Italiano [English below]

ONE COMMUNITY / MORE RESPONSIBILITY

a cura di Marcello Signorile e Pier Luigi Capucci

Guarda Lontano #15 — conferenza e workshop

Accademia di Belle Arti di Urbino, 7—10 Maggio 2019

Guarda Lontano, ciclo di conferenze e workshop della Scuola di Nuove tecnologie dell’arte dell’Accademia di Belle Arti di Urbino, arriva alla 15a edizione e ritorna alle sue origini affrontando nuovamente il tema dell’ambiente: un incontro e quattro workshop tra arte e scienza per riflettere sui cambiamenti climatici in atto. L’evento è organizzato in collaborazione con art*science – Art & Climate Change.

Programma

7 Maggio 2019, ore 16.00 — Conferenza, Aula Magna, Accademia di Belle Arti di Urbino

Marcello Signorile (Accademia di Belle Arti di Urbino, curatore di Guarda Lontano)

Pier Luigi Capucci (Accademia di Belle Arti di Urbino e L’Aquila, presidente di Noema)

Elena Giulia Rossi (Direttore arshake.it, Accademia di Belle Arti di Roma)

Nicola Toffolini, Simona Galateo

8, 9, 10 Maggio 2019 — Workshop, Scuola di Nuove tecnologie dell’arte

Simona Galateo, LeleMarcojanni, Beatrice Pucci, Nicola Toffolini

Tutor: Cristina Seresini, Marcello Signorile

Workshop destinati agli iscritti della Scuola di Nuove tecnologie dell’arte.

Presentazione

Il cambiamento climatico offre agli artisti e ai designer una grande opportunità, quella di poter intervenire sui processi e non solo quindi sulla qualità della forma o sull’aspetto delle informazioni. In una contemporaneità fluida in cui le azioni sul mondo non hanno più un contorno e anche per questo motivo hanno un impatto diffuso e spesso incontrollato (Gilles Clément direbbe infatti che il nostro pianeta è un giardino in movimento), diventa urgente attuare azioni etiche e sociali in virtù delle loro positive ripercussioni in primo luogo nelle comunità locali dove i legami tra le persone possono tornare ad essere il risultato di scelte consapevoli. È ormai evidente infatti che non è più possibile pensare al design come una pratica utile a “rivestire” le informazioni per renderle accessibili e memorabili, o all’arte come il territorio di espressione di un sentire individuale o collettivo. Emerge sempre più chiaramente la necessità, e quindi la possibilità, che progettisti e artisti intervengano per facilitare la maturazione di occasioni di interazione tra persone in modo che queste possano essere il vero motore del cambiamento trasformando la visione globale da ego a eco e da individuale a comunitaria. Se Joseph Beuys aveva già profetizzato che ogni persona è un artista, ora potremmo dire che ogni persona è un designer di processi sociali volti al cambiamento. Marcello Signorile

curatore Guarda Lontano, coordinatore Scuola Nuove tecnologie dell’arte, Accademia di Belle Arti di Urbino

Nonostante i rapporti sul clima dell’IPCC — il Gruppo intergovernativo sui cambiamenti climatici delle Nazioni Unite — siano disponibili da quasi trent’anni, i sempre più frequenti allarmi sul clima sembrano lasciare indifferenti i media, che dopo l’enfasi fanno cadere la notizia, i politici, che dovrebbero intervenire, mentre gran parte dell’opinione pubblica sembra distante da problematiche di cui conosce poco o nulla. In un articolo su Il Tascabile Marco Ferrari, giornalista e comunicatore scientifico, ripercorre una sorta di storia delle pubblicazioni sul Climate Change, con le prime che risalgono agli anni ’70 del ’900. Dunque, moniti, preoccupazioni e previsioni sul clima e l’ambiente figurano già da almeno mezzo secolo in testi scientifici e divulgativi, ma allora perché sono stati così lungamente ignorati? Perché oggi report e documenti dai contenuti ormai storici continuano a stupire coloro che dovrebbero intervenire? Secondo Ferrari: “Le notizie di questi mesi, e gli scenari niente affatto inediti del report dell’IPCC […] non possono insomma aver colto di sorpresa politici ed economisti. A meno di non presumere una totale e abissale ignoranza delle sorti dell’ambiente, una altrettanto notevole noncuranza o una palese malafede.” (“Una catastrofe annunciata”, Il Tascabile, 30/01/19, online, https://www.iltascabile.com/?p=25658). In questi ultimi anni, in una situazione climatico-ambientale che si va aggravando, dopo vari incontri internazionali, promesse più o meno mantenute e voltafaccia, più che governi, capi di stato, politici, economisti, industriali, i protagonisti di una nuova fase di comprensione e contrasto sembrano essere le persone comuni, le comunità e i più giovani. Per esempio l’attività della sedicenne svedese Greta Thunberg, la cui protesta è divenuta globale. Ha parlato a TED, alle Nazioni Unite, a Davos all’Economic World Forum, alla conferenza del Comitato Economico e Sociale Europeo, alla Commissione Europea, ed è stata persino proposta per il Premio Nobel. Sull’esempio di Greta sono scesi in piazza studenti di tutto il mondo per chiedere di agire con forza contro il cambiamento climatico. Dunque, è la società civile, sono le comunità, soprattutto i giovani, che hanno la maggiore aspettativa di futuro, che si caricano di responsabilità, che cercano di convincere governi, istituzioni, aziende a mostrare sensibilità e a intervenire nei confronti del clima. Queste comunità transnazionali cercano di trovare risposte a problematiche sulle quali chi dovrebbe intervenire non lo fa. Il fatto che queste prese di posizione provengano in particolare dai più giovani non deve stupire, dato che saranno soprattutto loro i più colpiti: è il loro futuro che è più a rischio. Pier Luigi Capucci

co-curatore Guarda Lontano #15

Docente di Fenomenologia delle arti contemporanee, Accademia di Belle Arti di Urbino

