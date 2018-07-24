Dal Mediterraneo al Pacifico. Dialoghi attraverso i mari / From the Mediterranean to the Pacific. Dialogues across the seas

Italiano [English below]

art*science (https://artscience.online) è una serie di eventi sulle relazioni tra forme espressive, discipline scientifiche e tecnologie volti a riflettere sulla contemporaneità e a produrre idee per immaginare il futuro.

Giunto alla seconda edizione, art*science inizia un programma triennale (2018-2020) su tematiche che riguardano il cambiamento climatico e sul ruolo che l’arte può avere nell’interpretare e renderci consapevoli delle grandi trasformazioni che il nostro Pianeta sta attraversando. Lo scopo è creare un dialogo costruttivo che porti a una riflessione critica su argomenti come il “verde”, la “sostenibilità”, il riutilizzo e il riciclo, le energie alternative e quelle rinnovabili, l’ambiente come habitat, il concetto di “Natura”…, argomenti che sono diventati molto popolari, talvolta in maniera contraddittoria.

L’evento inaugurale, “Dal Mediterraneo al Pacifico. Dialoghi attraverso i mari”, si terrà il 27 Luglio 2018, dalle 9:30 alle 13:30, a Cervia, al MUSA (Museo del Sale). A seguire, alle 17:00, ci sarà una visita guidata alle Saline di Cervia, e in tarda notte una videoconferenza in collaborazione con “Vital Transformations”, serie di eventi su arte e cambiamenti climatici che si svolge contemporaneamente a New Plymouth, in Nuova Zelanda. In questo modo verrà creato un collegamento tra due località marittime che si trovano geograficamente agli antipodi.

Dal Mediterraneo al Pacifico. Dialoghi attraverso i mari

Evento di apertura di art*science 2018 – Art & Climate Change

Cervia, 27-28 Luglio 2018

A cura di Pier Luigi Capucci e Roberta Buiani, in collaborazione con Nina Czegledy e con la partecipazione di Ian Clothier

Programma

27 Luglio, 09:30 – 13:00, MUSA (Museo del Sale)

Presentazione dell’argomento del cambiamento climatico e del ruolo della cultura e dell’arte

09,30 – 10,00 Visita guidata al MUSA (Museo del Sale)

10,00 – 10,10 Saluto di Michela Lucchi, Assessora alla Cultura, Ambiente e Welfare, Comune di Cervia

10,10 – 10,20 Saluto di Annalisa Canali, Direttrice del MUSA (Museo del Sale)

10,20 – 10,30 Saluto di Oscar Turroni, Gruppo Culturale Civiltà Salinara

10,30 – 10,50 Nina Czegledy (UNESCO, Leonardo, Università di Toronto)

10,50 – 11,10 Pier Luigi Capucci (Accademia di Belle Arti di Urbino, Università di Udine, Noema)

11,10 – 11,30 Pausa e interventi del pubblico

11,30 – 11,50 Roberta Buiani (The Fields Institute, Toronto, ArtSci Salon)

11,50 – 12,10 Ian Clothier (Intercreate), in teleconferenza da New Plymouth, Nuova Zelanda

12,10 – 12,30 Mario Savini (Università di Teramo) sull’evento di art*science a Teramo

12,30 – 12,50 Elena Giulia Rossi (Arshake.com) sull’evento di art*science a Roma

12,50 – 13,30 Interventi del pubblico e ringraziamenti

Installazione interattiva a cura di Elaine Whittaker e Roberta Buiani

27 Luglio, 17:00, Visita alla Salina di Cervia

Visita guidata alla Salina di Cervia, dalla storia millenaria che risale alla civiltà villanoviana, poi agli Etruschi e ai Romani, sito di produzione di sale e parco naturalistico

27-28 Luglio, 24:00 – 01:30, MUSA (Museo del Sale)

Teleconferenza con “Vital Transformations”, mostre e conferenza organizzati da Ian Clothier a New Plymouth, Nuova Zelanda, sui cambiamenti climatici e il ruolo dell’arte. L’evento crea un collegamento tra due località marittime che si trovano geograficamente agli antipodi

