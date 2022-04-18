Loading posts...
EVA London 2022

  • Noema Staff

 

Held annually in July, EVA London is one of the international Electronic Visualisation & the Arts conferences. The first EVA conference was held in 1990, with the intention to create a space for people using or interested in the new technologies to share their experiences and network in a friendly, collaborative atmosphere. EVA London’s focus is on the development and application of visualisation technologies to various domains, including art, music, dance, theatre and the sciences.

EVA London:

• has a focus on visualisation for the arts and culture – interpreted broadly to include its implications, effects, and consequent strategies and policies
• covers the burgeoning creative uses of digital media for works of art and creative productions
• is a networking event for groups and projects, including European projects and groups
• includes a free-of-charge Research Workshop for MA, MSc and PhD students and unaffiliated artists, to share their research in a friendly and informal setting
• is inspiring and informative, collaborative and friendly

EVA London is a conference of the Computer Arts Society (CAS), a specialist group of the BCS Chartered Institute for IT. It is sponsored and supported by these organisations. The 2020 and 2021 conferences have been held online due to the pandemic, but we hope to have a “hybrid” (physical and online) conference for EVA London 2022 at the new BCS London venue in the City of London.

The EVA London 2022 conference is planned for 4th–8th July 2022. Due to the pandemic, the availability of the BCS London office for a conference has been uncertain, but we now plan a physical conference as well as an online conference using Zoom, as for EVA London 2021.

Organising Committee

The Organising Committee shapes, plans, and promotes the EVA London conference, as well as inviting and communicating with members of the Programme Committee. We also liaise and collaborate with related external partners to run workshops and other events within EVA London and abroad. The following are members of the Organising Committee for EVA London 2022 (TBC).

Main Co-Chairs:
Jonathan Bowen, Emeritus Professor at London South Bank University & Adjunct Professor at Southwest University, Chongqing, China
Graham Diprose, Independent Photographer and Author
Nick Lambert, Chair of the Computer Arts Society & Ravensbourne University London
Jon Weinel, Artist & Author, University of Greenwich

Organising Members:
Ann Borda (Proceedings Co-editor)
Sean Clark (CAS, IT Support, Demonstrations)
Tula Giannini (Symposium)
Maureen Kendal (Mentoring)
Sarah McDaid (Publicity)
Aphra Shemza (FLUX Liaison)
Anna Shvets (Tutorials)
Carl Smith (Workshops)
Terry Trickett (EVA International)
Kerry Wear (BCS)

Advisory Members:
Christina Hemsley (Archiving)
Gareth Polmeer (RCA Liaison)

Founding Chair: James Hemsley

Honorary Member: George Mallen

EVA London’s Conference themes include the use of new and emerging technologies in the following areas (to be broadly interpreted:

Digital Art
Data, Scientific and Creative Visualisation
Digitally Enhanced Reality and Everyware
2D and 3D Imaging, Display and Printing
Mobile Applications
Museums and Collections
Music, Performing arts, and Technologies
Open Source and Technologies
Preservation of Digital Visual Culture
Virtual Cultural Heritage
Ethical Issues
Historical Issues
Digital Culture
Artificial Intelligence
NFTs

More: http://www.eva-london.org

 

Intelligenza della natura, natura dell’intelligenza
View
  • 12 views

Intelligenza della natura, natura dell’intelligenza

  • Noema Staff
Conseguenza ne è che l’intelligenza naturale dell’uomo diventa artificiale non appena si smette di parlarne con parole ordinarie e il microscopio matematico subentra per indagarne/descriverne i... “meccanismi”. Matematizzazione della nostra intelligenza natura...
Continue reading
0 Shares
The 13th International Conference on Computational Creativity (ICCC’22)
View
  • 42 views

The 13th International Conference on Computational Creativity (ICCC’22)

  • Noema Staff
Computational Creativity (or CC) is a discipline with roots in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cognitive Science, Engineering, Design, Psychology and Philosophy, and which explores the potential for computers to be autonomous creators in their own right. ICCC is...
Continue reading
0 Shares
Changing the Ground
View
  • 52 views

Changing the Ground

  • Noema Staff
The JRC SciArt project is pleased to announce its upcoming series of conferences Changing the Ground to reconsider the post-covid worldview, which, in our opinion, requires a closer collaboration between art and science amongst other urgent changes that are ne...
Continue reading
0 Shares
Prix Ars Electronica 2022
View
  • 115 views

Prix Ars Electronica 2022

  • Noema Staff
The Prix Ars Electronica is the world’s most time-honored media arts competition. Winners are awarded the coveted Golden Nica statuette, prize money ranging up to € 10,000 per category and an opportunity to showcase their talents at the famed Ars Electronica F...
Continue reading
0 Shares

