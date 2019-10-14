FOR – The Festival for the Earth. Sustainable Visions in Art and Science

6 – 7 NOVEMBER 2019

OCEANOGRAPHIC MUSEUM OF MONACO

8 – 9 NOVEMBER 2019

VILLA NOBEL

PROGRAM

6 NOVEMBER 2019 – OCEANOGRAPHIC MUSEUM OF MONACO (all the conferences will be in English)

9 -10 am Press Conference at Oceanographic Museum of Monaco (Main conference room)

10 -11 am Opening Ceremony (Main conference room)

Speech by:

SE Cristiano Gallo (Ambassador of Italy in Monaco)

IPCC vice chair or other representative (IPCC will confirm the name on September 2019) Rapil Zhoshybayev-Chairman of IGTIC and partner of the new edition of FOR in Central Asia Flavio Gregori (Provost Ca’ Foscari University of Monaco)

Maria Rebecca Ballestra (founder Festival for the Earth)

11-12 am Key note (open section) – Main conference room – A better policy for a better life

Karim Dahou is Deputy Head of the OECD Investment Division since October 2014. He assists the Head of Division in leading the OECD work on investment. The OECD works with countries from all over the world on enhancing the economic and social benefits of investment for home and host societies. It promotes balanced and sustainable investment rules; high standards of responsible business conduct; investment for development; sound investment statistics; as well as infrastructure and green investment. Prior to this, Mr. Dahou has been Executive Manager at the OECD Directorate for Financial Affairs and was responsible for the implementation of the programme of work of the OECD Investment Committee on Investment for Development. In this capacity, he was in charge of the operational leadership and management of the NEPADOECD Africa Investment Initiative and of several cross-regional projects on sustainable infrastructure and clean energy. Before joining the OECD Directorate for Financial and Enterprise Affairs, Mr. Dahou held several positions in international trade and investment. He has previously worked as a Senior Advisor to the Africa Partnership Forum. Mr. Dahou has also served as the Chief of Staff to the Executive Secretary and Special Advisor to the Chairman of the Board of Enda International. He was also a founding member and lead manager of the policy think-tank Diapol (Policy Dialogue and Perspectives). Mr. Dahou, a French and Algerian national, holds a Master Degree in Law from La Sorbonne University, and is a graduate of the Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po).

LUNCH

2-3 pm ADAPATION

Adaptation is a multimedia journalistic project, focused on the coexistence between man and its ecosystem in the era of climate change. The aim is to describe how humanity is adapting to the different and already existing effects of the increase in the average global temperature, such as the melting of ice and the devastating droughts, or flooding risks and wildfires, from a social and a technological point of view. “Adaptation” is being finalised into a web documentary which includes photos, videos and texts, together with a complex graphic layout. The whole project is being produced in English and Italian.

3-4 pm lab – Esionx (on invitation salle Tortue)

Speaker:Edith Derlon

ESIONX is focused on developing and providing effective solutions to noise problems of all kinds. ESIONX is based in Monaco but service is available globally. We achieved success in Monaco, France and NewYork. ESIONX offers an advice on noise pollution control and noise pollution reduction techniques for construction projects and construction machinery. Furthermore we implement our solutions in new and existing residential, commercial buildings and the relaying of road surfaces. We specialize in industrial, traffic and architectural noise reduction. We direct our expertise to architects, engineers, construction industry and government establishments.

4 -5 pm Educational (open section) – Main conference room – Love the Earth Julian Lennon in dialogue with Prof. Flavio Gregori about his book “Love the Earth”

English musician and photographer, son of The Beatles member John Lennon and his first wife Cynthia. He has produced a number of albums starting with Valotte (1984), as well as a documentary film WhaleDreamers on an environmental theme. Lennon has also held exhibitions of his photography.

