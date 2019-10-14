Resonances III Datami

Resonances Festival, 14-19 October 2019

JRC Site in Ispra (VA), Italy

https://ec.europa.eu/jrc/en/about/jrc-site/ispra

The Resonances Festival celebrates the work of the JRC on a specific theme. This year’s theme, Big Data/AI/Digital Transformation is seen through the prism of Datami. After the 2018 Summer School, 24 artists have worked with JRC scientists on a unique artwork blending JRC science with their art. The results are shown for four weeks on the Ispra Site, from 14 October to 8 November. In the week of 14 to 18 October, the Festival celebrates not only their work, but the work of all JRC staff in their mission to develop sound science in support of policymaking of the European Commission.

Monday 14 October

Chair J. Thielen‐del Pozo

Auditorium

10:30 Opening: world‐première Three songs on Poems by e e cummings ‐ Th. Prasqual

10:45 Opening ‐ Vladimir Sucha

11:00 Presentation of the JRC SciArt Programme ‐ Adriaan Eeckels

11:15 Datami & Opera ‐ Freddy Paul Grunert

11:30 Artists’ Representative

all artists on scene

11:45 Scientists’ Representative

All scientists on scene

12:00 SciArt Board Representative

12:15 The Datami in set‐up ‐ Cristina Fiordimela

12:30 Lunch ‐ fingerfood

14:00 Guided Visit to embedded installations with scientists and areas

Note

Installations will be visitable in the opening week each morning from 10:00 to 12:00 where each visitor can meet the artist and/or scientist. In the afternoon, these will be replaced by a facilitator.

Atrium 100

16:00 Vladimir Sucha: Farewell Speech

Cafe Room Bld 100

17:00 Opera My Data & Me: una storia d’amore (R. Pettifer ‐ T. Prasqual)

18:00 Reception

Tuesday 15 October

Databodied

Datami Disruption

10:00 Visits to the Datami installations

Auditorium

12:00 Lunchtime Conference

Lev Manovich: What does the Mind (do) in Data Society

Lev Manovich is one the leading theorists of digital culture worldwide, and a pioneer in application of data science for analysis of contemporary culture.

13:00 A small lunch will be provided for all participants

14:30 Speaker’s Corner

Green Datami Area

Concert: In |de| Finite ‐ Tomasz Prasqual

Auditorium

Twist

Talks‐Debate

15:00 Ignazio Licata ‐ The Environment Within

Ignazio Licata is a theoretical physicist and scientific director of the Institute for Scientific Methodology in Italy. He is also famous as a science divulgator treating issues of complexity and epistemology.

15:45 Debate

With Lev Manovich, Ignazio Licata & JRC

16:15 Fingerfood will be provided for all participants

Vela 9 (building 18)

17:00 Performance: Portrait of the Artist as a Young Cyber Oracle ‐ Paul Wiersbinski

Wednesday 16 October

Agency

Fuzzy Borders, Shifting Identities | Agency

10:00 Meet the Artist at her or his installation

Auditorium

12:00 Lunchtime Conference

Derrick de Kerckhove Self in the Era of Social Media

Derrick de Kerckhove was a was the Director of the McLuhan Program in Culture and Technology from 1983 until 2008. Since his retirement, he lives and works in Italy, where he is Scientific Director of the Association TuttiMedia Observatory and Supervisor of the Planetary Collegium T‐ Node in Trento research.

12:30 Debate: Dries Depoorter

Artist Dries Depoorter creates interactive installations, apps, and games, and handles themes such as online identity, privacy, artificial intelligence, surveillance and social media.

13:00 A small lunch will be provided for all participants

14:30 Speaker’s Corner

Concert: In |de| Finite ‐ Tomasz Prasqual

Maze

Talks‐Debate

15:00 Anica Huck (DG ENV) ‐ Art, Science and Environment 15:30 Josephine Bosma Post‐Digital is Post‐Screen

15:40 Debate

With Derrick de Kerckhove, josephine Bosma, Anica Huck & JRC

16:15 Fingerfood will be provided for all participants

17:00 Performance: Portrait of the Artist as a Young Cyber Oracle ‐ Paul Wiersbinski

Thursday 17 October

Inflation

Cyber|Security, and the Arts of Invention

10:00 Lise Autogena & Joshua Portway Weather Prediction By Numerical Process

Discussion between the artists and Matthias Hauser (HLRS), Frank Raes (museo Casanova), Very Thiemig (JRC) and Alessandro Cescatti (JRC)

11:00 Invited in collaboraiton with the Centre for Advanced Studies NVIDIA AI Art ‐ GauGan AI Tool for Design

Auditorium

12:00 Lunchtime Conference

Fabrice Wawak ‐ Cybersecurity in complexity

Fabrice Wawak joined the Joint Research Centre (JRC) of the European Commission in the area of Information and Communication Technology in 2003. In 2012, he was nominated Local Informatics Security Officer for the JRC.

12:30 Debate: Dries Depoorter & JRC

13:00 A small lunch will be provided for all participants

Twist again

14:30 Speaker’s Corner

15:00 Talks‐Debate

15:00 Dries Depoorter

15:45 Debate

‐ Fabrice Wawak, Dries Depoorter & JRC

16:30 Fingerfood will be provided for all participants

17:00 Concert: tbc

Friday 18 October

Attractor

Life as a Script?

10:00 Meet the Artist at her or his installation

10:00 Leonardo for Children

10:00 Michael Hoch, CERN ‐ Virtual Visit to CMS + Art@CMS

Michael Hoch is a Ph D and photographer working at CERN. He leads the Art@CMS, an outreach programme where art and science combine to divulge the work of CERN.

Auditorium

12:00 Lunchtime Conference

Warren Neidich on Art and AI, AI and Art

Having studied photography, neuroscience, medicine, ophthalmology, and architecture, artist, writer and theorist Warren Neidich brings a unique interdisciplinary position, that he calls “trans‐ thinking”, to any discussion platform.

13:00 A small lunch will be provided for all participants

14:30 Speaker’s Corner

Concert: In |de| Finite ‐ Tomasz Prasqual

14:30 Monique Grimord & Vitor Freire Imagination of Things

15:00 Children’s Workshop

‐ Vicky Charisi ‐ working with robots and children?

16:30 Fingerfood will be provided for all participants

17:00 Reception for participating artists & scientists, VS, SciArt Board, JRC responsible “Narrative: The Making of a Datami: A Look behind the Veils” ‐ the sketchbook diary of Magda Stanova