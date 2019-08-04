Ludic Epistemes. Inner and Outer Space in Art and Psychophysics

An artistic game-experiment performed in a space habitat and an authentic report of experiences from parabolic flights form the poles of a speculative discourse between an artist and a neuroscientist on conditions, possibilities, similarities, and differences of artistic and scientific research. Original experimental devices used for investigating spatial perception in the context of MIR spaceflight missions will serve as ludic discourse objects, connecting art, space flight as expedition to the unknown realms of outer space, and the quest for understanding our inner perceptual world.

By Margarete Jahrmann and Stefan Glasauer.

More: https://www.cas.uni-muenchen.de/veranstaltungen/einzelvortraege/dis_ludic_epistemes/index.html