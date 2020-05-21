European web conference on the value and use of 3D digital cultural heritage for resilience, recovery and sustainability

The crisis caused by the global coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on our mobility, and it is changing our habits. In the context of such limitations, digital 3D technologies can be an effective solution for keeping our cultural heritage virtually accessible to citizens. Furthermore, 3D digital cultural heritage can provide important opportunities for cultural heritage institutions and for other sectors that re-use such content, including in particular in the tourism sector, for immediate resilience and recovery but also for long-term sustainability.

The Unit for Interactive Technologies, Digital for Culture and Education, part of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology (DG CONNECT), is working with the Project INCEPTION and Project ARIADNEplus teams on organising a European web conference on 3D digital cultural heritage for resilience, recovery and sustainability. Gail Kent, Director for Data at DG Connect, will attend as speaker, and she will open the event.

The web conference will take place on Wednesday 27 May 2020, from 10.00 to 13.00 CET. The conference will be streamed live on YouTube, and it will also be possible to submit questions live.

The speakers and panelists will discuss policies, strategies and initiatives relating to the value and use of 3D digital technologies in the cultural heritage sector in crises. Examples of 3D-related good practices or success stories from the lockdown period will provide the starting point for discussions on how to make full use of 3D digital technologies to support the recovery and establish a new vision for sustainable access to and understanding of our cultural heritage.

We want to make the cultural heritage sector and other sectors everywhere in Europe aware of how they can take advantage of 3D digital cultural heritage for resilience, recovery and sustainability. We also want to bring them together with the researchers and companies that can provide such technologies and tools and the knowledge needed for deploying and using them effectively and for maximum benefit.

Speakers will include:

Gail Kent, Director for Data at DG Connect, European Commission

Antonia Pasqua Recchia (Adviser, Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage),

Louise Haxthausen (Director of the UNESCO Office in Brussels),

Julia Pagel (Secretary-General of NEMO – Network of European Museum Organisations),

Bogdan Sandric (National Heritage Institute of Romania),

Harry Verwayen (Europeana Foundation Executive Director),

Ismo Malinen (Chief Intendant, Archives and Information Services, Finnish National Heritage Agency),

Thomas Flynn (Cultural Heritage Lead at Sketchfab),

Jonathan Chemal (CTO Iconem)

Daniel Pletinckx (CEO Visual Dimension),

Laurent Grumiaux (Executive Producer, Fishing Cactus, Belgium),

Paolo Ceccarelli (ILAUD International Laboratory of Architecture and Urban Design)

Francesco Palumbo (Director of Toscana Promozione Turistica),

Diego Borsani (Vice President Global Sales GeoMax AG)

Sorin Hermon (Cyprus Institute),

Kate Fernie (Chair of “3D Content in Europeana” task force),

Roberto Di Giulio and Marco Medici (Project INCEPTION), and

Franco Niccolucci (Project ARIADNEplus).

There will be three sessions:

1) Resilience: 3D-based digital options when access is suspended or severely restricted

2) Recovery: 3D technologies for overcoming the consequences of the crisis and supporting the return to normal

3) Sustainability: new, sustainable ways of accessing and understanding cultural heritage with the help of 3D digital technologies

OrganiserInception sprl, AriadnePlus in collaboration with the European Commission, DG Connect, Unit G2

Contact informationDG Connect, Unit G2, Cristian Brasoveanu (CNECT-G2@ec.europa.eu)

MORE: https://ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/news/european-web-conference-value-and-use-3d-digital-cultural-heritage-resilience-recovery-and?fbclid=IwAR0FZNqaFnaENb8DsH7mfH_I_0Qv0wACDNPlWIXy8MDzq8_WEWSfrD9Kbj8