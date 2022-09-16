Italiano [English below]

Future Film Festival – retro futuro

Bologna, 21-25 Settembre 2022

Modena, 30 Settembre-2 Ottobre 2022

La 22esima edizione del Future Film Festival è stata presentata in anteprima in Terrazza Biennale al Lido, proprio di fronte al Palazzo del Casinò. Il primo festival italiano dedicato ai film d’animazione, VFX e alle media arts, punta i riflettori verso il retrofuturo, ovvero “il futuro che ci siamo lasciati alle spalle”: la corrente artistica contemporanea che si ispira al modo in cui, nei decenni scorsi, è stata immaginata, l’evoluzione della società, della tecnologia e dell’umanità.

Il Future Film Festival 2022 è più che mai un mosaico di iniziative, fermenti e innovazioni estremamente vario per linguaggi, ispirazioni, prospettive geografiche e temporali. A fianco del concorso principale, dedicato a pellicole provenienti da ogni parte del mondo, troviamo due retrospettive cinematografiche – una dedicata a Cronenberg, realizzata dalla Cineteca di Bologna in collaborazione con il Festival, l’altra al “retrofuturo” – e Insert Coin, un programma di talk con docenti, esperti e creativi. Inoltre la rassegna si arricchisce di tanti contributi: dalle mostre a tema “nerd” al gemellaggio con il Linoleum Festival di Kiev, dalla call che intende promuovere nuovi progetti produttivi di animazione mettendoli in contatto con alcune delle principali realtà produttive presenti in Italia – il Future Pitch – alle anteprime e ai laboratori for kids, e integra una rassegna dedicata a Mario Lodi, indimenticato maestro e amico del FFF.

Introduzione

Il futuro è come un telo bianco su cui proiettiamo sogni, incubi e desideri che appartengono al presente: è cinematografico per definizione. È in questa dimensione che vive il Future Film Festival, giunto quest’anno alla 22esima edizione, in programma a Bologna dal 21 al 25 settembre e a Modena dal 30 settembre al 2 ottobre, diretto da Giulietta Fara.

Torna la prima manifestazione internazionale Made in Italy dedicata al cinema d’animazione, effetti visivi, realtà virtuale e realtà aumentata, gaming e media arts: in un periodo di forte crisi per le sale cinematografiche, ci invita a immergerci nella magia di un rito collettivo che si celebra davanti al grande schermo.

Ad inaugurare la manifestazione sarà, Aperitoon, il format di incontro e networking inventato da Emiliano Fasano, con ospiti, istituzioni e un live drawing affidato all’illustratore Daniel Cuello, grazie alla collaborazione con Bao Publishing. Appuntamento il 21 settembre, nel Cortile della Cineteca di Bologna, alle 20.30.

Tema portante di quest’anno, il retrofuturo. Ogni epoca storica ha creato il “suo” futuro, attraverso narrazioni nate per esorcizzare i timori legati al presente. Di fronte a tante incognite, la creazione di mondi fantastici è un meccanismo di coping salutare, e colma i vuoti lasciati dalla Storia – ancora da scrivere – con le storie. Gli anni ’70 e ’80 hanno plasmato un immaginario molto ricco, e ci hanno regalato un futuro alternativo che a modo suo, nonostante le differenze, racconta anche il nostro presente, e parla di noi.

Tante le anime della rassegna: oltre al concorso dedicato a pellicole provenienti da ogni parte del mondo, sono state organizzate due retrospettive – una, realizzata dalla Cineteca in collaborazione con il Festival, dedicata a Cronenberg, l’altra, dedicata al “retrofuturo” – e un palinsesto di talk con docenti, esperti e visionari. Tra gli eventi le mostre, la rassegna dedicata al pedagogista Mario Lodi, il gemellaggio con il Linoleum Festival di Kiev, il Future Pitch dedicato agli addetti ai lavori, un viaggio interattivo con il Komplexscope, anteprime, laboratori per i bambini.

Nei mesi e nelle settimane che hanno preceduto il festival si sono moltiplicati gli appuntamenti e le anticipazioni, come un trailer andato in scena in varie città, (Modena, Ferrara, Bologna). In particolare, il Future Film Festival è stato presentato a Venezia, nei giorni in cui si celebra la seconda più antica manifestazione cinematografica del mondo.

Inoltre da ricordare la presenza dell’opera del Future Film Festival realizzata da Théo Garnot (the.Ogarno) “Infinite Future” nella prestigiosa cornice del Palazzo Donà dalle Rose, dove resterà fino al 27 novembre, data di chiusura della Biennale d’Arte.

Il sito del Festival: https://www.futurefilmfestival.it/it/

English

Future Film Festival

Bologna, 21-25 September 2022

Modena, 30 September-2 October 2022

Like a spaceship arriving from the future, the Future Film Festival has a special mission: to bring its energy, its gaze turned towards new horizons to Venice, in the context of one of the most important film festivals in the world.

The Festival is part of the extremely rich programme of collateral events taking place during these days. This will be the occasion for the festival to introduce itself and to present its next edition, the 22nd, scheduled in Bologna from 21 to 25 September and in Modena from 30 September to 2 October.

