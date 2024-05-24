OPENING 24TH MAY: NATURARCHY EXHIBITION IN BRUSSELS

EXHIBITION BY: JRC SciArt in partnership with iMAL

CURATED BY: Caterina Benincasa, Claudia Schnugg, Ingeborg Reichle and Adriaan Eeckels, co-curated with iMAL.

LOCATION: iMAL, 30 Quai des Charbonnages, Brussels

OPENING HOURS: Wed—Fri – 10:00—18:00 | Sat—Sun – 11:00—19:00

VERNISSAGE: 24/05/2024

The Resonances IV exhibition on the theme of NaturArchy probes issues of deep ecology, sustainability and the decolonisation of nature. A number of art and science works explore and query the entanglement of human and non-human, green technologies and new materials, nature and law, ecology and economy, ancient and new knowledge. From global oceans to water flows, from contamination and bacteria to climate tipping points, pollinators, and landscapes of natural hazards; from natural and artificial intelligence to non-human values, forests, lands, soils, composting; from grief and mourning to rituals, wonder and collective action.

Born from two years of deep inquiry, research and co-creation between artists, scientists and policymakers, which began with a summer school at JRC in 2022 and continued with artistic residencies at JRC in 2023, these works provocatively call to be juxtaposed to artefacts of natural and cultural heritage. To re-imagine our sense of place and belonging to the world; to respond to the entangled and profoundly symbiotic relationship between human and environment, through play and exploration of new possible configurations of the world.

We invite you to come and explore: the exhibition will take place at iMAL, Art Center for Digital Cultures & Technology, opening 24th May.

The exhibition is being co-curated by JRC SciArt, Claudia Schnugg and Ingeborg Reichle as external curators, and iMAL, with Paul Dujardin, strategic and artistic advisor JRC SciArt project. Céline Charvériat is curating the public programme running alongside the exhibition.

The sculpture Earthbreakers at the Parc du Cinquantennaire as part of the NaturArchy exhibition has been made possible thanks to the generous support of Urban, Brussels Environment, Brucity, BC Materials, C-Mile and Paul Dujardin, strategic and artistic advisor JRC SciArt project.

Constructed with the support of: Agnes Brandstaetter, Charlotte Burgaud, Manoah Camporini, Amandine Faugère, Roya Keshavarz, Stefan Piat, Bjørg Dyg Nielsen.