English

ONE COMMUNITY / MORE RESPONSIBILITY

by Marcello Signorile and Pier Luigi Capucci

Guarda Lontano #15 – conference and workshop

Accademia di Belle Arti di Urbino, 7 – 10 May 2019

Guarda Lontano, cycle of conferences and workshops of the School of New Technologies of Art at the Academy of Fine Arts of Urbino, at the 15th edition returns to its origins addressing again the topic of the environment: a meeting and four workshops between art and science to reflect on climate change in progress. The event is organized in collaboration with art*science – Art & Climate Change.

Program

7 May 2019, 4.00 pm – Conference, Aula Magna, Academy of Fine Arts of Urbino

Marcello Signorile (Academy of Fine Arts of Urbino, curator of Guarda Lontano)

Pier Luigi Capucci (Academy of Fine Arts of Urbino and L’Aquila, president of Noema)

Elena Giulia Rossi (Director arshake.it, Academy of Fine Arts of Rome)

Nicola Toffolini, Simona Galateo

8, 9, 10 May 2019 – Workshop, School of New Technologies of Art

Simona Galateo, Lele Marcojanni, Beatrice Pucci, Nicola Toffolini,

Tutor: Cristina Seresini, Marcello Signorile

Workshops for students of the School of New Technologies of Art.

Presentation

Climate change offers artists and designers the great opportunity of acting on the processes and not only on the quality of the form or on the aspect of the information. In a fluid contemporaneity, where actions on the world have no longer an outline – and also for this reason they have a widespread and often uncontrolled impact (Gilles Clement would say that our planet is a planetary garden) – it becomes urgent to implement ethical and social actions with a positive repercussion, firstly on the local communities, where the bonds among people can return to being the result of aware decisions. In fact it is now evident that it is no longer possible to think about design as a useful practice to “dress” information in order to make it accessible and memorable, or about art as the expression of an individual or collective feeling. For designers and artists it is more and more clearly emerging the need, and therefore the possibility, to intervene to facilitate the development of opportunities for interaction among people, so that they can be the real engine of change, transforming the global vision from ego to eco, and from individual to community. If Joseph Beuys already prophesied that every person is an artist, now we could say that every person is a designer of social processes aimed at change. Marcello Signorile

curator Guarda Lontano

coordinator School of New Technologies of Art, Academy of Fine Arts of Urbino

Despite the climate reports of IPCC – the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – have been available for almost thirty years, climate alarms that are increasingly being launched seem leaving indifferent the media, that drop the news after the emphasis, the politicians, who have the responsibility to intervene, while a large part of the public opinion seems ignoring or poorly knowing these issues. In an article on Il Tascabile Marco Ferrari, journalist and scientific adviser, draws a sort of history of publications on Climate Change, with the first ones dating back to the 70s of the ’900. Thus, for at least half a century, warnings, worries and forecasts on climate and environment have appeared in scientific texts and popular books. Why were they so long ignored? Why today historic reports and documents still continue to amaze those who should intervene? According to Ferrari: “The last months’ news and the known scenarios of the IPCC report […] cannot be surprising for politicians and economists. Unless we presume a total and abysmal ignorance of the destiny of the environment, an equally remarkable indifference, or an evident bad faith.” (“Una catastrofe annunciata”, Il Tascabile, 30/01/19, online, https://www.iltascabile.com/?p=25658) In recent years, in a climatic-environmental situation that is getting worse, after several international meetings, more or less maintained promises and turnarounds, the main actors in a new phase of understanding and contrast seem to be the ordinary people, the communities, and the youngest, rather than governments, state leaders, politicians, economists and company leaders. For example, the activity of the sixteen-year-old Swedish Greta Thunberg, whose protest has become global. She spoke at TED, at the United Nations, at the Economic World Forum in Davos, at the European Economic and Social Committee conference, at the European Commission, and she has been proposed for the Nobel Prize. Following the example of Greta, students and young people from all over the world are protesting asking to act against climate change. Therefore, it is civil society, it is communities and especially young people, who have the bigger expectation of future, who are charged with responsibility, who seek to convince governments, institutions, companies to demonstrate interest and act against the Climate Change. These transnational communities, grown, organized and coordinated especially through the social media, try to find answers to issues on which those who should act do not. It is not surprising that these positions come from the students and the youngest people, because they will be the most affected by Climate Change: it is their future that is most at risk. Pier Luigi Capucci

co-curator Guarda Lontano / 15

Professor of Contemporary Arts, Academy of Fine Arts of Urbino

