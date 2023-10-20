Italiano [English below]

Reverse Biology

Mostra multimediale, immersiva e interattiva, tra arte e scienza

un progetto di Vincenzo Guarnieri

con il coordinamento e la supervisione scientifica di Barbara Mazzolai

Copiamo la natura per natura

“Simulation opens up new perspectives, it makes possible new world”

Louis Bec

CONCEPT

Come esseri umani, abbiamo sempre osservato e tentato di riprodurre i fenomeni naturali. Dalle pitture rupestri alla scultura, dai canti tradizionali ai modelli della fisica teorica e delle altre discipline scientifiche. Per natura, copiamo la natura. E creiamo novità che ci possono far vivere meglio.

Lo sa bene chi si occupa di robotica bioispirata e inventa artefatti tecnologici ispirandosi a organismi viventi. Il vivente è il modello migliore da considerare perché, attraverso l’evoluzione, sperimenta soluzioni a ogni tipo di problema da quasi quattro miliardi di anni.

Quando si realizza un robot bioispirato è possibile scoprire aspetti che non erano mai stati osservati dalla scienza e, in particolare, dalla biologia. È quello che è successo a chi ha provato a riprodurre la ventosa di un polpo o la radice di una pianta, per esempio.

Tutto questo è “reverse biology”. Una mostra che intende stimolare una riflessione su questi temi attraverso un’esperienza immersiva e interattiva.

STRUTTURA

Il percorso di visita prevede una sequenza di sale ed exhibit immersivi e interattivi.

INGRESSO EVOLUTIVO

Gli organismi viventi sono molto diversi tra loro. In quasi quattro miliardi di anni, tante specie si sono formate. E tante si sono estinte. Quale sarà la sorte di Homo sapiens? La natura può indicare delle vie d’uscita.

Una fase introduttiva permetterà alle persone di abbandonare la propria quotidianità per entrare nel mondo della robotica bioispirata.

IO, POLPO

L’intelligenza del polpo è distribuita lungo il corpo. Ogni suo braccio può percepire l’ambiente in cui è immerso e ciò che si muove intorno a lui. Una nostra mano, a volte, può essere d’aiuto.

Si potrà interagire con un polpo robotico che vive all’interno di un acquario insieme ad altre strane creature.

MOVIMENTO VEGETALE

Le piante sembrano immobili. E invece si muovono ed esplorano sempre, crescendo in terra e in aria. Oppure portate in giro dagli animali, dall’acqua e dal vento.

All’interno di una sala immersiva, si potranno vivere in prima persona delle esperienze basate su particolari fenomeni naturali. Si tratta di quei fenomeni che questo particolare tipo di ricerca scientifico-tecnologica cerca di osservare e imitare.

BIOROBOTECA

I robot bioispirati possono essere morbidi, lenti e biodegradabili. Possono crescere e muoversi, adattarsi alle circostanze o spargersi a caso su un territorio. Possono penetrare nel suolo, monitorare un ambiente e risanarlo, arrampicarsi e raccogliere energia.

Questa sala presenta un’esposizione di robot bioispirati che si potranno osservare da vicino per comprendere, attraverso una serie di contenuti multimediali, la loro storia e la loro utilità.

INSPIRATION ZONE

Osservare i fenomeni naturali e cercare di comprenderli, imitarli e trasformarli. La natura è da sempre fonte di ispirazione. Anche l’intelligenza artificiale è nata così. Copiamo la natura per natura. Ma perché?

Un’area dove ci si potrà fermare a leggere libri e articoli scientifici, a guardare immagini “copiate” da un sistema di intelligenza artificiale oppure semplicemente a rilassarsi e riflettere sull’esperienza appena vissuta.

TARGET

La mostra è adatta a qualsiasi tipologia di pubblico.

Grazie a un approccio comunicativo e allestitivo basato sull’immersività e l’interattività, chiunque può vivere un’esperienza di visita piacevole e utile.

APPROCCIO COMUNICATIVO

La mostra è il frutto di un approccio ibrido tra arte e scienza, particolarmente efficace per stimolare e coinvolgere attivamente i visitatori e le visitatrici sia sul piano emotivo che su quello cognitivo, con una particolare attenzione al rigore dei contenuti scientifici, stimolando così il desiderio di apprendere e, al tempo stesso, il senso critico.

