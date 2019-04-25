Portraits of New Media: Historical Exemplars

In partnership with CYLAND Media Lab – Lecture by Danielle Siembieda, Director of the International Society for the Arts, Sciences and Technology Leonardo (Leonardo/ISAST). Danielle will talk about theoretical concepts and new media examples that have cataloged the meaning of ID in the #1 publication for art, science, and technology Leonardo journal published with MIT Press since 1968.

This lecture is part of ID. ART:TECH EXHIBITION

11.05 — 28.06.2019

For details on this and the exhibition see – http://cyland.org/lab/cyfest-12-continues-in-venice-italy/

When

May 9th, 2019 11:00 AM through 12:00 PM

Location

calle Crosera, Dorsoduro 3911

Ca’ Bottacin

VE 30123

Italy