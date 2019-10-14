Resonances III Datami

Resonances Festival, 14-19 October 2019
JRC Site in Ispra (VA), Italy
https://ec.europa.eu/jrc/en/about/jrc-site/ispra
The Resonances Festival celebrates the work of the JRC on a specific theme. This year’s theme, Big Data/AI/Digital Transformation is seen through the prism of Datami. After the 2018 Summer School, 24 artists have worked with JRC scientists on a unique artwork blending JRC science with their art. The results are shown for four weeks on the Ispra Site, from 14 October to 8 November. In the week of 14 to 18 October, the Festival celebrates not only their work, but the work of all JRC staff in their mission to develop sound science in support of policymaking of the European Commission.
Monday 14 October
Chair J. Thielen‐del Pozo
Auditorium
10:30 Opening: world‐première Three songs on Poems by e e cummings ‐ Th. Prasqual
10:45 Opening ‐ Vladimir Sucha
11:00 Presentation of the JRC SciArt Programme ‐ Adriaan Eeckels
11:15 Datami & Opera ‐ Freddy Paul Grunert
11:30 Artists’ Representative
all artists on scene
11:45 Scientists’ Representative
All scientists on scene
12:00 SciArt Board Representative
12:15 The Datami in set‐up ‐ Cristina Fiordimela
12:30 Lunch ‐ fingerfood
14:00 Guided Visit to embedded installations with scientists and areas
[Four Groups: 1. VS with official invitees 2. DAK/JTP with JRC invitees 3. Artists 4. Board 5. JRC Staff]
Note
Installations will be visitable in the opening week each morning from 10:00 to 12:00 where each visitor can meet the artist and/or scientist. In the afternoon, these will be replaced by a facilitator.
Atrium 100
16:00 Vladimir Sucha: Farewell Speech
Cafe Room Bld 100
17:00 Opera My Data & Me: una storia d’amore (R. Pettifer ‐ T. Prasqual)
18:00 Reception
Tuesday 15 October
Databodied
Datami Disruption
10:00 Visits to the Datami installations
Auditorium
12:00 Lunchtime Conference
Lev Manovich: What does the Mind (do) in Data Society
Lev Manovich is one the leading theorists of digital culture worldwide, and a pioneer in application of data science for analysis of contemporary culture.
13:00 A small lunch will be provided for all participants
14:30 Speaker’s Corner
Green Datami Area
Concert: In |de| Finite ‐ Tomasz Prasqual
Auditorium
Twist
Talks‐Debate
15:00 Ignazio Licata ‐ The Environment Within
Ignazio Licata is a theoretical physicist and scientific director of the Institute for Scientific Methodology in Italy. He is also famous as a science divulgator treating issues of complexity and epistemology.
15:45 Debate
With Lev Manovich, Ignazio Licata & JRC
16:15 Fingerfood will be provided for all participants
Vela 9 (building 18)
17:00 Performance: Portrait of the Artist as a Young Cyber Oracle ‐ Paul Wiersbinski
Wednesday 16 October
Agency
Fuzzy Borders, Shifting Identities | Agency
10:00 Meet the Artist at her or his installation
Auditorium
12:00 Lunchtime Conference
Derrick de Kerckhove Self in the Era of Social Media
Derrick de Kerckhove was a was the Director of the McLuhan Program in Culture and Technology from 1983 until 2008. Since his retirement, he lives and works in Italy, where he is Scientific Director of the Association TuttiMedia Observatory and Supervisor of the Planetary Collegium T‐ Node in Trento research.
12:30 Debate: Dries Depoorter
Artist Dries Depoorter creates interactive installations, apps, and games, and handles themes such as online identity, privacy, artificial intelligence, surveillance and social media.
13:00 A small lunch will be provided for all participants
14:30 Speaker’s Corner
Concert: In |de| Finite ‐ Tomasz Prasqual
Maze
Talks‐Debate
15:00 Anica Huck (DG ENV) ‐ Art, Science and Environment 15:30 Josephine Bosma Post‐Digital is Post‐Screen
15:40 Debate
With Derrick de Kerckhove, josephine Bosma, Anica Huck & JRC
16:15 Fingerfood will be provided for all participants
17:00 Performance: Portrait of the Artist as a Young Cyber Oracle ‐ Paul Wiersbinski
Thursday 17 October
Inflation
Cyber|Security, and the Arts of Invention
10:00 Lise Autogena & Joshua Portway Weather Prediction By Numerical Process
Discussion between the artists and Matthias Hauser (HLRS), Frank Raes (museo Casanova), Very Thiemig (JRC) and Alessandro Cescatti (JRC)
11:00 Invited in collaboraiton with the Centre for Advanced Studies NVIDIA AI Art ‐ GauGan AI Tool for Design
Auditorium
12:00 Lunchtime Conference
Fabrice Wawak ‐ Cybersecurity in complexity
Fabrice Wawak joined the Joint Research Centre (JRC) of the European Commission in the area of Information and Communication Technology in 2003. In 2012, he was nominated Local Informatics Security Officer for the JRC.
12:30 Debate: Dries Depoorter & JRC
13:00 A small lunch will be provided for all participants
Twist again
14:30 Speaker’s Corner
15:00 Talks‐Debate
15:00 Dries Depoorter
15:45 Debate
‐ Fabrice Wawak, Dries Depoorter & JRC
16:30 Fingerfood will be provided for all participants
17:00 Concert: tbc
Friday 18 October
Attractor
Life as a Script?
10:00 Meet the Artist at her or his installation
10:00 Leonardo for Children
10:00 Michael Hoch, CERN ‐ Virtual Visit to CMS + Art@CMS
Michael Hoch is a Ph D and photographer working at CERN. He leads the Art@CMS, an outreach programme where art and science combine to divulge the work of CERN.
Auditorium
12:00 Lunchtime Conference
Warren Neidich on Art and AI, AI and Art
Having studied photography, neuroscience, medicine, ophthalmology, and architecture, artist, writer and theorist Warren Neidich brings a unique interdisciplinary position, that he calls “trans‐ thinking”, to any discussion platform.
13:00 A small lunch will be provided for all participants
14:30 Speaker’s Corner
Concert: In |de| Finite ‐ Tomasz Prasqual
14:30 Monique Grimord & Vitor Freire Imagination of Things
15:00 Children’s Workshop
‐ Vicky Charisi ‐ working with robots and children?
16:30 Fingerfood will be provided for all participants
17:00 Reception for participating artists & scientists, VS, SciArt Board, JRC responsible “Narrative: The Making of a Datami: A Look behind the Veils” ‐ the sketchbook diary of Magda Stanova
