exhibition

10th February – 21st March 2023

Technical Museum Nikola Tesla, Zagreb

Opening: Friday, 10th February 2023 at 19 h

Project Digital Art in Croatia 1968 – 1984 produced by Technical Museum Nikola Tesla (TMNT) includes an exhibition and a book by Darko Fritz and the website.

The book Darko Fritz: Digital Art in Croatia 1968 – 1984

English edition

ISBN 978–953–6568–89–5

TMNT, 2022

The book Dako Fritz: Digitalna umjetnost u Hrvatskoj 1968. – 1984

Croatian edition

ISBN 978-953-6568-75-8

TMNT, 2020

224 pages, 470 illustrations, 30 x 24 cm, hardcover. Price: 30 Euro

Books are available at the museum and may be ordered via info@tmnt.hr.

website: https://digitalna-umjetnost-u-hrvatskoj.eu

The temporal framework of early digital art in Croatia in this project is bounded by emblematic years: revolutionary 1968, when the first exhibition of digital art was put on, and Orwellian 1984.

The cultural climate in Zagreb, which was manifested, among other phenomena, by a series of international exhibitions and the New Tendencies movement, gave rise between 1961 and 1978 to “the initiation, first production, presentation, exhibition, criticism and theory of domestic digital art as well as its presence in world digital art networks from 1968”. (Darko Fritz) It is important furthermore, according to Fritz, to highlight the ideas of Matko Meštrović about the synthesis of science and art within the context of the “synthesis of science and art in the framework of “scientification” of humanist disciplines and art as part of the long-term (utopian) process of the overall scientification of all human activity … starting with the appropriation of such scientific methods as research and experiment”.

Exhibition presents works by Vladimir Bonačić, bcd — cybernetic art team (Vladimir Bonačić, Miroljub Cimerman, Dunja Donassy), Vlatko Čerić, Tomislav Mikulić, Branimir Makanec and Group of cyberneticists, Andrija Mutnjaković, Miljenko Horvat, Velimir Neidhardt, Nikola Šerman, Nikola Tanhofer and Vilko Žiljak.

The project was supported by the City Office for Culture, Intercity and International Cooperation and Civil Society and the Ministry of Culture and Media of the Republic of Croatia.

The realization of the exhibition is supported by the funds of the Ministry of Culture and Media of the Republic of Croatia.

TMNT Technical Museum Nikola Tesla

Savska cesta 18, 10000 Zagreb, Croatia, EU

info@tmnt.hr

https://tmnt.hr

Source: Auto Draft