The FFF’s adventure in Venice began on Thursday 1 September, when the artwork made by Théo Garnot (The.Ogarno) for the festival arrived in Venice. It is exhibited in the Palazzo Donà dalle Rose, the 17th-century palace that is the home of the foundation of the same name, next to other exhibitions currently on display like the San Marino Pavilion (created for the Venice Biennale), and the works of Banksy and Rosa Mundi.

On Monday 5 September, see you at the Hollywood Celebrities Lounge, the Film Festival’s glamorous landmark at the Venice Lido’s Tennis Club, just a few steps away from the red carpet. This is where the Future Film Festival and one of its main partners, Cortinametraggio – among the most important short film festivals in Italy, launching pad of many now successful directors – will meet with the public. An opportunity to get to know them both better as they tell us about the beginning of their collaboration.

Grand finale at the Giovanni Nicelli Airport of the Lido on Thursday 8 September, with a special, retro-future themed, invitation-only party with two exceptional live acts.

Megahertz, multi-instrumentalist, analogue/electronic music expert and producer, will be opening the evening, bringing collaborations with artists such as Morgan, and soundtracks like the main theme of the film “The Case Of The Unfaithful Klara” by R. Faenza. The evening will end with Bruno Belissimo, a charismatic Italo-Canadian producer and multi-instrumentalist. His sound has been influenced by classic Italian/space disco, and horror/sci-fi soundtracks from the late 70s/early 80s, reinterpreted in his unique contemporary style. In the background, the visual artwork of Ivan FU, visual artist and producer, will paint and animate the airport with retro-futuristic energy, thanks to his videos and live visuals made in collaboration with musicians of various genres, such as the talented organist Anna von Hausswolff.

To download images: https://bit.ly/FFFImmagini2022

Future Film Festival

The Future Film Festival is the first Italian festival dedicated to animated films, VFX and media arts. It is is an annual event that brings together art, the film industry and new technologies. Since 1999, FFF is rocking the world to the rhythm of animation, aiming to inspire and to highlight the sector’s creative dynamism and richness. From the exclusive presentation of the freshest animation projects, to showcasing both the latest and the upcoming trends, while bringing together experienced directors and emerging talents, FFF is a carnival of emotions that takes place in an exquisitely beautiful place: Italy’s Emilia-Romagna Region. This Festival wants to be the place where inspiration meets creativity, exchange of ideas, innovation, and communication, projecting the audience towards a universe beyond the boundaries of the currently known reality; a place that can identify and satisfy the needs of a community brought together by their passion and commitment for animation and visual effects. FFF has always been one of the most important national and international events dedicated to film and visual arts.

The Future Film Festival’s new three-year project is promoted and organised by the coop DOC Servizi, in collaboration with the Friends of the Future Film Festival Association and the largest Italian network uniting professionals working in culture and creative arts: Rete Doc.

The festival is rich in valuable collaborations with partners such as Smart Life Festival (MO), Cineteca Bologna, Bologna Welcome, Clust – ER Create, CRICC, Accademia delle Belle Arti di Bologna, IAAD, Laboratorio Aperto di Modena, Lega Coop Estense, Lega Coop Bologna, CNA, COTABO, T-PER, Power Up Team, Flash Future, Orbital Games, Linoleum Festival (Kiev). Furthermore, FFF is part of “Bologna Estate 2022”, the calendar of activities promoted and coordinated by the Municipality of Bologna, the Metropolitan City of Bologna, and the Bologna-Modena Tourist Destination Committee.

FFF is also a member of AFIC, the association of Italian film festivals, and is part of Bologna Estate 2022, the calendar of activities promoted and coordinated by the Municipality of Bologna, the Metropolitan City of Bologna and the Bologna-Modena Tourist Destination Committee.

The Festival’s regular partners are the Municipality of Bologna, the Municipality of Modena, the Emilia-Romagna Region, with the support of the Emilia-Romagna Film Commission and the Fondazione Del Monte.

To this day, the Future Film Festival is supported by private partners like BPER Banca and Zero Motorcycles.

Charity partner: Istituto Ramazzini

The Festival Website: https://www.futurefilmfestival.it/en/

Doc Servizi and Rete Doc

Founded in Verona in 1990 by 9 artists, Doc Servizi was born to be a producer and worker cooperative supporting and enhancing professionals in the music, art and entertainment industry. 32 years later, it is now the largest cooperative dedicated to performing arts in Italy.

The success and the versatility of the Doc model has led over time to the creation of other cooperatives that now form the Doc Network (Rete Doc). With over 8,000 members, 34 offices in Italy and 1 abroad, in Paris, and an aggregate turnover of €71 million in 2019, Rete Doc is the largest Italian network of cooperatives, uniting professionals from the music, entertainment, culture and creativity sectors.

www.docservizi.it

Press Office DOC-COM

Media relations: Sara Montali – T. + 39 347 9665770

Press office: Silvia Vazzana – T. +39 346 3131012

Press office: Greta Vecchi – T. + 39 338 7088335