Opening of the Resonances III Exhibition – DATAMI

  Noema Staff

10 December 2019
BOZAR, Centre for Fine Arts, Rue Ravenstein 23, 1000 Brussels

Thematic Datami workshop on Disinformation

16:00 Opening (C. Vitcheva, Acting Director-General JRC)
16:05 Keynote lecture : PizzaGate – From Rumour to Delusion
Warren Neidich, Director of the Saas-Fee Summer Institute of Art
16:45 Panel discussion: To be informed or to be disinformed – is that a question?
Chair: Jutta Thielen-del Pozo (Head of Unit, JRC)
Panellists:
Paolo Cesarini (Head of Unit, DG CNECT)
Warren Neidich (Director of the Saas-Fee Summer Institute of Art)
Renate Schroeder (Director, European Federation of Journalists)

18:00 Concluding Statement (Freddy Paul Grunert, Curator)

Vernissage

18:30 Opening (P. Dujardin, CEO – Artistic Director BOZAR)
18:40 Art and Science for policy makers (C. Vitcheva, Acting Director-General JRC)
18:50 Datami – Curatorial Statement (F.P. Grunert, Curator)
19:00 Resonances III – installations (A. Eeckels, Project Leader, JRC)

19:15 Vernissage and Reception (ends 21:00)

The Joint Research Centre of the European Commission and Bozar proudly present Datami. Datami is an exhibition of 24 artworks created by selected artists in close collaboration with scientists and policymakers. The datami is a ‘data tatami’: a place of concentration, of rest and repose against the digital onslaught, a unit of measurement of digital freedom. It helps you reflect on the coming digital transformation triggered by Big Data and AI, and to define a new digital self with all the freedoms of democracy.

Who owns our data? Is there freedom in our new digital lives? Do we need to fear the coming transformation? Datami is an invitation to think along with the artists, scientists and citizens and explore this new unknown of Big Data and AI. Let’s own this transformation, and build this new future together.

Participating artists:
​​​​​​​Paul Wiersbinski
Martina O’Brien
Maria Rebecca Ballestra
Nastassia Zenovich
Renate Quehenberger
Akitoshi Honda
Jenny Brockmann
Melanie King
Alexander Peterhaensel
Maria McKinney
Daniel Nicolae Djamo
Giorgio Sancristoforo
Siobhán McDonald
Lise Autogena & Joshua Portway
AlanJames Burns

Commission européenne, B-1049 Bruxelles / Europese Commissie, B-1049 Brussel. Telephone: (32-2) 299 11 11. Bozar – Palais des Beaux – Arts, Rue Ravenstein 23, 1000 Brussels

More: https://www.bozar.be/en/activities/160618-datami

 

  156 views

  Noema Staff
0 Shares
  373 views

  Noema Staff
0 Shares
  750 views

  Giorgio Cipolletta
0 Shares
  1226 views

  Lorenzo Gorza, Haki Dine
