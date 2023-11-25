Loading posts...
Home Events COmmunicating COmplexity 4
COmmunicating COmplexity 4

COmmunicating COmplexity 4

  • Noema Staff

2CO Conference

2CO4 → Barcelona → 4–5 July 2024

Generated by a consortium of European Universities that in 2011 started to collaborate in the InformAnimation project, and by fellow Universities active in visual design teaching and research, COmmunicating COmplexity aims at becoming an international reference point for research and education in communicating complexity through new media.

Shaped as a quasi-scientific society of designers / researchers, 2CO is a project sparked in 2013 within a group of researchers that, actively cultivate the design practice and pursue cross-fertilization between the domains of research and professional practice, despite being primarily engaged in academic research.

2CO Everyday

It is a travelling series of smaller and more frequent seminar gatherings developed from 2CO’s main conference and hosted by Universities across our international network.

2CO Educational

In the light of our recent experiences in on-line education we have also decided to explore the remote dimension in Communicating Complexity education by organizing a first on-line introductory course on info-design.

More: https://www.2coconference.org/

 



Cultural Pasts – The Tangible, Intangible & the Digital
View
  • 72 views

Cultural Pasts – The Tangible, Intangible & the Digital

  • Noema Staff
Seen through these lenses when we think about heritage (whether related to the city, an art object, a designed artefact or a cultural product) we are obliged to consider issues that are, often at the same time, tangible, intangible and increasingly digital.
Continue reading
Arte futura nella scuola italiana / Future Art in the Italian school
View
  • 264 views

Arte futura nella scuola italiana / Future Art in the Italian school

  • Noema Staff
[ITA] Scuola Futura, è la piattaforma per la formazione del personale scolastico (docenti, personale ATA, DSGA, DS), nell’ambito delle azioni del Piano nazionale di ripresa e resilienza (PNRR). [ENG] Scuola Futura (Future School) is the platform for the train...
Continue reading
Game Over-Future C(o)ulture
View
  • 553 views

Game Over-Future C(o)ulture

  • Noema Staff
[ITA] L’Associazione VILLAM con Arshake. Reinventing Technology lancia una open call per giovani makers (under 35) nell’ambito di robotica, ricerca dati, droni, nano-scienza, riciclo. [ENG] VILLAM with Arshake. Reinventing Technology is launching an open call...
Continue reading
