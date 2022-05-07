S+T+ARTS Live Artists – Repairing the Present

May 11th at 4pm

CREF

Piazza del Viminale, 1

00184 Rome

The meeting is intended to stimulate a discussion based on the projects of the two artists who won the Repairing the Present residency programme. The artists will be invited to present and discuss their current artistic research in dialogue with selected discussants in front of an interested audience.

Introduction

VITTORIO LORETO – Sony CSL Paris&Rome

FRANCESCA BRIA – Italian Innovation Fund and New European Bauhaus

Project presentation by

SUSI GUTSCHE – artist selected for the “Repairing the Present” S+T+ARTS residency programme

OLGA KISSELEVA – artist selected for the “Repairing the Present” S+T+ARTS residency programme

Discussants

LORENZA BARONCELLI – Triennale Milano Artistic Director

PIER LUIGI CAPUCCI – Fine Arts Academies of Reggio Calabria and Urbino

VALENTINO CATRICALA’ – SODA Gallery, Manchester Metropolitan University

ILAN CHABAY – Arizona State University

RICCARDO DI CLEMENTE – Exeter University

ARMANDO MONTANARI – Rome Sapienza University

Moderated by Linda Di Pietro – BI-LOGIC Expert Programme Team

The event will be held in english.

You will need to present a valid ID document to access the venue.

More: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/registrazione-starts-live-artist-repairing-the-present-332577878387