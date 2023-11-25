COmmunicating COmplexity 4

2CO Conference

2CO4 → Barcelona → 4–5 July 2024

Generated by a consortium of European Universities that in 2011 started to collaborate in the InformAnimation project, and by fellow Universities active in visual design teaching and research, COmmunicating COmplexity aims at becoming an international reference point for research and education in communicating complexity through new media.

Shaped as a quasi-scientific society of designers / researchers, 2CO is a project sparked in 2013 within a group of researchers that, actively cultivate the design practice and pursue cross-fertilization between the domains of research and professional practice, despite being primarily engaged in academic research.

2CO Everyday

It is a travelling series of smaller and more frequent seminar gatherings developed from 2CO’s main conference and hosted by Universities across our international network.

2CO Educational

In the light of our recent experiences in on-line education we have also decided to explore the remote dimension in Communicating Complexity education by organizing a first on-line introductory course on info-design.

