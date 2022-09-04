Italiano [English below]

EU4ART_differences Doctoral Summer School. Serie di incontri on-line: 6 – 9 settembre, 2022

La creatività al crocevia tra neuroscienze, Intelligenza Artificiale, Gaming, economie alternative e umanesimo, oggi al centro del dibattito più attuale, sarà discussa nelle mattinate dal 6 al 9 settembre 2022 dalle più importanti voci della scena internazionale in un programma di incontri online, gratuito e aperto al pubblico. La serie di incontri è parte della Doctoral Summer School Digital Rites and Embodied Memories, organizzata nel quadro del progetto europeo EU4ART_differences, finanziato dal programma HORIZON 2020.

In quei giorni, un gruppo di ricercatori provenienti da diverse capitali Europee si ritroverà nel Monastero di Casa San Silvestro a Monte Compatri. Le loro indagini individuali saranno restituite in un progetto corale inglobato in forme di ritualità contestualmente divise e simbioticamente connesse tra spazio fisico e virtuale.

La mattinata del 6 settembre apre il ciclo con questioni legate all’impresa artistica alla luce degli sviluppi della tecnologia, in particolare dell’AI, guidati da Tom van de Wetering, Program Manager del Entrepreneurship and talent program presso HKU – Hogeschool voor de Kunsten Utrecht – Expertise Centre for Creative Entrepreneurship. Domenico Quaranta, critico d’arte e curatore, esperto di arte digitale, si sposta nell’ambito di Blockchain, NFTs e arte, avvalendosi di un’esperienza ventennale di curatela e ricerca nell’ambito dell’arte digitale. Enrico Bisenzi, pioniere delle telecomunicazioni digitali sin dall’era pre-web, ora Professore all’Accademia di Roma, entrerà nel merito del rapporto tra Intelligenza Artificiale e copyright, partendo dai cambiamenti delle opportunità con l’avvento del Creative Commons. Adriano Bonafede e Gianluca Cannavale illustreranno Patamu, la start up che, generando prove d’autore, permette di pubblicare e condividere le opere tutelando la propria creatività.

La giornata del 7 settembre si avvia con il rapporto tra video games e gamification per il patrimonio culturale con Fabio Viola, uno dei più influenti designer al mondo, che, dopo aver contribuito a titoli come Fifa, The Sims, Harry Potter, nel 2018 è stato riconosciuto con il “Design Lessons” al Fuorisalone a Milano. Subito dopo, Galit Ariel, leader tecno-futurista nell’ambito delle tecnologie immersive, esplora la dimensione spaziale tra mondo fisico e digitale, tra qui e altrove.

La mattinata dell’8 settembre è dedicata a neuroscienze e umanesimo. Raitis Smits, artista pioniere nelle sperimentazioni delle arti digitali e Direttore fondatore del RIXC Center for New Media Culture (Riga) ci proietta nella nuova era dell’esperienza virtuale, dell’intrattenimento e dello storytelling e del suo impatto su educazione, social policy e conoscenza codificata. A Vittorio Gallese, neuro-scienziato e Professore di Psicobiologia all’Università di Parma con un ruolo importante nella scoperta dei neuroni-specchio, il difficile compito di avvicinare il pubblico alla Embodied Simulation Theory. Roberto Casati, insigne filosofo, Professore e membro di vari istituti di ricerca, illustra come la scienza cognitiva si intreccia con il consumismo dei dati con un corpus di sperimentazioni visive riprese dall’arte Rinascimentale.

Il 9 settembre il ciclo di incontri conclude con Intelligenza Artificiale e arte. Maurice Benayoun, pioniere new media, curatore e teorico, indaga il pensiero in movimento nella traslazione di astrazioni della mente, come i valori umani (amore, potere, pace, conoscenza) in forme di neuro – design, avvalendosi della BrainComputer Interaction (BCI). Marco Mancuso, altra voce illustre negli studi di arte digitale in ambito internazionale, esplora sogni e incubi, utopie e distopie, libertà e costrizioni dell’essere umano nell’ottica della sua trasformazione, nella prospettiva del post-umano e all’interno di un contesto trans-disciplinare tra arte, design, filosofia e teoria critica. Ádám Albert, artista, educatore e ricercatore a capo del Dipartimento di Anatomia Artistica, Disegno e Geometria presso l’Accademia di Belle Arti di Ungheria e direttore dell’Art and Art Theory College for Advanced Studies, si avvicina agli aspetti legati alla produzione, tra modellazione digitale e creazione generativa delle forme. Il collettivo INOUT, formato da studenti magistrali dell’Accademia di Roma, tutorati dall’artista Cinzia Pietribiasi, presenta i primi risultati del progetto Artificial Research / Artistic Intelligence che indaga con tecnologie di machine-learning la semantizzazione di esperienze artificiali. Info, programma e registrazione sono nel comunicato e nella locandina.

