Creativity & Cognition – Art Exhibition 2022, Venice

C&C22’s Art Exhibition will take place at the Sala Camino exhibition space of Istituzione Fondazione Bevilacqua la Masa in Venice Italy, from the 22nd to the 25th June 2022.

The exhibition will be free and open to the public.

https://cc.acm.org/2022/art-exhibition-2/

https://www.comune.venezia.it/it/content/cities-future-living-together

Themes

This year’s exhibition explores ways in which citizens can participate in new cross-disciplinary forms of creative engagement with the major challenges that cities face. A profound act of imagination that is needed to envision viable alternatives to the status quo.

Venice can become one of the model cities of the future. Despite being uniquely exposed to many of the challenges faced by modern cities, it also embodies a different way of thinking and being. A way that is directly opposed to the loss of sociality – a festering wound of the megalopolis.

Venice has been a uniquely social city ever since its heyday in the Middle Ages and the Renaissance. Being traffic-free, Venice encourages its people to walk everywhere and experience the city by water. Distances are shorter, everything is closer, and the people friendlier. The city’s labyrinth of narrow side streets (calli) and bridges offers opportunities to meet each other serendipitously, greet and talk.

As a consequence, Venice offers almost unique forms of ordered and chaotic co-living, enabling and encouraging co-creation amidst its art, architecture, businesses and craftsmanship. Furthermore, due to its medieval infrastructure, the pace of life and work in Venice is slower, a quality that can foster more effective incubation, reflection and creation.

This exhibition explores new forms of cross-discipline engagement with cities under threat from a multitude of challenges. It presents interactive artworks and conceptual experiments from art, computer science and design that provoke citizens and others to challenge and reflect on cities of the future, taking Venice as a possible model.

The exhibition also encourages its visitors to direct their emotions, reflections, and ideas from the exhibits to forming and developing approaches to improving cities we live in and visit. To support this, facilitators will combine digital and analogue technologies to provoke both synchronous and asynchronous collaborations across a range of stakeholders.

The Exhibits

This year’s exhibition will showcase 20 pieces submitted by artists from different continents. The artists and pieces are:

Artworks Published at C&C 2022

Emergent. A Pandemic/Postpandemic Gallery by Roberta Buiani, Lorella Di Cintio and Ilze Briede [Kavi]. Part 1. Megachile Alienus. An Installation by Cole Swanson. Scientific collaboration: Laurence Packer. Thanks to: Alessandro Marletta, Anna Lisa Manini

POSTcard Landscapes from Lanzarote by Varvara Guljajeva and Mar Canet Sola

Fragile Perspectives: A Multi-Sensory and Multi-Media Installation Reflecting on New Landscapes by Antoni Rayzhekov, Claudia Schnugg, Neil Maiden and Konstantinos Zachos

Looking at Future Venice(s) through Coffee Grounds by Ahmet Börütecene and Jonas Löwgren

Water Mirror by Jen Seevinck

Seeds, Brains, and Bridges. Allegory of Venice, Arts, and Science for a Vision of the Future by Maria Mannone

Archipelago by Daniel Evans

Digital-Tropical: Venice of the East by Hanif Baharin, Afdallyna Fathiyah Harun, Mohd Shahrudin Abd Manan, Nasir Baharuddin, Muhammad Hafiz Bin Mastro, Nazrita Ibrahim, Puteri Nor Ellyza Nohuddin and Shureen Faris Abdul Shukor

Sonic Coexistence by Anders Eskildsen, Anca-Simona Horvath

Pelican Stairs: A Wapping Great Pandemic Memoir by Caitlin E McDonald

Lure of Slowness, Hydrological Rhythms by Elly s Vadseth and Boris Kourtoukov

Artworks Published at C&C 2021, Being Presented at C&C 2022

Zones of flow (iii) by Rocio Von Jungenfeld

Construction Lines by Max Colson

Ripple Effect by Dorsey B. Kaufmann, Nima Hamidi, Nima Hamidi, and Monica D. Ramirez-Andreotta

Iterative City by Alex R.M. Thompson

Recyclic by Mez Breeze

Millenia as Moment by Mark Chu, Ruggiero Lo Sardo and Douglas Guilbeault

Essential Voyage by Hallie Morrison

Shifting Datum by Brendan Harmon, Hye Yeon Nam and Michael Pasquier

Floating Utopia by Nikolay Ulyanov and Julia Vergazova

Additional Artworks Being Presented at C&C 2022

Fire by Ernest Edmonds

CREA Visions (TBC)

Visiting the Exhibition

The exhibition will take place from the 22nd to the 25th June 2022. It will be open daily. In addition, there will be a public opening of the exhibition on Wednesday 22nd June at 18.30.

It will take place in the Sala Camino exhibition space of the Istituzione Fondazione Bevilacqua la Masa, Campo San Cosmo, 621, Giudecca, 30133 Venezia. The nearest ACTV vaporetto stop is Giudecca Palanca.

Admission is free to everyone.

More about the conference: https://cc.acm.org/2022/