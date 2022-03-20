Loading posts...
Meta.Morf 2022 – Ecophilia

Meta.Morf 2022 – Ecophilia

Trondheim International biennale for art and technology
April 1 – August 14, 2022

ECOPHILIA – find your nature

Nature has gone estranged. Our link to it is more important than ever. Our home planet needs our care and love. This is what Ecophilia is about. And you cannot avoid it. Nature is all about your lifeworld. Where you live, how you live and how you love it.

Ecophilia reflects not only a necessity, but also a deep desire to connect with nature. But what is nature really? Except for some ecological dreamscapes?

Ecology comes from Greek Oikos, meaning home. In this age of the Anthropocene, our Oikos is constantly altered by new technologies, man-induced environmental disasters, biotechnological wonders, and blurred borders between the made and the natural.

Doomsday scenarios and environmental apocalypses have become iconic images of nature today. The same dystopias of the future lure us back to most romantic portraits of pristine landscapes – a paradise lost.

Some wonderful place we once belonged. What is that nature we so desperately worship, seek to love, protect, and save? Does it even exist?

After all, there is no universal understanding of nature. It is a cultural construct. There is no perfect love for it either. Are the many varieties of ecophilias manifesting our changing relationship of nature? Can one be too much of an ecophile?

Meta.Morf 2022 – The seventh Trondheim international biennale for art and technology – manifests a critical take on our relationship to nature. The biennale will, through conferences, exhibitions, performances, screenings and workshops, critically question what it truly means to be an ecophile in the age of the Anthropocene.

Zane Cerpina / Espen Gangvik, 2022

About Meta.Morf

Artistic and scientific research are continuously challenging and changing our perspectives on life, often implying new philosophical and existential questions.

Artistic and scientific research are continuously challenging and changing our perspectives on life, often implying new philosophical and existential questions.

Biotechnology, nanotechnology, neuroscience and new communication and computer technologies are examples of fields that expand the boundaries of artistic practice, which in turn can contribute to alternative approaches to scientific problems and technology development.

The artist as conveyor and interpreter of new knowledge and research, plays a crucial role in society’s ability to maintain an adequate discourse regarding the use of new technologies and scientific advancements.

Meta.Morf aims to present artists, writers, scientists, and researchers for a broader audience with projects that in various ways help us extend our perspectives on technology and society development.

Meta.Morf 2022 curators

Alexandra Murray-Leslie (AU/NO), Professor Trondheim Academy of Fine Art
Anniken Storhaug (NO), Artistic director, Dropsfabrikken
Daniel Vincent Hansen (SE/NO). General manager, Heimdal Kunstforening
Espen Gangvik (NO), General manager, TEKS – Trondheim Electronic Arts Centre
Frida Marie Edlund (SE/NO), Museum pedagogue, Kunstmuseet Nord-Trøndelag
Hege Tapio (NO), Artist and PhD Candidate, OsloMet
Jeremy Welsh (UK/NO)
Kristin Bergaust (NO), Professor OsloMet
Lars Pedersen (NO), Planetarium manager, Vitensenteret i Trondheim
Lena Katrine Sokki (NO), General manager, Babel visningsrom for kunst
Marie Veie Sandvik (NO), Project manager, Stiklestad Nasjonale Kultursenter
Pål Bøyesen (NO), ReMida Trondheim
Zane Cerpina (LV/NO), Project manager, TEKS – Trondheim Electronic Arts Centre
Åshild Adsen (NO), Director, Vitensenteret i Trondheim

More: https://metamorf.no/2022/about-metamorf/

 