More: https://differences.eu4art.eu/event/digital-rites-and-embodied-memories/

English

EU4ART_differences Doctoral Summer School.

Series of Talks: 6 – 9 September, 2022 (online on the TEAMS platform)

Creativity at the crossroads of neuroscience, Artificial Intelligence, Gaming, alternative economies, and humanism, today at the center of the most topical debate, will be discussed in the mornings from 6 to 9 September 2022 by the most important voices of the international scene. The series of talks, online and open to the public, are part of the Doctoral Summer School: Digital Rites and Embodied Memories within EU4ART_differences, project funded by the HORIZON 2020 programme.

On those days, a group of researchers from different European capitals will meet in the Monastery of Casa San Silvestro in Monte Compatri (Rome). Their individual investigations will be returned in a choral project embedded in forms of rituality contextually divided and symbiotically connected between physical and virtual space.

The morning of 6 September opens the cycle with questions related to artistic enterprise in the light of developments in technology, in particular AI, led by Tom van de Wetering, Program Manager of the Entrepreneurship and talent programme at HKU – Hogeschool voor de Kunsten Utrecht – Expertise Centre for Creative Entrepreneurship. Domenico Quaranta, art critic and curator, expert in digital art, moves into the field of Blockchain, NFTs and art, drawing on 20 years of experience in curating and researching digital art. Enrico Bisenzi, a pioneer of digital telecommunications since the pre-web era and now a professor at the Fine Arts Academy of Rome, will go into the relationship between Artificial Intelligence and copyright, starting from the changing opportunities with the advent of Creative Commons. Adriano Bonafede and Gianluca Cannavale will illustrate Patamu, the start-up that, by generating copyright proofs, makes it possible to publish and share works while protecting one’s creativity.

The day of 7 September will start with the relationship between video games and gamification for cultural heritage with Fabio Viola, one of the world’s most influential designers, who, after having contributed to titles such as Fifa, The Sims, Harry Potter, was recognised with the “Design Lessons” at the Fuorisalone in Milan in 2018. Immediately afterwards, Galit Ariel, a leading techno-futurist in the field of immersive technologies, explores the spatial dimension between the physical and digital world, between here and elsewhere.

The morning of 8 September is dedicated to neuroscience and humanism. Raitis Smits, a pioneering artist in digital arts experiments and founding director of the RIXC Center for New Media Culture (Riga) will project us into the new era of virtual experience, entertainment and storytelling and its impact on education, social policy and codified knowledge. To Vittorio Gallese, neuroscientist and Professor of Psychobiology at the University of Parma with an important role in the discovery of mirror neurons, the difficult task of bringing the audience closer to the Embodied Simulation Theory. Roberto Casati, a distinguished philosopher, professor and member of various research institutes, illustrates how cognitive science intertwines with data consumerism with a body of visual experiments taken from Renaissance art.

On 9 September, the series of talks concludes with “Artificial Intelligence and Art”. Maurice Benayoun, new media pioneer, curator and theorist, investigates thought in motion in the translation of abstractions of the mind, such as human values (love, power, peace, knowledge) into forms of neuro-design, using Brain- Computer Interaction (BCI). Marco Mancuso, another eminent scholar in digital art studies, explores dreams and nightmares, utopias and dystopias, freedom, and constraints of the human being from the perspective of its transformation, in the perspective of the post-human and within a trans-disciplinary context between art, design, philosophy and critical theory. Ádám Albert, an artist, educator, and researcher heading the Department of Artistic Anatomy, Drawing and Geometry at the Hungarian Academy of Fine Arts and director of the Art and Art Theory College for Advanced Studies, approaches aspects of production, between digital modelling and generative creation of forms. The INOUT collective, formed by master students from the Fine Arts Academy of Rome, tutored by the artist Cinzia Pietribiasi, presents the first results of the Artificial Research / Artistic Intelligence project that investigates the semanticisation of artificial experiences with machine-learning technologies.

More: https://differences.eu4art.eu/event/digital-rites-and-embodied-memories/

Please find here below the link to the event on EU4ART_differences’, website where you can register for free and download all the related material, including the press release, the flyer with the program, and abstracts and bios of the speakers: