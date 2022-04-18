Held annually in July, EVA London is one of the international Electronic Visualisation & the Arts conferences. The first EVA conference was held in 1990, with the intention to create a space for people using or interested in the new technologies to share their experiences and network in a friendly, collaborative atmosphere. EVA London’s focus is on the development and application of visualisation technologies to various domains, including art, music, dance, theatre and the sciences.

EVA London:

• has a focus on visualisation for the arts and culture – interpreted broadly to include its implications, effects, and consequent strategies and policies

• covers the burgeoning creative uses of digital media for works of art and creative productions

• is a networking event for groups and projects, including European projects and groups

• includes a free-of-charge Research Workshop for MA, MSc and PhD students and unaffiliated artists, to share their research in a friendly and informal setting

• is inspiring and informative, collaborative and friendly

EVA London is a conference of the Computer Arts Society (CAS), a specialist group of the BCS Chartered Institute for IT. It is sponsored and supported by these organisations. The 2020 and 2021 conferences have been held online due to the pandemic, but we hope to have a “hybrid” (physical and online) conference for EVA London 2022 at the new BCS London venue in the City of London.

The EVA London 2022 conference is planned for 4th–8th July 2022. Due to the pandemic, the availability of the BCS London office for a conference has been uncertain, but we now plan a physical conference as well as an online conference using Zoom, as for EVA London 2021.

Organising Committee

The Organising Committee shapes, plans, and promotes the EVA London conference, as well as inviting and communicating with members of the Programme Committee. We also liaise and collaborate with related external partners to run workshops and other events within EVA London and abroad. The following are members of the Organising Committee for EVA London 2022 (TBC).

Main Co-Chairs:

Jonathan Bowen, Emeritus Professor at London South Bank University & Adjunct Professor at Southwest University, Chongqing, China

Graham Diprose, Independent Photographer and Author

Nick Lambert, Chair of the Computer Arts Society & Ravensbourne University London

Jon Weinel, Artist & Author, University of Greenwich

Organising Members:

Ann Borda (Proceedings Co-editor)

Sean Clark (CAS, IT Support, Demonstrations)

Tula Giannini (Symposium)

Maureen Kendal (Mentoring)

Sarah McDaid (Publicity)

Aphra Shemza (FLUX Liaison)

Anna Shvets (Tutorials)

Carl Smith (Workshops)

Terry Trickett (EVA International)

Kerry Wear (BCS)

Advisory Members:

Christina Hemsley (Archiving)

Gareth Polmeer (RCA Liaison)

Founding Chair: James Hemsley

Honorary Member: George Mallen

EVA London’s Conference themes include the use of new and emerging technologies in the following areas (to be broadly interpreted:

Digital Art

Data, Scientific and Creative Visualisation

Digitally Enhanced Reality and Everyware

2D and 3D Imaging, Display and Printing

Mobile Applications

Museums and Collections

Music, Performing arts, and Technologies

Open Source and Technologies

Preservation of Digital Visual Culture

Virtual Cultural Heritage

Ethical Issues

Historical Issues

Digital Culture

Artificial Intelligence

NFTs

More: http://www.eva-london.org