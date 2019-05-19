A residency award of up to three months to invite artists to further their artistic practice in connection with fundamental research at CERN.

Collide Geneva

In partnership with the Republic and Canton of Geneva and the City of Geneva

A fully funded residency of up to three months so artists can further their artistic practice by immersing themselves in the world of particle physics. This award, funded by the City and Canton of Geneva, celebrates Geneva as a consequential meeting point for arts and science throughout history, highlighting its unique role in the founding of CERN back in the 1950s.

Collide Pro Helvetia

In partnership with the Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia

If you’re a Swiss artist, this is your opportunity to carry out artistic research in the field of art, science, and technology inspired by the world of particle physics in dialog with CERN’s scientists.

Collide Pro Helvetia Residency Award is a fully funded residency in the laboratory aimed at Swiss artists. Particle physics considers notions of time, space and gravity to understand what constructs the universe while being invisible to the naked eye, and we provide an inspirational place to realize ambitious interactivel artworks.

COLLIDE Geneva and COLLIDE Pro Helvetia yearly.

Collide International

Arts at CERN’s flagship program and science residency award organised in 3-years partnership with a city and a cultural organisation

This is our major arts and science residency award in 3-years partnership with the city of Barcelona and a pioneering cultural organisation.

No matter where you are, Collide International is open to artists of any age and any country who has a clear interest in art, science and technology. Currently in partnership with the city of Barcelona and the ICUB (Institute of Culture of Barcelona), it offers a two-month fully funded residency at CERN plus one month at the Barcelona’s leading arts factory Fabra i Coats.

Collide International runs an annual competition. Currently the application period is open. Check the participation conditions here.

