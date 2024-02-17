Loading posts...
Home Events Harold Cohen: AARON – Whitney Museum of American Art
Harold Cohen: AARON – Whitney Museum of American Art
Harold Cohen, AARON KCAT, 2001. Screenshot. Artificial intelligence software. Dimensions variable. Whitney Museum of American Art, New York; purchase, with funds from the Digital Art Committee 2023.20. © Harold Cohen Trust

Harold Cohen: AARON – Whitney Museum of American Art

  • Noema Staff

 

Whitney Museum of American Art
Feb 3–May 19, 2024

A person near a small table with flowers and a red background created out of lines without curves.

On view
Floor 8

This exhibition traces the evolution of Harold Cohen’s AARON, the earliest artificial intelligence (AI) program for artmaking. Leaving behind his practice as an established painter in London, Cohen (1928–2016) conceived the software in the late 1960s at the University of California, San Diego, and named it AARON in the early 1970s. The title alludes to the biblical figure anointed as speaker for his brother Moses, and questions how artistic creation is often glorified as a form of communication with the divine. Cohen understood his work with AARON to be a collaboration, and he devoted his life to exploring the potential of artificial intelligence to translate an artist’s knowledge and process into code.

Over the decades the AARON software has created images meant to be executed by drawing and painting devices, as well as visuals for display on monitors or as projections. To generate AARON’s output, Cohen built his own plotters and painting machines, which interpret commands from a computer to make line drawings on paper with automated pens and add color with brushes. Drawn from the Whitney’s collection, this exhibition not only features AARON works, but also highlights the software as the central creative force behind them through screen-based versions of the program and drawings made by plotters operating live in the gallery.

As artificial intelligence tools for image creation have entered the mainstream with text prompt–driven software such as DALL-E, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion, Harold Cohen: AARON provides important historical perspective. It also offers deeper explorations of ideas about creativity, authorship, and collaboration in the context of AI.

This exhibition is organized by Christiane Paul, Curator of Digital Art, with David Lisbon, Curatorial Assistant.

Generous support for Harold Cohen: AARON is provided by Judy Hart Angelo.

Significant support is provided by Joan and Irwin Jacobs.

Additional support is provided by the Bell Family Foundation and David L. Diamond.

More: https://whitney.org/exhibitions/harold-cohen-aaron

 

Tagged in:

Comments are closed

Related posts

lys hvitt · lyd hvit || light white · sound white – Luz María Sánchez
View
  • 32 views

lys hvitt · lyd hvit || light white · sound white – Luz María Sánchez

  • Noema Staff
lys hvitt · lyd hvit || light white · sound white is a text-based, participatory, generative, immersive audio-visual installation exploring physical space through sound, text and moving images. Participatory in nature, lys hvitt · lyd hvit || light white · sou...
Continue reading
0 Shares
19th Conference on Computer Science and Intelligence Systems
View
  • 134 views

19th Conference on Computer Science and Intelligence Systems

  • Noema Staff
The mission of the FedCSIS Conference Series is to provide a presentation, discussion and a reputable publication forum in computer science and intelligence systems. The forum invites researchers and practitioners from around the world to contribute their rese...
Continue reading
0 Shares
AI, Beni Culturali e Arte – tra ricerca e creatività – Terzo Workshop
View
  • 35 views

AI, Beni Culturali e Arte – tra ricerca e creatività – Terzo Workshop

  • Noema Staff
Il 9 ed il 10 Febbraio torna il workshop organizzato da VisitLab Cineca dedicato alle interconnessioni tra intelligenza artificiale, beni culturali e arte. Più passa il tempo e più ci accorgiamo di quanto ci sia da raccontare su queste relazioni così feconde. ...
Continue reading
0 Shares

Interview with Marta de Menezes

Interview with Dalila Honorato

Interview with Adam Zaretsky

Interview with Jadwiga Charzyńska

Interview with Delma Rodriguez

Interview with Olga Kisseleva

Interview with Anna Dumitriu

Interview with Luz María Sánchez

Interview with Danielle Siembieda

Interview with Freddy Paul Grunert

Interview with Elif Ayiter

Interview with Roberta Buiani

Interview with Bill Seaman

Interview with Roger Malina

Interview with Christa Sommerer

Interview with Annick Bureaud

Interview with Leonel Moura

Interview with Nina Czegledy

Interview with Stelarc

Interview with Derrick de Kerckhove

Interview with Margarete Jahrmann

Interview with Jaromil