S+T+ARTS Live Artists – Repairing the Present

May 11th at 4pm
CREF
Piazza del Viminale, 1
00184 Rome
The meeting is intended to stimulate a discussion based on the projects of the two artists who won the Repairing the Present residency programme. The artists will be invited to present and discuss their current artistic research in dialogue with selected discussants in front of an interested audience.
Introduction
VITTORIO LORETO – Sony CSL Paris&Rome
FRANCESCA BRIA – Italian Innovation Fund and New European Bauhaus
Project presentation by
SUSI GUTSCHE – artist selected for the “Repairing the Present” S+T+ARTS residency programme
OLGA KISSELEVA – artist selected for the “Repairing the Present” S+T+ARTS residency programme
Discussants
LORENZA BARONCELLI – Triennale Milano Artistic Director
PIER LUIGI CAPUCCI – Fine Arts Academies of Reggio Calabria and Urbino
VALENTINO CATRICALA’ – SODA Gallery, Manchester Metropolitan University
ILAN CHABAY – Arizona State University
RICCARDO DI CLEMENTE – Exeter University
ARMANDO MONTANARI – Rome Sapienza University
Moderated by Linda Di Pietro – BI-LOGIC Expert Programme Team
The event will be held in english.
You will need to present a valid ID document to access the venue.
More: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/registrazione-starts-live-artist-repairing-the-present-332577878387
