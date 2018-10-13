Festival per la Terra – Festival for the Earth

Italiano [English below]

Il Festival per la Terra è un incontro internazionale di due giorni volto a proporre a un pubblico più vasto possibilità di trasformazioni, riflessioni e modalità alternative per riformulare le questioni ambientali. L’accesso alla conoscenza e i flussi di informazioni sono molto importanti in quanto le attuali emergenze ambientali sollecitano un cambiamento radicale di prospettiva e pratiche. A tal fine il Festival per la Terra è stato concepito dall’artista e ideatrice Maria Rebecca Ballestra, come un progetto artistico per la trasformazione sociale che mira a istigare la creatività diretta a processi di trasformazione positivi nella ​​scienza, nelle discipline umanistiche, nell’economia, nell’ecologia e nell’arte. La sede della conferenza si alterna tra Venezia e il Principato di Monaco, due città già legate da forti legami storici, due luoghi simbolici in cui il rapporto tra “acqua” e terra (caratterizzato dalla sua scarsità) ha modellato le menti dei loro cittadini e la loro storia. A dicembre 2018 la terza edizione del Festival tornerà a Venezia e sarà ospitata nelle prestigiose sedi dell’Università Ca’ Foscari, dell’Ateneo Veneto, del Museo di Storia Naturale di Venezia e dell’Orto Botanico di Padova.

Ci saranno conferenze, workshop, incontri con artisti ed eventi che si terranno in diverse località della laguna e dintorni il 3 e 4 dicembre prossimi, e ci saranno eventi anche presso l’Orto Botanico di Padova, uno dei più antichi e suggestivi del mondo: nell’Auditorium saranno ospitate proiezioni cinematografiche e discussioni.

Tra i relatori del Festival il Principe Alberto II di Monaco e Mr. Youba Sokona, Vice-presidente del Comitato intergovernativo sul cambiamento climatico (IPCC) dell’ONU, terranno i discorsi di apertura del Festival, seguiti tra gli altri dal climatologo Nigel Tapper, che ha contribuito allo studio dell’IPCC che ha portato alla consegna del Premio Nobel per la pace ad Al Gore e all’IPCC, dal Premio Pulitzer Daniel Fagin e dal Premio Goldman Rossano Ercolini.

Nel terzo anno di vita, il Festival per la Terra può contare su nuove partnership accademiche e strategiche grazie alle quali l’evento è cresciuto e si è sviluppato.

• Università Ca ‘Foscari di Venezia – Italia: ospite della prima edizione del Festival a Venezia, l’Ateneo è sede di centri di ricerca e studiosi di fama internazionale nell’ambito degli studi ambientali e dei cambiamenti climatici.

• Fondazione Principe Alberto II di Monaco – Principato di Monaco: dal giugno 2006 la Fondazione Principe Alberto II di Monaco lavora per la protezione dell’ambiente e la promozione dello sviluppo sostenibile.

• Fondazione CMCC – Centro Euro-Mediterraneo sui Cambiamenti Climatici (CMCC) – Italia: è un’organizzazione di ricerca no-profit che svolge e promuove attività scientifiche e applicate nell’ambito della ricerca internazionale sui cambiamenti climatici. L’obiettivo è fornire risultati scientificamente affidabili, rigorosi e aggiornati, utili a indagare, comprendere e rappresentare le interazioni tra il sistema climatico, gli ecosistemi marini e terrestri e la società.

• Museo Oceanografico – Principato di Monaco: costruito sul lato della mitica Roccia di Monaco, il Museo Oceanografico ha sorvegliato gli oceani per oltre un secolo. Fondato dal principe Alberto I, bisnonno di SAS Principe Alberto II, fu progettato come un palazzo interamente dedicato all’arte e alla scienza. Ottantacinque metri al di sopra delle onde, il Museo offre un’immersione incredibile alla ricerca di oltre 6.000 esemplari e si pone come luogo di discussione e cultura, per condividere esperienze riguardanti la protezione dell’oceano, patrimonio comune dell’umanità. Dai suoi acquari alle sue collezioni storiche, l’Istituto offre un’opportunità unica per imparare a capire, amare e proteggere l’oceano. Fedele alla visione del suo fondatore «riunire in una comune rappresentazione le due forze trainanti della civiltà: Arte e Scienza», il Museo Oceanografico apre le sue porte all’arte contemporanea e ospita importanti mostre. Il Museo Oceanografico ha ospitato l’edizione 2017 di Festival for the Earth.

• Museo di Storia Naturale di Venezia – Italia: istituito nel 1923 per ospitare le più importanti collezioni scientifiche dell’epoca, il Museo di Storia Naturale di Venezia è uno degli 11 siti gestiti dalla Fondazione Musei Civici di Venezia. Nel tempo, questo materiale si è ampliato fino a costituire l’attuale collezione ricca, varia e fragile che copre 700 milioni di anni, con 2 milioni di reperti, collezioni zoologiche, entomologiche e botaniche, fossili, oltre a collezioni etnografiche e una biblioteca con oltre 40 mila volumi. Il Museo è principalmente un organismo di ricerca scientifica, riconosciuto dal Ministero dell’Istruzione, dell’Università e della Ricerca. Grazie alle sue importanti collezioni scientifiche, alla biblioteca scientifica e alle competenze dello staff, il Museo svolge ricerche sistematiche nel campo della biologia e dell’ecologia della Laguna di Venezia e dell’ambiente locale.

• Università di Padova – Italia: L’Università di Padova, attraverso il progetto “UniPadova Sostenibile”, contenitore e catalizzatore di iniziative finalizzate alla sostenibilità, coinvolge l’intera comunità universitaria nell’ideazione, lo sviluppo e l’implementazione di buone pratiche a tutela dell’ambiente e dei diritti umani, e il loro trasferimento e divulgazione all’interno dell’ateneo e all’esterno, sul territorio.

• Orto Botanico dell’Università di Padova – Italia: è il più antico orto botanico universitario al mondo. Fu fondato nel 1545 come “Horto medicinale”, perché al suo interno venissero coltivate piante medicinali a fini scientifici e didattici. Da sempre luogo di ricerca, cultura e didattica, l’Orto botanico dell’Università di Padova è stato riconosciuto nel 1997 Patrimonio Mondiale Unesco. Oggi conta più di 3500 specie, cinque grandi serre e un percorso espositivo dedicato ai rapporti tra piante, uomo e ambiente. Nel 2017 ha accolto 180.000 visitatori da tutto il mondo.

Con la partecipazione di:

• Comitato intergovernativo sul cambiamento climatico (IPCC) – Svizzera: il comitato intergovernativo di esperti sul cambiamento climatico (IPCC) è l’organismo delle Nazioni Unite per la valutazione delle scienze legate al cambiamento climatico. È stato istituito dal Programma delle Nazioni Unite per l’ambiente (UN Environment) e dall’Organizzazione meteorologica mondiale (OMM) nel 1988 per fornire ai responsabili delle politiche valutazioni scientifiche sul cambiamento climatico, le sue implicazioni e potenziali rischi futuri e proporre opzioni di adattamento e mitigazione. Ha 195 stati membri. Le relazioni dell’IPCC sono redatte e riviste in più fasi, garantendo così obiettività e trasparenza. Le valutazioni dell’IPCC forniscono ai governi, a tutti i livelli, informazioni scientifiche che possono essere utilizzate per sviluppare le politiche climatiche e costituiscono un input fondamentale dei negoziati internazionali su come affrontare il cambiamento climatico.

Media Partner

Per dare la massima visibilità ai suoi numerosi ospiti e iniziative, nel 2018 il Festival per la Terra ha realizzato partnership con i principali media italiani e internazionali. Radio Monte Carlo sarà la radio ufficiale del Festival, mentre l’agenzia di stampa italiana ANSA, che condivide l’interesse per le tematiche trattate, collaborerà con il Festival. Anche LifeGate il principale punto di riferimento in Italia per i temi della sostenibilità, che promuove stili di vita sostenibili e conta su una community di sei milioni di persone, sta collaborando con il Festival. Siamo onorati di annunciare un’importante collaborazione con National Geographic, una delle maggiori realtà internazionali impegnate nella ricerca e nella conservazione del pianeta e nella divulgazione scientifica. L’evento sarà inoltre seguito e veicolato tramite i principali media del settore dell’arte quali le riviste Il Giornale delle Fondazioni, Espoarte e Artribune e il portale di arte & scienza Noema. Tutti i nostri media partner condividono le preoccupazioni per il futuro del nostro pianeta e il desiderio di una ricerca di soluzioni diverse e sostenibili.

English

Festival for the Earth is a 2-day international gathering aiming to propose to broader audiences possibilities of transformations, reflections and alternative modalities to reframe environmental issues. Knowledge access and information flows are highly important as actual environmental emergencies urge a radical change of perspective and practices. To this end the Festival for the Earth is conceived by the artist Maria Rebecca Ballestra as an art project for social transformation that aims to instigate creativeness directed at positive transformation processes in science, humanities, economy, ecology and art. The conference’s location is alternating between Venice and the Principality of Monaco, two cities that are already linked by strong historical ties, two symbolic places where the relationship between “water” and land (characterized by its scarcity) has shaped both the minds of their citizens and their history. In December 2018 the Festival’s third edition will return to Venice and will be hosted in the prestigious locations of Ca’ Foscari University Venice, Ateneo Veneto, the Natural History Museum of Venice and the Botanical Garden of Padova.

There will be conferences, workshops, artist talks and events to be held in different locations around Venice on December 3 and 4, and there will be events also at the Botanical Garden of Padua, one of the most ancient and beautiful in the world, which will host film projections and discussions at its Auditorium.