5-6 pm Conference (open section)

IGTIC (Kazakhstan)– International Green Technology Investement Center (on invitation salle Tortue) Speaker : Rapil Zhoshybayev-Chairman of IGTIC

From 1993 – Third Secretary, Second Secretary of the Department of International Economic Relations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Kazakhstan. From 1996 – Head of Division, CIS Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Kazakhstan. From 1998 – First Secretary, Counselor, Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Baltic countries. From August 2000 – Deputy Chief of Presidential Protocol Service, Republic of Kazakhstan. From July 2003 – Head of the Division for Interfaith Relations of the Presidential Administration, Republic of Kazakhstan. From October 2004 – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Kazakhstan. From October 2007 to May 2013 – Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Kazakhstan. In 2011 Mr. Zhoshybayev was appointed the National coordinator for nominating and promoting the bid of Astana to host the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017. In 2013 by the Resolution of the Head of State he was appointed the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Kazakhstan. In 2013 by the Resolution of the Head of State he was appointed the Commissioner of the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017. In February 2018 by the Government Resolution he was appointed the Chairman of the Board of the International Centre for Green Technologies and Investment Projects. Mr. Zhoshybayev has the diplomatic rank of the Envoy Extraordinary and Minister Plenipotentiary of the first class. Awarded with Dostyk Order (second degree) in 2006, Parasat Order in 2011. He was also awarded with the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland in 2014 for outstanding contribution to the development of economic cooperation between Poland and Kazakhstan

6-7 pm SPECIAL EVENT: FOCUS GLACIER (open section) – Main conference room

Speech by IPCC expert on glacier (15 min). IPCC will confirm the name on September

Speech by Stefano Tirelli (founder of Sport for Nature) he will present the last expedition in Island (15 min)

Stefano Tirelli is the creator and founder of the Complementary Sports Techniques, of which he is also a lecturer at the Catholic University since 2004. Starting from the 2000s, Stefano Tirelli was called by several sports teams and renowned athletes international to take advantage of the method he devised. In 2008 he founded the Stefano Tirelli Studio in Milan, a center of excellence that Italian and international athletes still use. For years he has been a radio and television speaker (Rai, Rai Sport, SKY, RADIO24, Radio Sportiva), for the topics of Mental Training and Sports Complementary Techniques. He is currently a regular guest on the broadcast “Olympia” by Dario Ricci on Radio 24. Stefano Tirelli collaborates for the development of new wellness technologies, with companies and companies in the sector. He has founded Sport for Nature, to raise awareness the general public to environment through sport

Ice Electronic Music Performance (5 minutes) by Wen Chin Fu

Wen Chin Fu graduated in 2006 from the Classical Music Department of Shih Chien University, Taipei, and continued her studies at the ArtScience interfaculty of The Hague, where she graduated in 2010. Her performances explore the relationship between physical movement, sound and the environment.

Photo exhibition “Liquid Trajectories” by Giuseppe La Spada

Federica Brignone with 28 podiums and 10 victories is the third most successful ski champion ever since Deborah Compagnoni and Isolde Kostner. In addition to the successes in the race, Federica continues her commitment, begun in 2017, for the environmental sustainability project “Traiettorie Liquide” which aims to raise public awareness of marine pollution and the value of water as a limited and non-infinite resource. The idea was born from the encounter with the photographer Giuseppe La Spada, one of the most interesting and original visual artists in the international. For the first phase of the project in the summer of 2017, Federica immersed herself in the Sicilian waters of Lipari in the race suit (with skis, helmet, boots and sticks) to tell us, through the splendid and suggestive photos of Giuseppe La Spada, his commitment and its link with the sea.

7-9 pm Event/film (Main conference room)

FILM NAT GEO, special event organized in collaboration Dante Alighieri Association Monaco

Cocktail to follow (on invitation only)

7 NOVEMBER 2019 – OCEANOGRAPHIC MUSEUM OF MONACO (all the conferences will be in English)

LUNCH

10 – 12 am Award (Main conference room)

Remis des Grand Medailles Albert I, organized by the Oceanographic Institute, Prince Albert I of Monaco Foundation

LUNCH

2-3 EVA SPACE

3-4 pm Art & Science (open section) – Salle Tortue – The Science of Art

Miguel PetchKosvsky born in 1956 in Angola. Filmmaker and multimédia artist formed at the Gerrit Rietveld Academie, Amsterdam. New media art curator and lecturer, environment activist member of Antarctic Biennial Vision Club ABVC and Apecs international. Lecturer at several international conferences in Lisbon related to the climate change. Artistic director and conceptualizer of the ” Bienal do Ambiente Lisbon 2020″ in cooperation with the European Green City of EuropeLisbon 2020

