff

 

May 11th at 4pm

CREF
Piazza del Viminale, 1
00184 Rome

The meeting is intended to stimulate a discussion based on the projects of the two artists who won the Repairing the Present residency programme. The artists will be invited to present and discuss their current artistic research in dialogue with selected discussants in front of an interested audience.

Introduction

VITTORIO LORETO – Sony CSL Paris&Rome
FRANCESCA BRIA – Italian Innovation Fund and New European Bauhaus

Project presentation by

SUSI GUTSCHE – artist selected for the “Repairing the Present” S+T+ARTS residency programme
OLGA KISSELEVA – artist selected for the “Repairing the Present” S+T+ARTS residency programme

Discussants

LORENZA BARONCELLI – Triennale Milano Artistic Director
PIER LUIGI CAPUCCI – Fine Arts Academies of Reggio Calabria and Urbino
VALENTINO CATRICALA’ – SODA Gallery, Manchester Metropolitan University
ILAN CHABAY – Arizona State University
RICCARDO DI CLEMENTE – Exeter University
ARMANDO MONTANARI – Rome Sapienza University

Moderated by Linda Di Pietro – BI-LOGIC Expert Programme Team

The event will be held in english.

You will need to present a valid ID document to access the venue.

More: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/registrazione-starts-live-artist-repairing-the-present-332577878387

 

 

Tagged in:

Comments are closed

Related posts

The Beauty of Early Life / It’s about Life
View
  • 3 views

The Beauty of Early Life / It’s about Life

  • Noema Staff
The Beauty of Early Life. Traces of Early Life ZKM | Center for Art and Media Karlsruhe An exhibition in cooperation with the State Museum of Natural History Karlsruhe Sat, 26.03.2022 – Sun, 10.07.2022 Atrium 8+9, 1st floor Cost: Museum Admission T...
Continue reading
0 Shares
Dialogues across the seas: the ocean that keeps us apart also joins us. Charting knowledge and practice in the Anthropocene
View
  • 17 views

Dialogues across the seas: the ocean that keeps us apart also joins us. Charting knowledge and practice in the Anthropocene

  • Noema Staff
This publication is about two events on the impact of the climate crisis on the seas and the marine environments: “From the Mediterranean to the Pacific. Dialogues across the seas” (in Cervia, Italy) and “The ocean that keeps us apart also joins us: charting k...
Continue reading
0 Shares
What Is Life?
View
  • 95 views

What Is Life?

  • Noema Staff
[ITA] Il tema che l’Accademia di Belle Arti di Urbino si propone di approfondire è quello della vita: “What Is Life?”. Un tema di grande attualità perché contiene alcuni degli snodi contemporanei e può essere interpretato da punti di vista diversi. [ENG] The ...
Continue reading
1 Shares
Meta.Morf 2022 – Ecophilia
View
  • 70 views

Meta.Morf 2022 – Ecophilia

  • Noema Staff
Nature has gone estranged. Our link to it is more important than ever. Our home planet needs our care and love. This is what Ecophilia is about. And you cannot avoid it. Nature is all about your lifeworld. Where you live, how you live and how you love it. Ecop...
Continue reading
0 Shares

Interview with Marta de Menezes

Interview with Dalila Honorato

Interview with Adam Zaretsky

Interview with Jadwiga Charzyńska

Interview with Delma Rodriguez

Interview with Olga Kisseleva

Interview with Anna Dumitriu

Interview with Luz María Sánchez

Interview with Danielle Siembieda

Interview with Freddy Paul Grunert

Interview with Elif Ayiter

Interview with Roberta Buiani

Interview with Bill Seaman

Interview with Roger Malina

Interview with Christa Sommerer

Interview with Annick Bureaud

Interview with Leonel Moura

Interview with Nina Czegledy

Interview with Stelarc

Interview with Derrick de Kerckhove

Interview with Margarete Jahrmann

Interview with Jaromil