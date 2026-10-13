Online Talk. From Advocacy to Governance: Artists in Water and Ocean Policy

Here’s an invitation to join us for the third talk in our series, this time we’ll be hearing about art-science-policy and the ocean.

Wednesday, 14 October 2026

14:00-15:10 CEST

Registration link

Please note that this session is pre-recorded.

ABSTRACT

How can artists and cultural organisations move from advocacy into the spaces where water and ocean policy is actually made? This seminar examines different strategies for gaining access, authority and influence: from representing more-than-human interests, to building art-law-science collaborations, to creating institutional structures for policy advocacy. Harpo ’t Hart (Embassy of the North Sea), Emma Critchley (independent artist), Pradeep Singh (Oceano Azul Foundation) and Nicolas Gharbi (TBA21) reflect on their experiences across ocean governance and deep-sea policy, before discussing the barriers artists face in entering policymaking spaces, how these might be removed, and what greater artistic participation could make possible.

SPEAKERS

Harpo ’t Hart is a sound-artist and artistic director of the Embassy of the North Sea. In his work Harpo raises questions about the ways in which we listen to our rapidly changing environments. How do we listen in times of climate change? In his practice as an artist and curator Harpo opens up space for non-human, ecological perspectives.

Pradeep Singh is an expert in ocean governance, law of the sea, environmental law, climate policy and public international law. He holds LL.M. degrees from Harvard Law School and the University of Edinburgh, and an LL.B. from the University of Malaya. His research focuses on deep-seabed mining, marine biodiversity, sustainable development, the blue economy, and ocean equity and justice.

Emma Critchley is a multi-disciplinary artist. Her work poetically presents complex narratives from archival material, scientific research and constructed scenes to explore the ocean as an ecological, political and philosophical space. Her practice is shaped by collaborations with communities affected by the issues she investigates. Her work has been presented at venues including Tate St Ives, Tate Modern, the Venice Architecture Biennale, Barbican, the Australian Centre of Photography and ICA Singapore.

Nicolas Gharbi is a policy expert specialising in urban and territorial development, subnational and cultural diplomacy, and ocean conservation. He is currently Director of Public Affairs and Advocacy at Thyssen-Bornemisza Art Contemporary (TBA21). Previously, he advised the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU, led city diplomacy and international affairs for the City of Madrid, and coordinated global urban policy at the European Commission. He is also a Visiting Fellow at the University of Melbourne and UN SDSN Commissioner.

ABOUT THE ART SCIENCE POLICY SEMINAR SERIES

Developed by the Centre for Advanced Studies at the JRC, the Art Science Policy seminar series features artists and curators who collaborate directly with scientists, policymakers, and public institutions. Each session examines how artistic practices can contribute to policymaking in concrete ways, from research and foresight to policy formulation, consultation, deliberation and implementation.

Art Science Policy | Seminar Series 2026

JRC SciArt

Centre for Advanced Studies

Dir.S Innovation in Science & Policymaking

Joint Research Centre

European Commission