4-5 pm (open section) – Main conference room – Pandemics and Climate Change

Nikolaos Stilianakis – Senior researcher for the European Commission

Nikolaos I. Stilianakis is a mathematical epidemiologist is currently a senior researcher at the Joint Research Centre (JRC) of the European Commission. He received his MSc in Mathematics from the RWTH Aachen University and his PhD in Biomathematics from the University of Tübingen in Germany. He was a postdoctoral research fellow at the department of Theoretical Biology, University of Utrecht in the Netherlands and the Theoretical Biology Group, Theoretical Division, at Los Alamos National Laboratory, USA. He is currently associate Professor of Epidemiology and Biomathematics at the University of Erlangen-Nürnberg Medical School in Germany. His research interests are the mathematical theory of infectious diseases, environmental health, medical decision making, and communication of risk and scientific uncertainty.

6-7 pm Key note (open section) – Main conference room – Marine Protected Areas

Goldman Prize Winner Howard Wood spearheaded a campaign that established the first community- developed Marine Protected Area in Scotland, giving citizens a voice in a debate that has been dominated by the commercial fishing industry. Wood and his friend used their own personal savings and in 1995, co-founded the Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST), a citizen group of volunteer activists committed to protecting the local marine environment. Wood set out to champion sustainable management of marine resources for the benefit of all. In doing so, he faced an uphill fight against a deeply entrenched history of poor marine management. With his colleagues at COAST, Wood launched a grassroots campaign to establish Scotland’s first No Take Zone (NTZ) in Lamlash Bay, an area they had identified as key habitat for regenerating marine wildlife. After 12 long years dotted by numerous setbacks and progress, meetings with public officials, local fishermen and scientists, community rallies, and petitions to the Scottish parliament, Wood celebrated the establishment of the NTZ in 2008.

7-9 pm Art Event (exhibition, film projection or performance NM Contemporary Gallery (MC) Event focus on climate change. Event directly organized by the gallery (more details in September)

8 NOVEMBER 2019 – VILLA NOBEL SANREMO (all the conferences will be in Italian)

10-11 am educational (addressed to High School and University students) NATGEO Explorer

11-12 am Educational (addressed to elementary school students) We are Drops

Speaker: Giuseppe La Spada

We Are Drops: Artist, Scientists, Kid for a sustainable future. We are drops is a movement which brings together art and science, in order to spread among the new generations that “ecosofia” essential for the planet survival. Using edutainment in schools WAD creates special projects in collaboration with teachers, through an intradisciplinary approach, in which children internalize concepts and learn new techniques through workshops. Every drop is important to change the way we relate to the environment and children are able to influence the adults.

LUNCH

3-4 pm CMCC (to be confirmed)

Barbara Ruffoni

4-5 pm Conference (open section)- Future of agriculture – Dialogue between Barbara Ruffoni (CREA) e Luigi Galimberti (Sfera Agricola)



Barbara Ruffoni

Graduated in Biological Sciences at the University of Milan (1982), qualified as a biologist (1984). Specialization courses: Advanced course in genetics (Univ. Pavia), in Biotechnology (Univ. La Sapienza, Rome), in Cryopreservation of genetic resources (ISFRU, Rome). Foreign experience in Germany Ahrensburg (Germany) BundesforschungAnstalt fur Gartenbauliche PlantenZuchtung, Prof. W.Preil, learning investigation techniques on cell culture in suspension and preparation of bioreactor cultures.1992 Gembloux (Belgium) Fruit Trees Institute, Prof. Boxus, learning of alginate encapsulation techniques of somatic embryos for the production of artificial seeds. 2010 Pretoria (South Africa) Agricultural Research Center, propagation of southern African bulbous plants, genetic improvement, contacts for exchanges of new ornamental germplasm. Director in charge of CRA FSO since March 2014. President of the Floriculture and Ornamental Species Section since 2013. Affiliated with the ISS (Int. Society for Horticultural Sciences) and member of the Commission Biotechnology. Affiliated to SIROE (Soc. It. Essential oils). Member of the editorial board of the POP (Propagation of Ornamental Plants) magazine. Member of the scientific committee of the Summer School course in Floriculture, 2012 and 2014 editions.

