Exhibition on View: August 24 – December 14, 2024, at the UCI Beall Center for Art + Technology and University Art Gallery

The “Future Tense Symposium 3.0” will be the third and final event in a series of roundtables organized for the fall 2024 exhibition, Future Tense: Art, Complexity, and Uncertainty, produced by the UCI Beall Center for Art + Technology as part of the 2024 Getty PST ART: Art and Science Collide initiative. Resident artists, guest scholars, and scientist collaborators will speak to intersections between intermedia art and the science of complex systems.

Research Symposium: April 27, 2024

“Future Tense: Art, Complexity, and Uncertainty”, presented by the UC Irvine Beall Center for Art + Technology, is an exhibition and research project funded by the Getty’s 2024 PST ART: Art and Science Collide initiative. Culminating three years of collaborative artist-scientist residencies, Future Tense presents emerging and established contemporary artists who engage a myriad of complex systems, including robotics, evolutionary biology, data surveillance, global warming, and bacterial intelligence.

The exhibition will be on view at the UC Irvine Beall Center and UC Irvine University Art Gallery from August 24 through December 14, 2024. Ralf Baecker, Theresa Schubert, Carolina Caycedo, David de Rozas, Fernando Palma Rodríguez, Julie Mehretu, and others will exhibit existing artworks that activate and reflect complexity. Chico MacMurtrie, Cesar & Lois, Laura Splan, Hege Tapio, and Gail Wight are producing newly commissioned, interdisciplinary works under the Beall Center’s Black Box Projects residency, a program that facilitates collaborations between visiting artists and UC Irvine faculty. The following pages provide an overview of the April 2024 Future Tense symposium, the third and final research event planned in preparation for the exhibition.

About the UCI Beall Center for Art + Technology

The Beall Center for Art + Technology is a gallery and research facility located in the Claire Trevor School of the Arts at the University of California, Irvine, that presents a diverse range of artists engaging interactivity and emerging media forms. Since opening in 2000, the Beall Center has investigated new relationships between the arts, sciences, and society, and has facilitated collaborations between visiting artists and research practitioners through its Black Box Projects residency program. The Beall Center serves as an exploratory forum, a site of discovery between the laboratory, studio, and museum.

Program Schedule | 9:30am – 3:00pm PDT

9:30 – 9:40 am David Familian (UCI Beall Center), Opening

9:40 – 10:25 am Jeff Barrett (UCI Logic and Philosophy of Science), Keynote Lecture

Emergent Meaning: On the Creation of Order from Randomness

10:35 – 10:45 am Chico MacMurtrie, Future Tense Resident Artist

Dual Pneuma – developed with the UCSD Jacobs School of Engineering

10:50 – 11:00 am Laura Splan, Future Tense Resident Artist

Baroque Bodies (Sway) – developed with Hannah Lui Park (UCI Pathology),

Adam Lamson (Center for Computational Biology), and Danielle McPhatter

11:05 – 11:20 am Pier Luigi Capucci (Noema, LABA Rimini), Guest Lecture

Transdisciplinary cooperations and autonomous creativities

11:30 – 11:45am Joost Rekveld (University of Ghent, Belgium), Guest Lecture

11:45 – 12:00pm Open Discussion

Lunch (provided)

12:45 –1:05 pm Caroline Jones (MIT Department of Architecture), Guest Lecture

Cybernetic Histories: Admonitions for GenAI

1:15 – 1:25 pm Gail Wight, Future Tense Resident Artist

Ostracod Rising – developed with the Hadly Lab at Stanford University

1:30 – 1:40 pm Cesar & Lois, Future Tense Resident Artist

Hyphaenated – developed with the Treseder Lab at UCI

1:45 – 2:00 pm María Fernández (Cornell History of Art), Guest Lecture

Gordon Pask’s Maverick Machines

2:10 – 2:30 pm Ellen K. Levy, Guest Lecture

20 Years of Art and Complexity

2:30 – 2:55 pm Open Discussion

2:55 – 3:00 pm David Familian (UCI Beall Center), Closing

Presented by the UCI Beall Center for Art + Technology, with generous support from

the 2024 Getty PST ART: Art and Science Collide initiative.

With many thanks to our contributors

