Opening: REBOOT. Pioneering Digital Art.

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 17.00

Nieuwe Instituut, Museumpark 25, Rotterdam

LI-MA and Nieuwe Instituut are pleased to invite you to the opening of REBOOT. Pioneering Digital Art, on Saturday, 7 October, 2023. An exhibition with key works from the period 1960-2000 as well as new works by contemporary makers.

Entrance is free, please let us know you’re coming by signing up via the link below. Feel free to share and bring your friends!

About the exhibition

REBOOT displays the influence of digital technology in art and society. The exhibition includes key works by artists such as Edward Ihnatowicz, Dick Raaijmakers, Driessens & Verstappen and Debra Solomon as well as new works inspired by these pioneers by VR artist Ali Eslami, artist Jonas Lund, Katja Novitskova and Play the City, among others.

More information

REBOOT. Pioneering Digital Art can be seen from 7 October 2023 to 1 April 2024 at the Nieuwe Instituut in Rotterdam. For more information, click here.

On the same day, Nieuwe Instituut will open their new space for digital culture: -1. This space is part laboratory, part exhibition space in which digital makers conduct creative research and the public is welcome.

REBOOT was created with the support of Creative Industries Fund NL, Mondriaan Fund, Fonds 21 and Network Archives Design and Digital Culture.

LI-MA supports professionals with preservation, distribution and research of media art. See our website for all our services or send us an email with your question.

More: https://li-ma.nl/lima/