Luigi Galimberti

Founder of Sfera Agricola, an innovative agriculture company. Sfera is an active greenhouse, able to adapt its climate in real time so that the growth of vegetables always takes place in optimal conditions, regardless of the external weather conditions. The recovery of rainwater and the closed cultivation cycle allow Sfera to accumulate water in the rainy months, and then use it in periods of drought with a water saving of up to 90% compared to crops on soil. Within Sfera, biological control means are used almost exclusively, such as useful insects and molecules of natural origin. For a good and even healthy product. Thanks to these distinctive characteristics, Sfera has received the support of important investors including Oltre Venture, the first Italian impact-investing fund.

5-6 pm Art Conference (open section) Art and Science

Presentation of the European Project Sciart Summer School (Art and Science) and the European travelling exhibition Resonance Festival

Speakers: Freddy Paul Grunert

Summer School as a way of showcasing a novel, experimental way of coming together. Neither a (scientific) conference nor an (academic) symposium, the event is a meeting-of-minds in which ideas and concepts from art, science, humanities, policymaking and society are able to cross-pollinate. The Summer School targets artists who can stand back from their practice to reflect openly on their method, and to scientists / philosophers/humanist scientist/ critics who can reach beyond their own work and beyond the boundaries of plants, ateliers, laboratories. Both need to be able to embrace a position either of innovation or of decided trans-disciplinary, taking also in account deterministic and non-deterministic actions. The result of the Summer School is the 2019 edition “Resonance III” focusing on big data and the challenges of generation, storing, sharing, analyzing, using, misusing, hacking, etc, large data sets of all kinds. The tackle big Festival aims to tackle big data from the angle of identity: What does big data to our sense of self and consciousness? How does big data change our relationship with humans and technology, with society and nature? Will big data extend and enrich us, or will the data tsunami sweep up away?

6-7 pm Projection

Video Projection Resonance Festival

DINNER on invitation

9 NOVEMBER 2019 – VILLA NOBEL SANREMO (all the conferences will be in Italian)

10-11 am educational (addressed to Middle Class Students)

Plant for the Planet



It all started with a school presentation and today Plant-for-the-Planet is a global movement with an ambitious goal: to fight the climate crisis by planting trees around the world. The children’s initiative Plant-for-the-Planet is initiated by 9-year-old Felix Finkbeiner. Inspired by Wangari Maathai, who planted 30 million trees in Africa in 30 years, Felix formulated his vision: Children could plant one million trees in every country on earth and thereby offset CO2 emissions all on their own, while adults are still talking about doing it. Each tree binds a CO2 intake of 10 kg per year. After just 3 years, the children plant the one-millionth tree in Germany. In November 2011, UNEP, the United Nations Environment Program, hands over the Billion Tree Campaign to the children of Plant-for-the-Planet. They now bear the responsibility for the World Tree Counter and have the official mandate to motivate all people to plant trees.

11-12 am educational (addressed to Middle Class Students)

Plantation activity with students by Plant for the Planet

4-5 pm (conference) – open section – Migration and Climate Change

Dialogue between Silvia Fontana and a representative of the Institute for the Human Law of Sanremo

Silvia is a Peace Ambassador for the Institute for Economics and Peace; she is pursuing a a PhD in Human Rights, Society and Multi-level Governance at University of Padua (Italy) focusing on the impact of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in conflict dynamics and sustainable development. She has experience in managing complex projects in crisis and post-conflict zones in the DRCongo where she worked for the World Bank (2014/2015) and Doctors Without Borders (2011/2012). In 2012, Silvia was chosen as a Rotary Peace Fellow and was provided with a fellowship to Sanford School of Public Policy, Duke University (USA), one of the most innovative schools of public policy, where she earned her Master’s degree in 2014 in International Development Policy. She is a committed citizen, involved in many initiatives for the public good. For instance, she is the Scientific Committee Coordinator of “Premio Valeria Solesin”, award in memory of Valeria Solesin, Italian researcher killed in the Paris terroristic attack at the Bataclan and member of the Board of MSF Italy. Silvia began her career as a financial advisor after earning a bachelor’s degree with honours in Business Administration at Bocconi University.

5-6 pm Dialogue Art & Science (open section)

Luca Mizzan (Director Natural History Museum of Venice) in dialogue with an artist (selected by Espoarte Magazine during the Arteam Cup Prize in September)

6-7 pm Artistic Activity (open section)

Arpa Project



Dinner on invitation

