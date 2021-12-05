Loading posts...
Creative robotics and robotics in art

  Noema Staff

07 Dec 2021
14:00 – 17:00

Proof of RVT is required upon entrance.

Hybrid (In-Person & Virtual)
Slovenian Digital Center
Šmartinska cesta 152 Hala 1, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenija

The event will be oriented to creative robotics and robotics in art. The organizer is DDTLab – Dr. Maša Jazbec.

Demonstration and presentation of the NeuroYaski project

The NeuroYaski rehabilitation prototype was created in collaboration with an industrial robotics company called Yaskawa. NeuroYaski consists of individual components combined to provide a unique user experience. The project is an unparalleled transfer of technology from the industrial to the social field, aimed at infusing a repetitive robotic arm with the virtue of humanity. The user operates Yaskawa’s MotoMini robotic arm via a brain-computer interface, thus controlling it with his mind. In 2021, NeuroYaski received the regional Silver Innovation Award, awarded by the Slovenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Demonstration and presentation of the Drawing automat project

Drawing automata is a robotic art installation that creates sketches and drawings of people. While the type of robotic arm seen in the installation is normally used in industrial production, the project wants to liberate it, assigning it an artistic task.

Demonstration and presentation of the project I, Human and Robot

The aim of the project is to produce comics, that were created through collaboration of a human and a robot. To arrive to this aim, the installation uses robots, AI and audience participation. While the human and the robot are talking and posing for a picture, the robotic arm draws a comic strip on paper in real time. The combination of communication, images and words creates a visual story, produced by the human and the robot alike.

Demonstration and presentation of the Robot Eva project

As part of the humanization of technologies, DDTLab presents and develops new robotics applications. In 2020 and 2021, we thus developed the character of a humanoid NAO robot. As there are quite a few such robots in Slovenia and around the world, we wanted to make our robot something special, so the first step was to personalize it and name it Eva.

Workshop of creative “human – robot” interactions with robot Eva and robot Yaski.

The Creative Robotics educational program introduces us to humanoid NAO robots, Yaskava robotic arms and operating a Yaskawa MotoMini robotic arm. It provides knowledge on robots and their software not only form a technical, but also from a humanistic and an artistic perspective, with the aim of encouraging young people to think outside the box when it comes to the use of robots in our society.

More: https://eu2021.dihslovenia.si/en/events/creative-robotics-and-robotics-in-art/

https://www.mcruk.si/en/article/ddtlab-industry-robotics-month?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=pina_invites_to_the_exhibition_longevity&utm_term=2021-12-01

 