CREDITS

Ideazione e direzione: Vincenzo Guarnieri

Coordinamento e supervisione scientifica: Barbara Mazzolai

Supporto tecnico-scientifico: Alessio Mondini

Creative coder: Sebastiano Barbieri

Graphic e visual Design:

Valentina Montresor – Giustieventi

Architetto: Marco Lana

Animation: auroraMeccanica

Allestimento: Blurred

Inspiration: Pier Luigi Capucci, Renato Bruni

Christa Sommerer & Laurent Mignonneau (A-Volve 1994)

Edmond Couchot, Michel Bret, Maire-Hélène Tramus (Je sème à tout vent -1990)

English

Reverse Biology

Multimedia, immersive and interactive exhibition between art and science

a project by Vincenzo Guarnieri

with the coordination and scientific supervision of Barbara Mazzolai

We copy nature by nature

“Simulation opens up new perspectives, it makes possible new world”

Louis Bec

CONCEPT

As human beings, we have always observed and attempted to reproduce natural phenomena. From cave paintings to sculpture, from traditional songs to models in theoretical physics and other scientific disciplines. By nature, we copy nature. And we create new things that can make us live better.

Those who are involved in bio-inspired Robotics and invent technological artifacts inspired by living organisms know this well. The living is the best model to consider because, through evolution, it has been experimenting solutions to all kinds of problems for nearly four billion years.

Making a Bio-inspired robot allows us to discover aspects that had never been observed by science and, in particular, biology. This is what happened to those who tried to reproduce the sucker of an octopus or the root of a plant, for example.

That’s “reverse biology.” An exhibition that aims to stimulate reflection on these issues through an immersive and interactive experience.

STRUCTURE

The visit includes a sequence of immersive and interactive rooms and exhibits.

EVOLUTIONARY ENTRANCE

Living organisms are very diverse. In nearly four billion years, so many species have formed. And so many have become extinct. What will be the future of Homo sapiens? Nature can point out some ways out.

An introductory phase will allow people to leave their everyday lives behind and enter the world of bioinspired Robotics.

I, OCTOPUS

The octopus’ intelligence is distributed along its body. Each of its arms can sense its environment and what is moving around it. Our hand, at sometimes, can be helpful.

They will be able to interact with a robotic octopus living inside an aquarium along with other strange creatures.

PLANT MOVEMENT

Plants appear to be motionless. But instead they are always moving and exploring, growing on the ground and in the air. Or carried around by animals, water and wind.

Inside an immersive room, they will live experiences based on particular natural phenomena.

These are the phenomena that this particular type of science-technology research tries to observe and imitate.

BIOROBOTECA

Bioinspired robots can be soft, slow and biodegradable. They can grow and move, adapt to circumstances or scatter randomly over a territory. They can penetrate the soil, monitor an environment and restore it, climb and collect energy.

This room presents an exhibition of bioinspired robots that can be observed up close to understand, through a series of multimedia contents, their history and usefulness.

INSPIRATION ZONE

Observing natural phenomena and trying to understand, imitate and transform them. Nature has always been a source of inspiration. Artificial intelligence also came about in this way. We copy nature by nature. But why?

An area where you can stop and read scientific books and articles, look at images “copied” by an artificial intelligence system, or simply relax and reflect on the experience you just had.

The exhibition is suitable for any type of audience. Thanks to a communication and exhibition design approach based on immersivity and interactivity, anyone can have an enjoyable and useful visiting experience.

The exhibition is the result of a hybrid approach between art and science, which is particularly effective in actively stimulating and engaging visitors on both an emotional and cognitive level, with a strong attention to the accuracy of the scientific content, thus stimulating the desire to learn and, at the same time, the critical sense.

CREDITS

Concept and direction: Vincenzo Guarnieri

Scientific coordination and supervision: Barbara Mazzolai

Scientific-technical support: Alessio Mondini

Creative coder: Sebastiano Barbieri

Graphic and Visual Design:

Valentina Montresor – Giustieventi

Architect: Marco Lana

Animation: auroraMeccanica

Allestimento: Blurred

Inspiration: Pier Luigi Capucci, Renato Bruni

Christa Sommerer & Laurent Mignonneau (A-Volve 1994)

Edmond Couchot, Michel Bret, Maire-Hélène Tramus (Je sème à tout vent -1990)