Presentazione dell’evento

01:00 – 01.15 Nina Czegledy, in teleconferenza con “Vital Transformations”

01:15 – 01:30 Pier Luigi Capucci e Roberta Buiani, in teleconferenza con “Vital Transformations”

Un ringraziamento particolare ad Annalisa Santini (Parco delle Saline)

English

art*science (https://artscience.online) is a series of events on the relationships among expressive forms, scientific disciplines and technologies aimed at reflecting on the contemporary and at generating ideas to imagine the future.

As part of a three-years project, in 2018-2020 art*science will reflect on climate change and the role that art can play in interpreting and making us aware of the great transformations that our Planet is undergoing. The goal is to create a constructive dialogue leading to critical reflections on topics such as “green”, “sustainability”, re-using and recycling, alternative and renewable energies, the environment as habitat, the concept of “Nature” etc.., all topics that have achieved popularity and have often become the source of controversy.

The opening event, “From the Mediterranean to the Pacific. Dialogues across the seas” will take place on July 27th 2018, from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm, in Cervia, at the MUSA (Salt Museum). Talks will be followed by a guided tour of the Saline di Cervia at 5:00 pm. A video conference will conclude the event late at night, in collaboration with “Vital Transformations”, a series of events on art and climate change taking place simultaneously in New Plymouth, New Zealand. The latter will seal the link between two maritime venues (Cervia and New Plymouth) geographically located at opposite sides on Earth.

From the Mediterranean to the Pacific. Dialogues across the seas

Opening event of art*science 2018 – Art & Climate Change

Cervia, 27-28 July 2018

Curated by Pier Luigi Capucci and Roberta Buiani, in collaboration with Nina Czegledy and with the partecipation of Ian Clothier

Program

27 July, 09:30 – 13:00, MUSA (Museum of Salt)

Presentations on the topic of climate change and the role of culture and art

09,30 – 10,00 Guided tour to MUSA (Museum of Salt)

10,00 – 10,10 Greetings by Michela Lucchi, Councilor for Culture, Environment and Welfare, Municipality of Cervia

10,10 – 10,20 Greetings by Annalisa Canali, Director of MUSA (Museum of Salt)

10,20 – 10,30 Greetings by Oscar Turroni, Gruppo Culturale Civiltà Salinara

10,30 – 10,50 Nina Czegledy (UNESCO, Leonardo, University of Toronto)

10,50 – 11,10 Pier Luigi Capucci (Fine Arts Academy of Urbino, University of Udine, Noema)

11,10 – 11,30 Pause and questions & answers

11,30 – 11,50 Roberta Buiani (The Fields Institute, Toronto, ArtSci Salon)

11,50 – 12,10 Ian Clothier (Intercreate), in teleconference from New Plymouth, New Zealand

12,10 – 12,30 Mario Savini (University of Teramo) on the art*science event in Teramo

12,30 – 12,50 Elena Giulia Rossi (Arshake.com) on the art*science event in Rome

12,50 – 13,30 Questions & answers and final thanks

Interactive installation by Elaine Whittaker and Roberta Buiani

27 July, 17:00, Visit to the Saline of Cervia

Guided tour to the salt pans of Cervia, with a millennial history which dates back to the Villanovan civilization, then to the Etruscans and to the Romans, a salt production site and a naturalistic area

27-28 July, 24:00 – 01:30, MUSA (Museum of Salt)

Teleconference with “Vital Transformations”, exhibitions and conference on climate change and the role of art organized by Ian Clothier in New Plymouth, New Zealand. The event creates a link between two maritime locations that are geographically opposed on Earth

Presentation of the event

01:00 – 01.15 Nina Czegledy, in teleconference with “Vital Transformations”

01:15 – 01:30 Pier Luigi Capucci and Roberta Buiani, in teleconference with “Vital Transformations”

A special thanks to Annalisa Santini (Parco delle Saline)