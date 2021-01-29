Loading posts...
Home Events POM Berlin 2021
POM Berlin 2021

POM Berlin 2021

  • Noema Staff

The 3rd POM (Politics of the Machines) Conference

September 13-18, 2021

In a state of ontological crisis, all boundaries between human and machine, nature and culture, and the organic and inorganic have been severely blurred. These are times of curious contrivances, novel natures, inescapable automation, and posthuman performances – where human and nonhuman find themselves being entwined, meshed and muddled into new unwitting entanglements. But from biased machine-learning to surveillance capitalism and digital colonisation – what power-structures are implicitly and covertly being embedded into these technologies?

In a demand for more transparency, multiple movements are making a turn toward democratising knowledge and technology. They are exploring the potentials of open data, software, hardware and wetware to battle concealed hierarchies and partisan paradigms – eliciting a practice of counter-coding in a proliferating politics of machines.

Within the Politics of the Machines conference series – following Copenhagen (2018) and Beirut (2019), the third POM conference will take place in Berlin on 13-18 of September 2021, hosted by the chair for Open Science at the Technische Universität Berlin and the Einstein Center Digital Future.

The goal of this edition of POM is to debate and devise concepts and practices that seek to critically question and unravel novel modes of science – what roles do academia, researchers, scientists, artists and designers have to take on in times of crisis, how must we re/position ourselves? What chances or challenges might the democratisation of technology and knowledge elicit, and what potential do practices such as critical making, community science, trans/feminist hacking or citizen forensics hold to bend the hierarchies of power – how can we work with active matter and technical turmoil to re/act?

‘POM Berlin – Rogue Research’ aims to probe new methodological approaches from art, design and civic activism within the framework of academia in order to surface an inter- and transdisciplinary terrain that attempts to exceed the boundaries of theory and practice, academia and activism, and science and civil society.

We aim to carry out this conference as a hybrid online/offline event based in Berlin, should the circumstances of the current pandemic permit. However, notwithstanding the format, the contributions will form the foundations for the planned publication.

Tracks

Based on a call for topics

Track 01
Decolonizing the Machine

Track 02
Spaces – Encounters, Subjectivities + Environments

Track 03
(Micro)biocontrol and Ethics of Care

Track 04
Digging Earth

Track 05
Open Science/Critical Spaces

Track 06
Interferences of the Multitude

 

More: https://www.pomconference.org/pom-berlin-2021-overview/

 

Tagged in:

Comments are closed

Related posts

Suturing Cures
View
  • 1148 views

Suturing Cures

  • Freddy Paul Grunert
The definition and deployment of a ‘cure’ can act as a balance against future governance (power) offering complex technologies as a sine qua non ‘cover’ for a global minority that continues to exploit a century-long repression encouraged by a clique of world l...
Continue reading
0 Shares
Opening of the Resonances III Exhibition – DATAMI
View
  • 782 views

Opening of the Resonances III Exhibition – DATAMI

  • Noema Staff
Datami is an exhibition of 24 artworks created by selected artists in close collaboration with scientists and policymakers. The datami is a 'data tatami': a place of concentration, of rest and repose against the digital onslaught, a unit of measurement of digi...
Continue reading
0 Shares
Tra arte e complessità / Between Art and Complexity
View
  • 1784 views

Tra arte e complessità / Between Art and Complexity

  • Giorgio Cipolletta
[ITA] Emerge la complessità dell’arte e allo stesso tempo è l’arte stessa a sciogliere la matassa della complessità in un processo ricorsivo, fondamentale e imprescindibile dove l’arte di-svela la filosofia della/sulla contemporaneità. [ENG] What emerges is bo...
Continue reading
0 Shares

Interview with Marta de Menezes

Interview with Dalila Honorato

Interview with Adam Zaretsky

Interview with Jadwiga Charzyńska

Interview with Delma Rodriguez

Interview with Olga Kisseleva

Interview with Anna Dumitriu

Interview with Luz María Sánchez

Interview with Danielle Siembieda

Interview with Freddy Paul Grunert

Interview with Elif Ayiter

Interview with Roberta Buiani

Interview with Bill Seaman

Interview with Roger Malina

Interview with Christa Sommerer

Interview with Annick Bureaud

Interview with Leonel Moura

Interview with Nina Czegledy

Interview with Stelarc

Interview with Derrick de Kerckhove

Interview with Margarete Jahrmann

Interview with Jaromil