Among the Festival’s speakers Prince Albert II of Monaco and Mr. Youba Sokona, UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Vice-Chair will give the opening speeches of the Festival, followed among others by world renowned climatologist Nigel Tapper, who contributed to the IPCC study that resulted in the joint award of the Nobel Prize to Al Gore and the IPCC, by Pulitzer Prize Daniel Fagin and by Goldman Prize Rossano Ercolini.

In its third year of replica, Festival for the Earth 2018 can count on the strength of new academic and strategic partnerships thanks to which the event has grown and developed over the years.

• Ca’ Foscari University of Venice – Italy: host of the first edition of the Festival in Venice, the University is home to internationally renowned research centers and scholars in the field of environmental studies and climate change.

• Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation – Monaco: since June 2006, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation works for the protection of the environment and the promotion of sustainable development. The Prince Albert Foundation is a partner of Festival for the Earth.

• CMCC Foundation – Euro-Mediterranean Center on Climate Change (CMCC) – Italy: CMCC is a no-profit research organization that conducts and promotes scientific and applied activities within the scope of international climate change research. The specific objective of these research studies is to provide scientifically reliable, rigorous and updated results that will help to investigate, understand and represent the interactions between the climate system, the marine and terrestrial ecosystems, and society.

• Oceanographic Museum – Monaco: built on the side of the mythical Rock of Monaco, the Oceanographic Museum has been watching over the oceans for over a century. Founded by the Prince Albert I, great grandfather of H.S.H. Prince Albert II, it was designed as a Palace entirely dedicated to Art and Science. Towering 85 m. above the waves, it offers a dazzling dive in search of over 6,000 specimens and stands as a place for discussions and culture, for sharing experiences regarding the protection of the ocean, the common heritage of humankind. From its aquariums to its historical collections, the Institute offers a unique opportunity to learn to understand, love and protect the ocean. Faithful to the vision of its Founder «to gather together in a common eclat the two driving forces of civilization: Art and Science», the Oceanographic Museum opens its doors to contemporary art and hosts major exhibitions. The Oceanographic Museum hosted the 2017 edition of Festival for the Earth.

• Museum of Natural History of Venice – Italy: set up in 1923 to house the most important scientific collections of that time, the Natural History Museum of Venice is one of the 11 venues managed by the Fondazione Musei Civici di Venezia. Over time, this material was added to make up the present rich, varied and fragile collection that spans 700 million years, with 2 million finds, zoological, entomological and botanical collections, fossils, as well as ethnographic collections and a library with over 40 thousand volumes. The Museum is primarily a scientific research organization, recognized by the Italian Ministry of Education, University & Research. Thanks to its important scientific collections, scientific library and to the expertise of the staff, the Museum carries out systematic research in the field of biology and ecology of the Lagoon of Venice and local environment.

• University of Padua – Italy: through its project “UniPadova Sostenibile”, a container and catalyst of initiatives for a sustainable future, the University of Padua involves the entire university community in designing, developing and implementing good practices to protect the environment and human rights, and in transferring and disseminating such practices within the university and to the outside world.

• The Botanical Garden of the University of Padova – Italy: it is the world’s oldest university garden of its kind, founded in 1545 so that students could research and recognize medicinal plants, known as “simples”. Always a place of research, culture and education, the Botanical Garden of the University of Padua was recognized in 1997 as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Today it has more than 3500 species, five large greenhouses and an exhibition dedicated to the relationships between plants, man and the environment. In 2017 it welcomed 180,000 visitors from all over the world.

With the participation of the:

• Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) – Switzerland: The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is the UN body for assessing the science related to climate change. It was established by the United Nations Environment Programme (UN Environment) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in 1988 to provide policymakers with regular scientific assessments concerning climate change, its implications and potential future risks, and to put forward adaptation and mitigation options. It has 195 member states. IPCC reports are drafted and reviewed in several stages, thus guaranteeing objectivity and transparency. IPCC assessments provide governments, at all levels, with scientific information that they can use to develop climate policies and are a key input into the international negotiations to tackle climate change.

Media Partners

In order to give maximum visibility to its many guests and initiatives, in 2018 Festival for the Earth has partnered with major Italian and international media players. Radio Monte Carlo will be the Festival’s official radio, while Italy’s main news agency ANSA, which shares the interest in the topics dealt with, will collaborate with the Festival. Also LifeGate, Italy’s leading point of reference for sustainability issues with a community of six million people, promoting sustainable lifestyles, is partnering with the Festival. We are honored to announce an important collaboration with National Geographic, one of the major international companies involved in research and conservation of the planet and in scientific dissemination. The event will also be covered and disseminated through the main media in the art sector such as magazines Il Giornale delle Fondazioni, Espoarte and Artribune and the art & science web portal Noema. All our media partners share our concerns for the future of our planet and the desire for a quest for different solutions.

